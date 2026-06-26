Hoymiles Presents Full-Scenario Energy Solutions and Expands Strategic Partnerships at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hoymiles, a global leader in smart energy solutions, presented its comprehensive open-energy ecosystem at Intersolar Europe 2026. Building on its world-renowned microinverter expertise, the company officially launched its highly anticipated plug-in home battery system, the HiBattery 4020 X, and the HoyPrime AC 5MWh & 6.261MWh AC Container, a fully integrated utility-scale liquid-cooling ESS.

Innovations Across Residential, Commercial, and Utility-Scale Energy Storage

Hoymiles Presents Full-Scenario Energy Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026

Hoymiles showcased its latest solar and storage portfolio designed to meet the diverse needs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. Among the highlights was the HiBattery 4020 X, the company's first hybrid plug-in home battery, featuring up to 4,000W solar input, four MPPTs, automotive-grade LFP cells, and an AI-powered energy management system.

For residential users seeking a fully integrated solution, Hoymiles also presented the HiOne all-in-one BESS, which combines inverter, battery, and EMS functions in a compact design. It also received Grade B in Overall Usability Certification issued by TÜV Rheinland, the highest rating achieved in the industry. The V2X bidirectional charging solution can be flexibly installed anywhere in the home to integrate EVs into the home energy ecosystem.

The HIS single-phase and HIT three-phase hybrid inverters, paired with the company's latest Wi-Fi-enabled AC EV charger, deliver flexible PV-storage-EV charging.

For utility-scale projects, the HoyPrime AC 5MWh & 6.261MWh AC Container demonstrated Hoymiles' capabilities in large-scale energy storage, offering advanced grid-support functions, intelligent thermal management, and streamlined deployment to maximize project performance and long-term returns.

Expanding Strategic Partnerships Across Europe

Throughout the expo, Hoymiles hosted a series of HoyTalk sessions, product launches, partner presentations and activities.

As part of its commitment to strengthening local partnerships, Hoymiles signed new cooperation agreements with several leading European partners, including EXSAL (Italy), APEX (the Netherlands), Sunlumo (Austria), and Autosolar (Spain). The collaborations will focus on localized product adaptation, joint market development, service network expansion, after-sales support, and customized project deployment.

The expo also witnessed the celebration of the sixth anniversary of Hoymiles' partnership with its strategic European partner Yuma. Hoymiles CEO Dr. Yang Bo and Yuma CEO Sven Rouenhoff jointly commemorated the milestone, reaffirming their shared commitment to long-term cooperation and sustainable growth.

Today, Hoymiles has established a collaborative ecosystem spanning distributors, installers, EPC contractors, certification bodies, and end users, creating a resilient and mutually beneficial solar-plus-storage network that supports the long-term development of the global energy transition.

https://www.hoymiles.com/

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.

Celia Miao, [email protected], +86 13816441645