HTX Launches "$1 Margin Trade": Start Trading with Just 1 USDT, Enjoy Guaranteed First-Loss Coverage, Plus Share $40,000 in Rewards

PANAMA CITY, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- For crypto beginners, the steep learning curve is the biggest hurdle to getting started with margin trading. Capital constraints, mounting interest costs, and the psychological pressure of market volatility often deter curious traders from taking their first steps.

To address these challenges, HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, officially launched its "$1 Margin Trade" feature on May 20, along with three exclusive events offering a total prize pool of 40,000 USDT. With this launch, HTX aims to dismantle the three biggest barriers -- capital, interest, and first-trade risk -- in a single move, allowing new users to complete their first real margin trade at the lowest possible trial cost.

Event details: https://www.htx.com/en-us/support/55033233949364

Enter With 1 USDT, Unlock a 10x Position

The "$1 Margin Trade" feature is purpose-built for users who have never traded on margin before. With just 1 USDT as principal, the platform provides a 9 USDT interest-free loan, enabling users to open a 10x isolated margin position worth 10 USDT. The borrowing process incurs zero interest throughout, and if the first order results in a loss, the loss will be fully compensated by the platform.

The process is simple and easy to get started with:

Locate Entry: Margin Trading Page > Top-Right Icon > "$1 Margin Trade". Configuration: 1 USDT Principal + 9 USDT Interest-Free Loan = 10 USDT Position (10x Isolated Margin). Parameters are preconfigured using a market order, with no manual adjustments required. Select Direction: Choose your direction: buy to go long, sell to go short. Instant Execution: Click "Open a Position" to complete the process in just 3 seconds. A 10 USDT Margin Interest Voucher will be credited to your account immediately.

Closing a position is equally simple. When users close a position at market price on the Positions page, the system automatically handles repayment. Any losses are absorbed by the platform, leaving the user with zero realized loss.

Three Exclusive Events with $40,000+ in Rewards Up for Grabs

To further incentivize new traders, HTX is running three concurrent reward campaigns, offering a total prize pool exceeding $40,000. From May 20 at 07:00 to May 31 at 15:59 (UTC), HTX is providing tiered rewards based on user participation.

Open a Position to Share 30,000 USDT : During the event, users who open their first margin position via $1 Margin Trade will automatically qualify for rewards. The prize pool unlocks in tiers based on participation levels, scaling up to $30,000. Once the event ends, the final unlocked pool will be split equally among all eligible participants.

: During the event, users who open their first margin position via $1 Margin Trade will automatically qualify for rewards. The prize pool unlocks in tiers based on participation levels, scaling up to $30,000. Once the event ends, the final unlocked pool will be split equally among all eligible participants. Share $10,000 in $HTX Based on Trading Volume : Users who open a margin position via $1 Margin Trade and reach a cumulative margin trading volume of 100 USDT or more are eligible to participate. The prize pool will be distributed proportionally according to each user's share of the total margin trading volume among all eligible participants.

: Users who open a margin position via $1 Margin Trade and reach a cumulative margin trading volume of 100 USDT or more are eligible to participate. The prize pool will be distributed proportionally according to each user's share of the total margin trading volume among all eligible participants. Complete Beginner Tasks to Earn Up to 100 USDT: Participants who complete the full margin trading cycle -- including $1 Margin Trade, Margin Loan, Margin Trading, and Margin Loan Repayment -- can earn up to 100 USDT in Margin Interest Vouchers.

A Defined Risk Boundary for a Trader's First Margin Order

For users accustomed to spot trading, this is a near-zero-cost gateway to margin trading. For strategic traders who have been watching from the sidelines, this is an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the platform's matching and liquidation logic. By shifting onboarding from static documentation and demo accounts to live market environments, HTX's $1 Margin Trade feature bridges the gap between theory and practice.

Going forward, HTX will continue to adhere to its "user-first" philosophy by continuously driving product innovation and enhancing the user experience. As the crypto market sees an increasingly massive influx of new users, HTX will continue to refine its end-to-end ecosystem -- covering beginner onboarding, advanced trading, and asset protection -- while steadily lowering the entry barriers for everyday users stepping into the crypto space. The exchange aims not only to be a secure trading platform but also to serve as a premier, frictionless gateway for everyday users exploring the Web3 financial landscape.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

SOURCE HTX

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