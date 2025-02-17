HTX Releases January Security Monthly Report, Sending Over 380,000 Security Reminders to Users

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- HTX released its January 2025 Security Monthly Report, reaffirming its commitment to platform security. The report highlights the platform's multi-layered security measures, including the Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR), which ensure robust account security, transaction security, and asset security.

Since May 2024, HTX has consistently published monthly security reports to enhance transparency, build trust with users, and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to platform security. (Previous reports: May , June , July , August , September , October , November , December .)

Account Security: 380,000+ Security Reminders to Prevent Potential Threats

In January, HTX proactively addressed potential security threats by issuing over 380,000 security reminders to users, comprising 339,480 email reminders and 40,523 SMS reminders. The platform actively combats phishing and fraudulent activities, successfully shut down 6 phishing websites and fake app download sites to protect users from falling victim to scams.

Transaction Security: Recovering $70,000+ in User Funds By Intercepting Abnormal Transactions

HTX's robust risk controls effectively detect and prevent abnormal transactions. In January, the platform intercepted 3 withdrawal attempts to scam addresses, recovering 72,962 USDT in assets for users. Furthermore, by actively investigating user reports, HTX resolved 7 incidents involving stolen assets flowing into the platform, assisting in freezing 193,702 USDT in stolen funds, significantly reducing losses for affected users.

Asset Security: 189 New Addresses Blacklisted to Prevent Illicit Inflows

HTX remains vigilant in preventing the inflow of illicit funds. In January, the platform added 189 new addresses to its blacklist and intercepted 4 deposits from these addresses, totaling 624,190 USDT. These measures effectively prevented the inflow of illicit funds, further enhancing the platform's financial health.

Reserve Ratio Remains Above 100% with Regular PoR Updates

HTX continues to enhance asset transparency by regularly publishing PoR reports. The platform recently updated its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves for February 2025, demonstrating that its reserve ratio for major mainstream assets consistently exceeds 100%. The latest proof of reserves data includes: BTC 101%, ETH 100%, TRX 105%, USDT 101%, HTX 104%, XRP 101%, DOGE 100%, SOL 102%. This marks the 28th time HTX has publicly disclosed its Merkle Tree reserve data.

Users can access the monthly updated reports and view the platform's financial status from the "Assets - PoR Reports" page on the HTX official website.

HTX prioritizes user asset security and transparency. By diligently monitoring and addressing security threats, HTX strives to provide a secure and reliable trading environment for all users. Choosing HTX means choosing a platform that not only offers access to premium early-stage assets but also prioritizes user safety with a robust security framework.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses. As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance", HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Contact Details

Ruder Finn Asia

[email protected]

Company Website

https://www.htx.com

SOURCE HTX