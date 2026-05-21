HTX Releases April Performance Report: Futures Trading Volume Nears $100 Billion, HTX Earn Strengthens Its Position as a "Gateway to Stable Yields" and Growth Across Business Lines Fuels Ecosystem Expansion

Ranked First in 7-Day Net Capital Inflows: Platform Asset Balance Grows Steadily, Stablecoin Earn Becomes a Core Driver

Platform asset balance is one of the core metrics for gauging platform health. In April, HTX's overall platform asset balance increased by 4.94% month-over-month, with stablecoin assets growing by 11.46%, significantly outperforming the overall growth rate. This structural growth was driven by the continuous listing of new assets and the ongoing momentum of HTX Earn.

In April, HTX listed nine new tokens and served as the initial launchpad for four projects: OPG, CHIP, BLEND, and MEGA. Among them, BLEND surged by 151% after listing, and CHIP rose by 74%. The AI sector was a standout in April. The newly listed AI token GENIUS climbed by 50% after its launch. In the DeFi sector, SPK and ORCA gained 40% and 64%, respectively. In the GameFi sector, APE and AXS rose by 111% and 52%, respectively. In the privacy sector, ZEC and ZAMA increased by 20% and 50%, respectively.

During the month, HTX Earn's stablecoin flexible products maintained their industry-leading yield advantages. In particular, the net inflow momentum for USDT, USDD, and USDC continued to strengthen, while the subscription scale of certain PoS tokens increased by nearly 20%. The VIP Flexible Product, an industry-first offering pioneered by HTX, has benefited nearly 1,000 SVIP users, with both subscriber numbers and assets under management recording consecutive growth since launch. In the same month, 15 popular new tokens were added to the Earn section, driving new subscription amounts past $10 million. The accelerated accumulation of stablecoin assets reflects users' long-term trust in the platform's yield stability, continuously solidifying HTX Earn's core positioning as the "Gateway to Stable Yields".

OTC Expands Access, $HTX Ecosystem Gains Momentum: Holding Rate Reaches 88.9%, Average Daily Spot Trading Volume Up 117.6%

In the OTC segment, April 7 marked the first anniversary of HTX P2P Premium. As the industry's first premium P2P trading zone, HTX P2P Premium celebrated key achievements since its launch on April 7, 2025. These include the introduction of the industry's first "100% Full Compensation Mechanism" in August 2025 and the platform's zero-freeze record over a full year of operations. Moving from a pioneering launch to setting the standard, HTX P2P Premium spent a year transitioning from product innovation to building an industry paradigm, establishing a new benchmark for risk control and user experience in the P2P sector, and driving P2P trading toward a safer future.

In April, HTX introduced two major themed events--"$HTX Carnival" and "$HTX Frenzy"--featuring multiple incentives around $HTX holdings, spot trading, grid strategies, and Earn tasks. The prize pool for each event reached 100,000 USDT. Official data shows that the holding rate of participating users was as high as 88.9%, the average daily holding amount during the event period increased by 47.6%, and the average daily spot trading volume of $HTX increased by 117.6%.

Simultaneously, HTX teamed up with HTX DAO for continuous promotion across social media and communities, creating a linked closed-loop of "in-platform benefits delivery and external ecosystem outreach." This further strengthened ecosystem consensus, offering users a richer trading experience and more asset participation opportunities. Notably, on-chain staking surpassed 2 trillion $HTX in its first month. As the exclusive token used for trading fee discounts on the HTX platform, $HTX climbed above 0.000002 USDT and held firm above its 60-week moving average (MA60), a level it had not reached in nearly 17 months. $HTX reached a new short-term high, with token holders benefiting directly from the latest price recovery. Additionally, registration for the HTX Genesis Hackathon officially opened, alongside the announcement of a $10 million ecosystem development fund denominated in $HTX to provide further incentives for participants.

Deepening TradFi Presence, Accelerating Product Upgrades: Monthly Futures Trading Volume Approaches $100 Billion

The futures segment was one of HTX's most outstanding business lines in April. During the month, 28 new futures contracts were listed, covering 11 popular equity assets including MU, SNDK, META, and NVDA, driving the monthly trading volume close to $100 billion. HTX's TradFi footprint also expanded during the period. Pre-IPO assets such as SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic were launched in early May, further enriching users' asset allocation options. The average daily annualized yield of SmartEarn reached 2%, continuing to lead similar industry products. Furthermore, BTC, ETH, and USDT all offer the same APY, with zero-threshold participation, no lock-up restrictions, and daily yield distributions. Assets in SmartEarn can also be used for futures trading.

To enhance the product experience, HTX introduced several significant upgrades to the futures system. A "Trending Futures" leaderboard was added to the search page to help users quickly identify market trends. The USDT-M futures trading system underwent a comprehensive restructuring: cross-margin floating profits are now available for use and transfer, and isolated-margin long/short positions can have leverage set independently. The upgrade was carried out through progressive automatic migration, requiring no manual operation from users and leaving positions and open orders unaffected. The futures copy trading feature also integrated intelligent pop-ups for critical information, enhancing risk control while also improving compliance and user experience.

Meanwhile, spot copy trading officially launched on April 20. This marks an important step in completing HTX's full trading product matrix. Retail users can now follow professional traders' live strategies with one click, lowering entry barriers and increasing ecosystem activity. HTX Holo, the platform's AI product, officially launched, offering features such as market analysis, news interpretation, opportunity discovery, etc. Regarding third-party custody, the code for the Ceffu project was successfully deployed in April, with public beta testing imminent. The project provides institutional users with an efficient asset custody and trading framework, further enhancing HTX's institutional service capabilities.

Deepening Brand Presence in CIS Markets While Maintaining Strong Security Standards: Awarded Best P2P Platform, with Asset Reserve Ratio Above 100%

In April, during the Blockchain Forum Moscow conference, HTX won the annual "Best P2P Platform" award and received multiple nominations across exchange and individual categories, further strengthening its brand trust and influence in the CIS market.

At the same time, HTX Ventures released its April research report--"The Rise of Yield-Bearing Currency: How Crypto Neobanks Are Challenging the Traditional Banking Model". It also publishes a weekly review every Wednesday at noon to help HTX users better understand market conditions and make more informed investment decisions.

On the compliance front, HTX continues to advance its application for virtual asset-related licenses in Kyrgyzstan, while maintaining active communication with local authorities and regulators to steadily expand its compliance footprint in the Central Asian market. According to the latest Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) data, as of May 1, 2026 (UTC+8), HTX's reserve ratios for major assets continue to exceed 100%, ensuring sufficient capital liquidity. As a pioneer in disclosing Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, HTX has publicly released PoR reports for 43 consecutive months, providing long-term protection for user asset security. In this month's PoR update, the USDs aggregated asset category was further upgraded. In addition to the unified display of U.S. dollar stablecoins such as USDT and USDC, HTX has now incorporated USDS into the USDs aggregation framework, making the platform's overall U.S. dollar asset structure clearer. Users can access the "Assets > Proof of Reserves" section at any time on HTX's official website to verify monthly reserve reports.

HTX's momentum in April reflects the platform's continued progress across key business lines. The growth of each business line reflects a shared objective: creating a more comprehensive user experience for participants at every level through the synergy of product innovation, operational execution, and ecosystem expansion. This is the competitive moat HTX is building, and it is also the foundation for its next stage of scalable growth.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

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