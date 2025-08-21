HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- This summer, aerial videography takes a bold leap onto the water. Introducing HOVERAir AQUA —the world's first 100% waterproof, self-flying camera designed for water activities. Built for creators, athletes, and innovators, AQUA offers a hands-free and pilot-free aerial video experience. Whether stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, wakeboarding, jet-skiing, or boating, AQUA captures stunning third-person shots effortlessly. AQUA launches on Indiegogo for $999 USD (early bird) on August 21, 2025, at 9 AM PST.

HOVERAir AQUA TVC | 100% Waterproof Self-Flying Camera It floats. It follows. It films—anywhere on water.

AQUA replaces static POVs and manual drones with AI-powered tracking, waterproof design, and compact portability. Building on the legacy of X1 and PRO/PROMAX, HOVERAir extends its reach from hiking, skiing, and biking into the world of water-sports. AQUA adds faster flight speed, longer flight time, real-time video, an IP-67 water resistance rating, and neutral buoyancy. It automatically follows you over and around water, delivering smooth, dynamic shots from new angles—perfect for water-sport enthusiasts.

Equipped with a 4K/100 fps slow-motion camera, 1/1.28" CMOS sensor, and hydrophobic lens, AQUA delivers stunning video quality. It offers over 15 automated flight modes, including snorkel and mount modes, Level 7 wind resistance (up to 33 knots), weighs under 249g (no FAA registration required), provides 23 minutes of flight time, and reaches a maximum tracking speed of 55 km/h (34 mph).

HOVERAir AQUA comes with its companion device - Lighthouse, worn on the user's arm, offering full control over AQUA: takeoff, landing, recording, mode selection, and remote recall. Its Virtual Tether detects when AQUA moves beyond a set distance and automatically prompts it to return. AQUA also features a 1.6'' AMOLED display for live preview and quick footage review without connecting to a mobile device.

AQUA is a cutting-edge personal aerial camera engineered for effortless use on and around water. "AQUA represents a natural extension of HOVERAir's mission to empower users to capture their greatest life moments hands-free and without boundaries—whether on land or water," says MQ Wang, founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics.

AQUA delivers hands-free tracking, stable flight, and simple Lighthouse control—ideal for any water adventure. Be first to experience AQUA—visit the Indiegogo campaign page.

For more information, images, and videos, see the AQUA Media Kit.

Experience HOVERAir AQUA at IFA Berlin, September 3–9, 2025. Join the Press Lunch on September 4 at 1 PM, Hall 20, Stand 103. RSVP: [email protected].

Product Details:

Feature Specification Waterproof Rating 100% waterproof, IP-67 rating Buoyancy Neutral - take off/land on water Camera Specs 4K/100 fps slow motion, 1/1.28" CMOS, H-Log(10 bit), 12 MP with HDR, 2x Digital Zoom Lens Hydrophobic lens with self-heating anti-fog technology Stabilization SmoothCapture 3.0 Internal Storage Up to 128GB, UFS 2.2 Flight Modes 15+ modes including snorkel and mount mode Wind Resistance Level 7 (up to 33 knots) Weight Under 249g (no FAA certification required) Battery Life 23 minutes Max Tracking Speed 55 km/h (34 mph) Control System Fully automated with Lighthouse Compatibility Beacon & Joystick, X1 App Accessories Lighthouse, boat/board mounts, dry bags Retail Price Starting at $999 (Indiegogo early bird price)

About Zero Zero Robotics

Founded in 2014 by Stanford PhDs MQ Wang and Tony Zhang, Zero Zero Robotics specializes in embedded leading-edge technologies to develop innovative devices combining AI machine vision with precise control. Holding over 170 patents and with a global team of 350+, the company empowers users to capture life's moments freely through its brands: HOVERAir, the self-flying personal videographer, and V-Copter, featuring a V-shaped bi-copter.

Press Contact

Judith Steinbach

Global Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Zero Zero Robotics Inc.