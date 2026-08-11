HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) unveils its Summer 2026 Platform Update, featuring a list of innovations and enhancements across its platform & product suite

As we reach the midpoint of 2026, HTS releases its Summer 2026 Platform Update outlining product improvements and global launches that are driving growth for its B2B partners.

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), the global travel technology platform, announced its Summer 2026 Platform Update – a comprehensive release of product improvements and global launches spanning HTS Fintech Ancillaries, HTS Commerce, and HTS Assist.

The expectations of today's travelers continue to evolve. And in an increasingly competitive market, even the smallest strategic enhancements to your travel experience can be the difference between capturing wallet share and churning valuable customers. HTS constantly iterates and improves its travel technology solutions to ensure we are providing real value to partners and their customers.

This list provides insight into the most impactful developments made across the HTS platform in H1 2026. Key takeaways from the update:

HTS Fintech Expansion: Partner launches across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East deepen the data foundation for our fintech products, resulting in richer pricing signals, more precise modeling, and more granular localization.

Partner launches across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East deepen the data foundation for our products, resulting in richer pricing signals, more precise modeling, and more granular localization. Cancel for Any Reason for Hotels : HTS launched Cancel for Any Reason for hotels, bringing its premium flexibility offering to the global hospitality industry.

: HTS launched Cancel for Any Reason for hotels, bringing its premium flexibility offering to the global hospitality industry. HTS Commerce UX: HTS redesigned the shopping experience for flights and accommodations, leading to a lift in conversion and profit per user.

HTS redesigned the shopping experience for flights and accommodations, leading to a lift in conversion and profit per user. HTS Assist Omnichannel: Following the debut of HTS Assist last fall, HTS launched a unified AI-powered chat and voice servicing experience, where travelers can switch between typing and talking mid-conversation without losing context and see dynamic UI for relevant queries.

"Travel is more complex than it's ever been, and that complexity creates real opportunity for the brands who are prepared for it," said Dakota Smith, CEO of HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions). "Everything we've built in the first half of 2026, from flexibility products now live in Europe to AI that resolves traveler issues without a support call, is about making sure our partners can offer their customers the best experience in the market and ensure they'll continue to return time and time again."

See the full list of updates here: Summer 2026 Platform Update

About HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)

HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), a leading global travel technology platform, uses its data advantage and AI-driven travel technology to help partners address modern traveler needs. The company has developed several unique fintech ancillaries that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Working with the world's leading banks, airlines and travel providers, HTS supercharges its partners' direct channels with its travel fintech, AI, and e-commerce products. To find out more about HTS, visit hts.hopper.com.

SOURCE HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)

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