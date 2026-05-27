Hoymiles and TÜV SÜD Jointly Launch 2026 Residential Energy Storage White Paper, Exploring the Next Era of Safe and Intelligent Home Energy Systems

HANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hoymiles has jointly released the 2026 Global Residential Energy Storage Industry Whitepaper with TÜV SÜD, offering a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving residential energy storage market and the technologies shaping next-generation home energy systems. Developed jointly by Hoymiles and TÜV SÜD, the report titled Rooted in Safety, Empowered by Simplicity combines market analysis, certification insights, and technology outlooks to provide strategic reference for manufacturers, installers, distributors, and energy professionals worldwide.

Exploring the Next Phase of the Global Home Energy Transition

According to the report, following a major inventory destocking cycle through 2023–2024, the global residential storage market returned to a strong growth trajectory in 2025, with the global shipments reaching 35GWh. Looking ahead, the global end user market for residential battery systems is projected to reach USD19.3-22.7 billion by 2030.

As the market evolves, the report notes that homeowners and installers are no longer focused solely on hardware performance, but installation simplicity, long-term reliability, cross-brand compatibility, intelligent energy management, and higher safety standards. These changing expectations are accelerating the industry's shift toward more integrated, modular, AI-driven, and installation-friendly solutions.

Major trends reshaping the residential storage industry

Australia emerged as the world's largest single residential storage market in 2025.

Europe entered a new growth cycle following inventory normalization.

AI-driven energy management and software capabilities are becoming more important than hardware specifications alone.

VPP compatibility and dynamic electricity pricing optimization are rapidly becoming core purchasing requirements.

Global certification, compliance, and grid integration requirements continue to increase in complexity

The industry is converging toward integrated, low-voltage architectures compatible with high-capacity 314Ah cells.

Installation efficiency is becoming a key competitive factor, with deployment times reduced from hours to as short as 15 minutes.

Addressing Industry Challenges with Integrated Energy Solutions

As part of the report, Hoymiles presents HiOne, its newly launched residential all-in-one solar-plus-storage system, as a case study for next-generation home energy solutions.

The HiOne system integrates PV MPPT, a hybrid energy storage inverter, battery packs, battery management system (BMS), and energy management system (EMS) into a single platform, while also supporting V2X access via the DC bus.

Designed around simplicity, safety, and intelligent energy management, the system features:

Modular installation for faster deployment and easier scalability

Advanced battery protection architecture for enhanced operational safety

AI-driven EMS capabilities for smarter household energy optimization

Integrated all-in-one design to simplify installation and system management

Industry Experts Discuss the Future of Residential Storage

During the launch seminar, Hoymiles and TÜV SÜD representatives joined experts from Global Solar Council, BVES, Elektramat to discuss the evolving challenges and future direction of the residential energy storage industry.

The discussion focused on current user pain points, evolving certification requirements, installation and operational challenges, and the growing role of intelligent software in future home energy systems.

"We are entering a transformative phase where residential energy storage is no longer just a passive backup device, but an intelligent asset operating within a dynamic grid," said Rex Zhu, General Manager of Residential and C&I ESS BU at Hoymiles. "Partnering with TÜV SÜD on this white paper allows us to share insights into regulatory developments, certification requirements, and safety considerations relevant to residential energy storage systems."

Download the Full White Paper

Download the report to explore the key trends and technology shifts shaping the future of residential solar-plus-storage systems.

HiOne White Paper

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.

Miao Celia, [email protected], +86 13816441645