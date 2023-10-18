OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was higher in September at 254,006 units, up 3.9% from 244,511 units in August, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 8% in September (270,466 units) compared to August (250,383 units).

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)) Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts increased 9%, with 250,766 units recorded in September. Multi-unit urban starts increased 10% to 207,689 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 3% to 43,077 units in September.

Total SAAR housing starts were up 98% in Montreal and 20% in Toronto in September, while Vancouver recorded a decrease of 17%, driven by declines in both single-detached (-12%) and multi-unit (-18%).

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,700 units.

Quote:

Both the SAAR and trend in housing starts were higher in September. Multi-unit starts activity has persisted and maintained similar levels to 2022 despite the higher interest rate environment. This has helped offset double-digit declines in single-detached starts in all provinces. In fact, September was the second highest month this year for multi-unit starts. It seems the current higher interest rate environment has not yet had the expected negative impact on multi-unit construction activity so far in 2023," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 22% and 37% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver , respectively.

and , respectively. Nationally, year-over-year starts for September were down 8% in centres of 10,000 population and over, driven primarily by significantly lower single-detached starts.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September housing starts data on November 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







September

2022 September

2023 % September

2022 September

2023 % September

2022 September

2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

46 61 33 8 27 238 54 88 63 P.E.I.

1 8 ## 0 10 ## 1 18 ## N.S.

281 191 -32 104 537 416 385 728 89 N.B.

133 91 -32 310 429 38 443 520 17 Atlantic

461 351 -24 422 1,003 138 883 1,354 53 Qc

537 440 -18 3,156 3,947 25 3,693 4,387 19 Ont.

2,068 1,294 -37 9,168 7,266 -21 11,236 8,560 -24 Man.

227 137 -40 138 222 61 365 359 -2 Sask.

104 142 37 119 114 -4 223 256 15 Alta.

1,461 1,185 -19 1,962 2,923 49 3,423 4,108 20 Prairies

1,792 1,464 -18 2,219 3,259 47 4,011 4,723 18 B.C.

747 522 -30 3,527 2,638 -25 4,274 3,160 -26 Canada (10,000+) 5,605 4,071 -27 18,492 18,113 -2 24,097 22,184 -8 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 43 24 -44 125 12 -90 168 36 -79 Barrie

152 40 -74 395 123 -69 547 163 -70 Belleville - Quinte West 27 16 -41 17 0 -100 44 16 -64 Brantford

51 6 -88 46 27 -41 97 33 -66 Calgary

590 554 -6 1,089 2,180 100 1,679 2,734 63 Chilliwack

24 27 13 220 10 -95 244 37 -85 Drummondville 30 8 -73 58 42 -28 88 50 -43 Edmonton

678 464 -32 782 620 -21 1,460 1,084 -26 Fredericton

48 28 -42 77 283 268 125 311 149 Greater/Grand Sudbury 10 0 -100 18 5 -72 28 5 -82 Guelph

6 8 33 123 116 -6 129 124 -4 Halifax

80 78 -3 22 508 ## 102 586 475 Hamilton

100 36 -64 89 167 88 189 203 7 Kamloops

10 47 370 5 78 ## 15 125 ## Kelowna

44 17 -61 208 151 -27 252 168 -33 Kingston

61 38 -38 22 44 100 83 82 -1 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 86 38 -56 213 498 134 299 536 79 Lethbridge

19 24 26 3 8 167 22 32 45 London

61 52 -15 245 127 -48 306 179 -42 Moncton

35 24 -31 214 135 -37 249 159 -36 Montréal

152 99 -35 1,962 2,583 32 2,114 2,682 27 Nanaimo

21 11 -48 132 6 -95 153 17 -89 Oshawa

87 86 -1 221 10 -95 308 96 -69 Ottawa-Gatineau 287 193 -33 1,728 1,306 -24 2,015 1,499 -26 Gatineau

33 48 45 124 219 77 157 267 70 Ottawa

254 145 -43 1,604 1,087 -32 1,858 1,232 -34 Peterborough

50 11 -78 6 0 -100 56 11 -80 Québec

55 68 24 414 568 37 469 636 36 Red Deer

10 13 30 1 10 ## 11 23 109 Regina

21 32 52 59 34 -42 80 66 -18 Saguenay

18 18 - 24 15 -38 42 33 -21 St. Catharines-Niagara 95 73 -23 697 308 -56 792 381 -52 Saint John

28 24 -14 0 5 ## 28 29 4 St. John's

34 42 24 4 20 400 38 62 63 Saskatoon

77 105 36 45 20 -56 122 125 2 Sherbrooke

30 25 -17 125 84 -33 155 109 -30 Thunder Bay

17 30 76 8 30 275 25 60 140 Toronto

499 406 -19 4,931 4,469 -9 5,430 4,875 -10 Trois-Rivières

15 16 7 62 85 37 77 101 31 Vancouver

419 251 -40 2,293 1,922 -16 2,712 2,173 -20 Victoria

53 41 -23 217 175 -19 270 216 -20 Windsor

61 35 -43 122 11 -91 183 46 -75 Winnipeg

188 108 -43 95 159 67 283 267 -6 Total

4,372 3,216 -26 17,117 16,954 -1 21,489 20,170 -6 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on

2021 Census Definitions.





























Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme

value





















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



August

2023 September

2023 % August

2023 September

2023 % August

2023 September

2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

499 608 22 300 271 -10 799 879 10 P.E.I.

235 95 -60 612 120 -80 847 215 -75 N.S.

1,035 1,183 14 1,396 6,241 347 2,431 7,424 205 N.B.

984 778 -21 5,548 5,203 -6 6,532 5,981 -8 Qc

4,736 4,484 -5 38,337 40,501 6 43,073 44,985 4 Ont.

13,006 14,164 9 66,586 84,637 27 79,592 98,801 24 Man.

1,522 1,532 1 4,596 2,664 -42 6,118 4,196 -31 Sask.

1,167 1,571 35 4,524 1,368 -70 5,691 2,939 -48 Alta.

12,260 13,041 6 27,465 35,275 28 39,725 48,316 22 B.C.

6,255 5,621 -10 39,516 31,409 -21 45,771 37,030 -19 Canada (10,000+) 41,699 43,077 3 188,880 207,689 10 230,579 250,766 9 Canada (All Areas) 55,592 56,880 2 194,790 213,585 10 250,383 270,466 8 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 312 236 -24 84 144 71 396 380 -4 Barrie

317 385 21 912 1,476 62 1,229 1,861 51 Belleville - Quinte West 172 165 -4 48 0 -100 220 165 -25 Brantford

11 75 ## 144 324 125 155 399 157 Calgary

5,669 5,953 5 14,220 26,160 84 19,889 32,113 61 Chilliwack

289 282 -2 289 120 -58 1,033 402 -61 Drummondville 346 106 -69 348 504 45 694 610 -12 Edmonton

5,109 5,278 3 11,880 7,440 -37 16,989 12,718 -25 Fredericton

241 298 24 360 3,396 ## 601 3,694 ## Greater/Grand Sudbury 64 0 -100 864 60 -93 928 60 -94 Guelph

83 110 33 96 1,392 ## 179 1,502 ## Halifax

410 627 53 1,068 6,096 471 1,478 6,723 355 Hamilton

194 348 79 2,484 2,004 -19 2,678 2,352 -12 Kamloops

0 474 ## 300 936 212 300 1,410 370 Kelowna

447 255 -43 840 1,812 116 1,287 2,067 61 Kingston

253 289 14 396 528 33 649 817 26 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 838 520 -38 1,392 5,976 329 2,230 6,496 191 Lethbridge

74 269 264 0 96 ## 74 365 393 London

406 507 25 1,332 1,524 14 1,738 2,031 17 Moncton

343 205 -40 4,704 1,620 -66 5,047 1,825 -64 Montréal

1,000 988 -1 15,067 30,904 105 16,067 31,892 98 Nanaimo

209 143 -32 72 72 - 281 215 -23 Oshawa

566 848 50 324 120 -63 890 968 9 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,445 1,742 -29 12,348 15,672 27 14,793 17,414 18 Gatineau

222 288 30 3,708 2,628 -29 3,930 2,916 -26 Ottawa

2,223 1,454 -35 8,640 13,044 51 10,863 14,498 33 Peterborough 116 159 37 12 0 -100 128 159 24 Québec

1,099 781 -29 8,040 6,816 -15 9,139 7,597 -17 Red Deer

56 116 107 156 120 -23 212 236 11 Regina

301 364 21 720 408 -43 1,021 772 -24 Saguenay

228 242 6 552 180 -67 780 422 -46 St. Catharines-Niagara 557 891 60 4,212 3,696 -12 4,769 4,587 -4 Saint John

302 211 -30 432 60 -86 734 271 -63 St. John's

287 415 45 228 240 5 515 655 27 Saskatoon

778 1,162 49 3,084 240 -92 3,862 1,402 -64 Sherbrooke

343 266 -22 1,224 1,008 -18 1,567 1,274 -19 Thunder Bay 103 158 53 1,116 360 -68 1,219 518 -58 Toronto

3,734 4,849 30 44,964 53,628 19 48,698 58,477 20 Trois-Rivières 126 175 39 120 1,020 ## 246 1,195 386 Vancouver

3,168 2,797 -12 27,972 23,064 -18 31,140 25,861 -17 Victoria

286 477 67 7,704 2,100 -73 7,990 2,577 -68 Windsor

321 343 7 1,476 132 -91 1,797 475 -74 Winnipeg

1,270 1,245 -2 4,176 1,908 -54 5,446 3,153 -42 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023

based on 2021 Census Definitions.





























Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme

value





















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: To request an interview with a CMHC market analyst, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]