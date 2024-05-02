How Businesses Are Adapting to the Rapid Expansion of Artificial Intelligence

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) will affect almost 40% of jobs around the world. While still early in the AI revolution, experts are stepping forward to help businesses across a wide variety of industries to embrace it. Analysts at Statista are projecting the Global AI Market will surpass $1.75 trillion by 2030. Now CIOs across multiple sectors are eager to scale their companies' AI despite current difficulty demonstrating ROI, according to a new survey. Helping to get companies swiftly, safely, and economically on board with AI are a wide variety of tech companies moving things forward with recent developments this past week, including: Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU).

The article continued: Experts are championing the power of progress in AI integration, as it is already being recognized one of the most significant disruptive technology movements in a generation. This wave of integration requires the right help, the right minds, and discernment.

SCOPE AI PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") today provided an update on new developments of Scope's artificial intelligence driven recognition technology called GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) system. With the latest advancements to Scope's proprietary technology, Scope's focus has broadened in addition to past announced realized technology applications to developing a one-stop web solution for developers and individuals, as well as businesses, large and small, to create, build, and use their own image detection, behavior analysis and neural network systems for their customer business case.

Highlights of Scope's New Developments

● Broad based one tool solution for businesses to develop their own artificial intelligence object detection and visual information system.

● Application will focus on allowing companies to test how visual variations in creatives and user flows affect performance

● GEM will allow companies in any industry to harness the power of neural networks for their own unique use cases

● Beta version of new GEM system expected to launch in late May 2024.

Over the last few months, Scope's management and technology team have devoted a significant amount of time diversifying the GEM system. The new one-tool-solution for businesses to develop their own object detection and visual information system will be offered through a proprietary platform launch by Scope in the second quarter of 2024. In particular, users will be offered the ability to easily render their own neural networks, annotate datasets and verify the inference improvements through various state of the art analytics tools.

The new GEM Platform comes as a SaaS web-application with advanced user management for administrators or supervisors (CRM), enhanced login and account security, as well as full data encryption built natively into the platform. Scope's initial target market is the advertising, gaming and health care industries. Businesses of any size can easily onboard and start using the intuitive web-interface to build custom solutions for their respective businesses. An advanced Application Programming Interface (API) will also be made available later this year.

The beta version will allow Scope to determine optimal economics for the product offering as well as an initial industry focus. Currently, Scope is contemplating a recurring revenue subscription fee structure and a pay-as-you-play model on the platform in order to best meet the needs of the client in a flexible way. A final decision on a revenue model will be determined after beta testing.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), a pioneer in accelerated computing and the global leader in manufacturing GPUs used in AI infrastructure, recently announced the acquisition of GPU orchestration software provider Run:ai, an Israeli startup that promotes efficient cluster resource utilization for AI workloads across shared accelerated computing infrastructure.

AI deployments for customers are becoming more complex, spreading across cloud, edge, and on-premises data centers. To manage tasks like generative AI, recommender systems, and search engines effectively, sophisticated scheduling is needed. This helps improve performance across the overall system and the underlying infrastructure.

NVIDIA targeted Run:ai for its ability to enable enterprise customers to manage and optimize their compute infrastructure, whether on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. Run:ai comes with a client list that includes some of the world's largest enterprises across multiple industries, which use the Run:ai platform to manage data-center-scale GPU clusters.

"Run:ai has been a close collaborator with NVIDIA since 2020 and we share a passion for helping our customers make the most of their infrastructure," said Omri Geller, cofounder and CEO of Run:ai. "We're thrilled to join NVIDIA and look forward to continuing our journey together."

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), a leading data cloud company, recently announced Snowflake Arctic, a state-of-the-art large language model (LLM) uniquely designed to be the most open, enterprise-grade LLM on the market. Snowflake Arctic comes with a unique Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture, to deliver top-tier intelligence with unparalleled efficiency at scale, and is optimized for complex enterprise workloads, topping several industry benchmarks across SQL code generation, instruction following, and more. Inside of Snowflake will include NVIDIA NIM with NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM, vLLM, and Hugging Face, and will also be available on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"This is a watershed moment for Snowflake, with our AI research team innovating at the forefront of AI," said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake. "By delivering industry-leading intelligence and efficiency in a truly open way to the AI community, we are furthering the frontiers of what open source AI can do. Our research with Arctic will significantly enhance our capability to deliver reliable, efficient AI to our customers."

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, recently announced it was named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) 2024: IAM Meets the SOC. CrowdStrike earned the honors by achieving a Leader position in every category: Product, Innovation, and Market, positioned furthest to the right and highest in Innovation among all vendors evaluated, achieving the overall highest position in the report.

"Adversaries increasingly exploit identities and credentials to 'log in' to an environment, move laterally and execute their attacks. ITDR is a critical component of cybersecurity and mitigating risk," said Raj Rajamani, head of products, CrowdStrike. "By unifying identity and endpoint protection in a single platform, single agent architecture, customers can consolidate point products, drive down costs, and eliminate complexity. Our overall leadership in the report emphasizes our pioneering, platform approach to stop breaches."

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), a leading AI company with a strong internet foundation, recently reached an agreement with Tesla to grant the EV manufacturing giant access to its mapping license for data collection on China's public roads, according to a report from Reuters. As per the deal, sources say that Baidu will also provide its lane-level navigation to Tesla. In China, any intelligent driving system must secure a mapping qualification to operate on public roads. Foreign companies must collaborate with local partners that hold this license. Baidu is one of about a dozen companies that have obtained this necessary license.

The news of Baidu's deal with Tesla came just after the announcement of Baidu's second ERNIE Cup Innovation Challenge, which is open to entrepreneurial teams focused on AI-native applications from around the world.

"In the first ERNIE Cup Innovation Challenge, we received nearly 1000 team registrations," said Robin Li, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Baidu. "Baidu provided nearly RMB 100 million (US$13.8 million) in investment support to 15 winning teams and continued to provide comprehensive support in technology, team, and resources."

