Le Hoyo de San Luis joins the prestigious Le Hoyo Series, celebrated for its aromatic finesse and exceptional craftsmanship--hallmarks of the Hoyo de Monterrey brand.

Meticulously '"Totally Handmade with Long Filler", this new vitola delivers a balanced and smooth smoking experience, featuring leaves exclusively sourced from San Luis*, epicenter of tobacco culture in Vuelta Abajo*, Pinar del Río, Cuba*

The launch took place last night, 12 November, during an exclusive dinner show at the famous Alexander Kunz Theatre, one of Germany's most exceptional cultural and gastronomic experiences.

HAVANA , Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Habanos, S.A. officially unveiled the new Hoyo deMonterrey Le Hoyo de San Luis (52 x 160 mm) on 12 November during an exclusive dinner show at the Alexander Kunz Theatre in Germany. The event, organised by Fifth Avenue Products Trading GmbH, the exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for Germany, Austria and Poland, welcomed over 400 guests, including distributors, international media, and aficionados.

HOYO DE MONTERREY EXPANDS ITS ICONIC LE HOYO LINE WITH THE GLOBAL DEBUT OF LE HOYO DE SAN LUIS (PRNewsfoto/Habanos, S.A.)

This new Habano, bearing the Fragancias factory name, is the latest addition to the highly esteemed Le Hoyo Series--a line celebrated for its aromatic finesse, complexity, and subtle elegance. Mild in character and meticulously '"Totally Handmade with Long Filler", each Habano is made exclusively with leaves from San Luis*, Vuelta Abajo* -- a region renowned for producing what is considered the world's best tobacco.

Presented in boxes of 10, the Le Hoyo de San Luis (52 x 160 mm) promises a long and elegant smoking experience, with every draw revealing the refined balance and nuanced character of Hoyo de Monterrey.

AN EVENING OF ART, GASTRONOMY AND EXCEPTIONAL FLAVOUR

The world premiere of Le Hoyo de San Luis coincided with the 15th anniversary celebration of the Alexander Kunz Theatre -- a unique cultural and gastronomic event where haute cuisine meets world-class entertainment.

Guests were treated to a four-course menu created by Michelin-starred chef Alexander Kunz, followed by an exclusive performance programme featuring award-winning international artists making their debut at the theatre.

The evening's line-up included In Your Hands (Russia), presenting a cradle act recognised at the Nikulin Festival in Moscow; Duo Sweet Darkness (France), aerial hoop artists and winners of the LATINA Festival; Angara (Mongolia), showcasing their celebrated contortion act from Cirque du Soleil's Kurios; and Maverik Niemen (Italy), acclaimed for his high-precision rola-rola act.

The celebration continued with Ivresse (France), performing an aerial silk routine created exclusively for the anniversary season; Resurrection (Cuba), a duo of hand-to-hand acrobats trained at the National Circus of Cuba; and the Kevin Richter Troupe (Hungary), performing their award-winning aerial acrobatics.

Hosted by German presenter Kay Scheffel, the evening provided an exceptional setting for the first tasting of the new vitola, an experience that reflects the same precision, artistry, and craftsmanship that define Hoyo de Monterrey.

"The Le Hoyo Series has long captivated aficionados of every level -- from the curious newcomer to the seasoned connoisseur. Le Hoyo de San Luis builds on this legacy with a distinctive blend that offers exceptional character and value. Hoyo de Monterrey continues to embody perfect balance within the world of premium cigars." -- Jorge Pérez Martel, Commercial Vice President of Habanos, S.A.

TASTING NOTES

Brand: Hoyo de Monterrey

Factory name: Fragancias

Dimensions: 52 x 160 mm

Strength: Medium

Appearance:

An exceptionally crafted Habano, dressed in a light caramel-coloured wrapper that shimmers with a natural, silky sheen.

First third:

Smooth draw and an excellent burn, producing compact, uniform ash in elegant light grey tones. The aroma is refined and inviting, offering a pleasant, fresh, and balanced smoke, with woody notes and a subtle, elegant bitterness that marks its flavour.

Second third:

The tobacco and toasted notes intensify, merging gracefully with a woody background and a balanced bitterness.

Final third:

Delicate notes of cocoa appear, along with a slightly lingering aftertaste, characteristic of the brand, making for a unique and pleasant smoking experience.

This is an excellent Habano to enjoy for approximately one hour.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822443/Habanos.jpg

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.

[email protected] +34 605 413 493 [email protected] 5372040513 ext. 565.