OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was higher in September at 254,006 units, up 3.9% from 244,511 units in August, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 8% in September (270,466 units) compared to August (250,383 units).

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts increased 9%, with 250,766 units recorded in September. Multi-unit urban starts increased 10% to 207,689 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 3% to 43,077 units in September.

Total SAAR housing starts were up 98% in Montreal and 20% in Toronto in September, while Vancouver recorded a decrease of 17%, driven by declines in both single-detached (-12%) and multi-unit (-18%).

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,700 units.

Both the SAAR and trend in housing starts were higher in September. Multi-unit starts activity has persisted and maintained similar levels to 2022 despite the higher interest rate environment. This has helped offset double-digit declines in single-detached starts in all provinces. In fact, September was the second highest month this year for multi-unit starts. It seems the current higher interest rate environment has not yet had the expected negative impact on multi-unit construction activity so far in 2023," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

  • Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 22% and 37% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively.
  • Nationally, year-over-year starts for September were down 8% in centres of 10,000 population and over, driven primarily by significantly lower single-detached starts.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September housing starts data on November 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




September
2022

September
2023

%

September
2022

September
2023

%

September
2022

September
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

46

61

33

8

27

238

54

88

63

P.E.I.   


1

8

##

0

10

##

1

18

##

N.S.   


281

191

-32

104

537

416

385

728

89

N.B.   


133

91

-32

310

429

38

443

520

17

Atlantic

461

351

-24

422

1,003

138

883

1,354

53

Qc

537

440

-18

3,156

3,947

25

3,693

4,387

19

Ont. 

2,068

1,294

-37

9,168

7,266

-21

11,236

8,560

-24

Man.

227

137

-40

138

222

61

365

359

-2

Sask.

104

142

37

119

114

-4

223

256

15

Alta.   


1,461

1,185

-19

1,962

2,923

49

3,423

4,108

20

Prairies

1,792

1,464

-18

2,219

3,259

47

4,011

4,723

18

B.C.

747

522

-30

3,527

2,638

-25

4,274

3,160

-26

Canada (10,000+)

5,605

4,071

-27

18,492

18,113

-2

24,097

22,184

-8

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

43

24

-44

125

12

-90

168

36

-79

Barrie

152

40

-74

395

123

-69

547

163

-70

Belleville - Quinte West

27

16

-41

17

0

-100

44

16

-64

Brantford

51

6

-88

46

27

-41

97

33

-66

Calgary

590

554

-6

1,089

2,180

100

1,679

2,734

63

Chilliwack

24

27

13

220

10

-95

244

37

-85

Drummondville

30

8

-73

58

42

-28

88

50

-43

Edmonton

678

464

-32

782

620

-21

1,460

1,084

-26

Fredericton

48

28

-42

77

283

268

125

311

149

Greater/Grand Sudbury

10

0

-100

18

5

-72

28

5

-82

Guelph

6

8

33

123

116

-6

129

124

-4

Halifax

80

78

-3

22

508

##

102

586

475

Hamilton

100

36

-64

89

167

88

189

203

7

Kamloops

10

47

370

5

78

##

15

125

##

Kelowna

44

17

-61

208

151

-27

252

168

-33

Kingston

61

38

-38

22

44

100

83

82

-1

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

86

38

-56

213

498

134

299

536

79

Lethbridge

19

24

26

3

8

167

22

32

45

London

61

52

-15

245

127

-48

306

179

-42

Moncton

35

24

-31

214

135

-37

249

159

-36

Montréal

152

99

-35

1,962

2,583

32

2,114

2,682

27

Nanaimo

21

11

-48

132

6

-95

153

17

-89

Oshawa

87

86

-1

221

10

-95

308

96

-69

Ottawa-Gatineau

287

193

-33

1,728

1,306

-24

2,015

1,499

-26

  Gatineau

33

48

45

124

219

77

157

267

70

  Ottawa

254

145

-43

1,604

1,087

-32

1,858

1,232

-34

Peterborough

50

11

-78

6

0

-100

56

11

-80

Québec

55

68

24

414

568

37

469

636

36

Red Deer

10

13

30

1

10

##

11

23

109

Regina

21

32

52

59

34

-42

80

66

-18

Saguenay

18

18

-

24

15

-38

42

33

-21

St. Catharines-Niagara

95

73

-23

697

308

-56

792

381

-52

Saint John

28

24

-14

0

5

##

28

29

4

St. John's

34

42

24

4

20

400

38

62

63

Saskatoon

77

105

36

45

20

-56

122

125

2

Sherbrooke

30

25

-17

125

84

-33

155

109

-30

Thunder Bay

17

30

76

8

30

275

25

60

140

Toronto

499

406

-19

4,931

4,469

-9

5,430

4,875

-10

Trois-Rivières

15

16

7

62

85

37

77

101

31

Vancouver

419

251

-40

2,293

1,922

-16

2,712

2,173

-20

Victoria

53

41

-23

217

175

-19

270

216

-20

Windsor

61

35

-43

122

11

-91

183

46

-75

Winnipeg

188

108

-43

95

159

67

283

267

-6

Total

4,372

3,216

-26

17,117

16,954

-1

21,489

20,170

-6

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on
2021 Census Definitions.














Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme
value









Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


August
2023

September
2023

%

August
2023

September
2023

%

August
2023

September
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

499

608

22

300

271

-10

799

879

10

P.E.I.

235

95

-60

612

120

-80

847

215

-75

N.S. 

1,035

1,183

14

1,396

6,241

347

2,431

7,424

205

N.B.   

984

778

-21

5,548

5,203

-6

6,532

5,981

-8

Qc 

4,736

4,484

-5

38,337

40,501

6

43,073

44,985

4

Ont.  

13,006

14,164

9

66,586

84,637

27

79,592

98,801

24

Man.  

1,522

1,532

1

4,596

2,664

-42

6,118

4,196

-31

Sask.  

1,167

1,571

35

4,524

1,368

-70

5,691

2,939

-48

Alta.  

12,260

13,041

6

27,465

35,275

28

39,725

48,316

22

B.C.

6,255

5,621

-10

39,516

31,409

-21

45,771

37,030

-19

Canada (10,000+)

41,699

43,077

3

188,880

207,689

10

230,579

250,766

9

Canada (All Areas)

55,592

56,880

2

194,790

213,585

10

250,383

270,466

8

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

312

236

-24

84

144

71

396

380

-4

Barrie

317

385

21

912

1,476

62

1,229

1,861

51

Belleville - Quinte West

172

165

-4

48

0

-100

220

165

-25

Brantford

11

75

##

144

324

125

155

399

157

Calgary

5,669

5,953

5

14,220

26,160

84

19,889

32,113

61

Chilliwack

289

282

-2

289

120

-58

1,033

402

-61

Drummondville

346

106

-69

348

504

45

694

610

-12

Edmonton

5,109

5,278

3

11,880

7,440

-37

16,989

12,718

-25

Fredericton

241

298

24

360

3,396

##

601

3,694

##

Greater/Grand Sudbury

64

0

-100

864

60

-93

928

60

-94

Guelph

83

110

33

96

1,392

##

179

1,502

##

Halifax

410

627

53

1,068

6,096

471

1,478

6,723

355

Hamilton

194

348

79

2,484

2,004

-19

2,678

2,352

-12

Kamloops

0

474

##

300

936

212

300

1,410

370

Kelowna

447

255

-43

840

1,812

116

1,287

2,067

61

Kingston

253

289

14

396

528

33

649

817

26

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

838

520

-38

1,392

5,976

329

2,230

6,496

191

Lethbridge

74

269

264

0

96

##

74

365

393

London

406

507

25

1,332

1,524

14

1,738

2,031

17

Moncton

343

205

-40

4,704

1,620

-66

5,047

1,825

-64

Montréal

1,000

988

-1

15,067

30,904

105

16,067

31,892

98

Nanaimo

209

143

-32

72

72

-

281

215

-23

Oshawa

566

848

50

324

120

-63

890

968

9

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,445

1,742

-29

12,348

15,672

27

14,793

17,414

18

  Gatineau

222

288

30

3,708

2,628

-29

3,930

2,916

-26

  Ottawa

2,223

1,454

-35

8,640

13,044

51

10,863

14,498

33

Peterborough

116

159

37

12

0

-100

128

159

24

Québec

1,099

781

-29

8,040

6,816

-15

9,139

7,597

-17

Red Deer

56

116

107

156

120

-23

212

236

11

Regina

301

364

21

720

408

-43

1,021

772

-24

Saguenay

228

242

6

552

180

-67

780

422

-46

St. Catharines-Niagara

557

891

60

4,212

3,696

-12

4,769

4,587

-4

Saint John

302

211

-30

432

60

-86

734

271

-63

St. John's

287

415

45

228

240

5

515

655

27

Saskatoon

778

1,162

49

3,084

240

-92

3,862

1,402

-64

Sherbrooke

343

266

-22

1,224

1,008

-18

1,567

1,274

-19

Thunder Bay

103

158

53

1,116

360

-68

1,219

518

-58

Toronto

3,734

4,849

30

44,964

53,628

19

48,698

58,477

20

Trois-Rivières

126

175

39

120

1,020

##

246

1,195

386

Vancouver

3,168

2,797

-12

27,972

23,064

-18

31,140

25,861

-17

Victoria

286

477

67

7,704

2,100

-73

7,990

2,577

-68

Windsor

321

343

7

1,476

132

-91

1,797

475

-74

Winnipeg

1,270

1,245

-2

4,176

1,908

-54

5,446

3,153

-42

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023
based on 2021 Census Definitions.














Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme
value









