Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Nov 18, 2025, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased (3%) in October (268,907 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were down 3% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 19,174 units recorded in October, compared to 19,763 units in October 2024. The year-to-date total was 197,207, up 5% from the same period in 2024.

Housing starts for October 2025 (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was down 17% in October (232,765 units) compared to September (279,174 units).

"Both the six-month trend in housing starts and the SAAR were pushed lower in October by significantly lower monthly starts in Ontario and British Columbia. However, higher starts in markets like Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton continue to keep national year-to-date elevated compared to the same period last year. While these results are generally reflective of investment decisions made months or even years ago, they also highlight persistent and significant regional contrasts in housing construction trends across the country," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • New: As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 22,062 units.
  • Among Canada's big three cities, Montreal posted a 104% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 36% decrease in starts due to fewer multi-unit starts. Toronto declined 42% with both multi-unit and single-detached starts considerably lower.
  • CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November housing starts data on December 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Table 1: Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)

October



Single-Detached 

All Others

Total



September 2025

October 2025

%

September 2025

October 2025

%

September 2025

October 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)

Nfld.Lab.


687

681

-1

444

374

-16

1,131

1,055

-7

P.E.I.    


367

372

1

1,114

880

-21

1,481

1,252

-15

N.S.    


1,734

1,715

-1

8,048

7,321

-9

9,782

9,036

-8

N.B.    


931

937

1

5,124

5,427

6

6,055

6,365

5

Que.   


4,766

4,837

1

45,989

46,744

2

50,754

51,581

2

Ont.    


10,126

10,016

-1

57,542

53,322

-7

67,669

63,338

-6

Man.    


2,302

2,266

-2

5,210

5,232

0

7,512

7,498

0

Sask.    


1,722

1,785

4

4,106

4,046

-1

5,828

5,831

0

Alta.    


15,536

14,842

-4

40,864

40,707

0

56,401

55,548

-2

B.C.    


3,969

4,114

4

43,544

40,135

-8

47,512

44,249

-7

Canada (10,000+)


42,140

41,563

-1

211,985

204,189

-4

254,125

245,752

-3

Canada (All Areas)

55,774

55,380

-1

221,306

213,526

-4

277,081

268,907

-3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission


149

167

12

2,060

2,080

1

2,209

2,247

2

Barrie


184

176

-4

870

922

6

1,054

1,098

4

Belleville - Quinte West


165

178

8

370

430

16

535

608

14

Brantford


321

305

-5

1,974

1,498

-24

2,295

1,803

-21

Calgary


6,894

6,337

-8

21,796

22,260

2

28,690

28,597

0

Chilliwack


119

136

14

492

290

-41

611

426

-30

Drummondville


207

198

-4

1,156

1,200

4

1,363

1,398

3

Edmonton


6,689

6,488

-3

17,196

16,640

-3

23,885

23,128

-3

Fredericton


263

267

2

1,154

1,508

31

1,417

1,775

25

Greater/Grand Sudbury


104

120

15

244

256

5

348

376

8

Guelph


28

25

-11

234

238

2

262

263

0

Halifax


795

867

9

7,050

6,272

-11

7,845

7,139

-9

Hamilton


369

360

-2

2,774

2,532

-9

3,143

2,892

-8

Kamloops


48

47

-2

400

396

-1

448

443

-1

Kelowna


267

269

1

2,886

2,856

-1

3,153

3,125

-1

Kingston


178

206

16

1,108

1,154

4

1,286

1,360

6

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

415

500

20

4,926

4,550

-8

5,340

5,050

-5

Lethbridge


384

396

3

158

118

-25

542

514

-5

London


480

418

-13

3,680

3,946

7

4,160

4,364

5

Moncton


275

277

1

2,906

2,842

-2

3,181

3,119

-2

Montréal


1,270

1,301

2

26,419

28,176

7

27,689

29,476

6

Nanaimo


80

85

6

404

408

1

484

492

2

Oshawa


421

405

-4

830

832

0

1,251

1,237

-1

Ottawa-Gatineau


1,601

1,487

-7

10,912

9,502

-13

12,513

10,989

-12

  Gatineau


475

417

-12

1,946

1,904

-2

2,421

2,321

-4

  Ottawa


1,126

1,070

-5

8,966

7,598

-15

10,092

8,668

-14

Peterborough


79

90

14

28

28

-

107

118

10

Québec


688

688

-

9,480

10,206

8

10,168

10,894

7

Red Deer


140

149

6

448

450

0

588

599

2

Regina


345

378

10

1,380

1,084

-21

1,725

1,462

-15

Saguenay


245

238

-3

378

438

16

623

676

9

St. Catharines-Niagara


423

471

11

1,702

1,788

5

2,125

2,259

6

Saint John


239

253

6

436

466

7

675

719

7

St. John's


655

646

-1

442

384

-13

1,097

1,030

-6

Saskatoon


1,295

1,349

4

2,658

2,890

9

3,953

4,239

7

Sherbrooke


263

256

-3

1,540

1,426

-7

1,803

1,682

-7

Thunder Bay


110

98

-11

182

206

13

292

304

4

Toronto


3,661

3,578

-2

26,396

24,550

-7

30,057

28,128

-6

Trois-Rivières


145

132

-9

1,468

1,768

20

1,613

1,900

18

Vancouver


2,059

2,210

7

28,760

25,700

-11

30,819

27,909

-9

Victoria


316

323

2

5,994

5,914

-1

6,310

6,237

-1

Windsor


336

314

-7

1,096

1,090

-1

1,432

1,404

-2

Winnipeg


2,030

1,962

-3

4,486

4,494

0

6,516

6,456

-1

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Table 2











Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
















January - October 2024 - 2025








Area


Single-Detached 



All Others



Total



Province













2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

N.L.


512

571

12

287

307

7

799

878

10

P.E.I.    


228

290

27

982

861

-12

1,210

1,151

-5

N.S.    


1,329

1,374

3

4,403

5,859

33

5,732

7,233

26

N.B.    


799

785

-2

3,279

3,497

7

4,078

4,282

5

Atlantic


2,868

3,020

5

8,951

10,524

18

11,819

13,544

15

Que.   


3,667

4,019

10

29,335

39,415

34

33,002

43,434

32

Ont.    


10,864

8,165

-25

50,765

41,513

-18

61,629

49,678

-19

Man.    


1,456

1,935

33

3,666

3,789

3

5,122

5,724

12

Sask.    


1,084

1,499

38

2,231

3,500

57

3,315

4,999

51

Alta.    


12,748

13,154

3

25,327

32,392

28

38,075

45,546

20

Prairies


15,288

16,588

9

31,224

39,681

27

46,512

56,269

21

B.C.    


3,732

3,409

-9

31,966

30,873

-3

35,698

34,282

-4

Canada


36,419

35,201

-3

152,241

162,006

6

188,660

197,207

5

Metropolitan Areas






















Abbotsford-Mission

158

142

-10

808

1,897

135

966

2,039

111

Barrie


360

129

-64

472

559

18

832

688

-17

Belleville - Quinte West


177

139

-21

135

380

181

312

519

66

Brantford


172

240

40

92

1,329

##

264

1,569

494

Calgary


5,869

5,776

-2

14,235

18,175

28

20,104

23,951

19

Chilliwack


127

112

-12

282

382

35

409

494

21

Drummondville


141

182

29

697

854

23

838

1,036

24

Edmonton


5,619

5,805

3

9,177

12,184

33

14,796

17,989

22

Fredericton


258

223

-14

320

879

175

578

1,102

91

Greater/Grand Sudbury


89

82

-8

67

133

99

156

215

38

Guelph


49

27

-45

346

126

-64

395

153

-61

Halifax


662

690

4

3,789

5,203

37

4,451

5,893

32

Hamilton


328

261

-20

1,741

1,891

9

2,069

2,152

4

Kamloops


78

68

-13

256

304

19

334

372

11

Kelowna


313

218

-30

3,406

2,096

-38

3,719

2,314

-38

Kingston


193

166

-14

316

793

151

509

959

88

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo


314

363

16

2,350

3,293

40

2,664

3,656

37

Lethbridge


213

304

43

411

201

-51

624

505

-19

London


459

394

-14

3,059

2,198

-28

3,518

2,592

-26

Moncton


225

244

8

2,227

1,968

-12

2,452

2,212

-10

Montréal


936

1,113

19

12,945

21,060

63

13,881

22,173

60

Nanaimo


137

79

-42

677

309

-54

814

388

-52

Oshawa


377

329

-13

1,142

518

-55

1,519

847

-44

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,504

1,440

-4

8,105

8,422

4

9,609

9,862

3

  Gatineau


335

339

1

2,754

1,578

-43

3,089

1,917

-38

  Ottawa


1,169

1,101

-6

5,351

6,844

28

6,520

7,945

22

Peterborough


110

65

-41

128

17

-87

238

82

-66

Québec


511

591

16

5,160

7,075

37

5,671

7,666

35

Red Deer


76

117

54

251

242

-4

327

359

10

Regina


245

328

34

836

1,235

48

1,081

1,563

45

Saguenay


161

196

22

504

370

-27

665

566

-15

St. Catharines-Niagara


548

357

-35

841

1,284

53

1,389

1,641

18

Saint John


186

201

8

444

260

-41

630

461

-27

St. John's


435

530

22

251

297

18

686

827

21

Saskatoon


774

1,111

44

1,356

2,164

60

2,130

3,275

54

Sherbrooke


239

219

-8

1,287

1,093

-15

1,526

1,312

-14

Thunder Bay


70

81

16

202

123

-39

272

204

-25

Toronto


3,922

2,732

-30

30,515

18,842

-38

34,437

21,574

-37

Trois-Rivières


174

143

-18

1,292

1,110

-14

1,466

1,253

-15

Vancouver


1,820

1,806

-1

21,224

20,195

-5

23,044

22,001

-5

Victoria


247

238

-4

3,112

3,891

25

3,359

4,129

23

Windsor


392

274

-30

1,488

653

-56

1,880

927

-51

Winnipeg


1,209

1,685

39

3,129

3,229

3

4,338

4,914

13

Total


29,877

29,200

-2

139,075

147,234

6

168,952

176,434

4

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over












October 2024 - 2025









Area


Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province




2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

N.L.


54

61

13

55

27

-51

109

88

-19

P.E.I.    


39

48

23

86

21

-76

125

69

-45

N.S.    


156

154

-1

204

533

161

360

687

91

N.B.    


89

84

-6

300

301

0

389

385

-1

Atlantic


338

347

3

645

882

37

983

1,229

25

Que.   


541

542

0

3,672

5,110

39

4,213

5,652

34

Ont.    


1,288

970

-25

4,213

2,597

-38

5,501

3,567

-35

Man.    


157

224

43

560

283

-49

717

507

-29

Sask.    


173

233

35

231

458

98

404

691

71

Alta.    


1,453

1,243

-14

3,045

3,589

18

4,498

4,832

7

Prairies


1,783

1,700

-5

3,836

4,330

13

5,619

6,030

7

B.C.    


383

410

7

3,064

2,286

-25

3,447

2,696

-22

Canada


4,333

3,969

-8

15,430

15,205

-1

19,763

19,174

-3

Metropolitan Areas





















Abbotsford-Mission

12

15

25

52

212

308

64

227

255

Barrie


48

0

-100

26

60

131

74

60

-19

Belleville - Quinte West

14

21

50

12

30

150

26

51

96

Brantford


4

18

350

53

31

-42

57

49

-14

Calgary


644

545

-15

2,046

2,513

23

2,690

3,058

14

Chilliwack


6

13

117

4

20

400

10

33

230

Drummondville


16

16

-

76

79

4

92

95

3

Edmonton


627

526

-16

810

979

21

1,437

1,505

5

Fredericton


32

24

-25

40

177

343

72

201

179

Greater/Grand Sudbury


28

11

-61

9

6

-33

37

17

-54

Guelph


6

4

-33

4

8

100

10

12

20

Halifax


58

81

40

107

471

340

165

552

235

Hamilton


78

29

-63

50

58

16

128

87

-32

Kamloops


10

6

-40

60

2

-97

70

8

-89

Kelowna


33

20

-39

19

162

##

52

182

250

Kingston


22

42

91

167

56

-66

189

98

-48

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo


24

90

275

288

41

-86

312

131

-58

Lethbridge


19

30

58

6

0

-100

25

30

20

London


44

26

-41

472

163

-65

516

189

-63

Moncton


26

22

-15

244

94

-61

270

116

-57

Montréal


122

161

32

1,270

2,681

111

1,392

2,842

104

Nanaimo


23

14

-39

7

20

186

30

34

13

Oshawa


39

26

-33

8

36

350

47

62

32

Ottawa-Gatineau


179

201

12

1,186

709

-40

1,365

910

-33

  Gatineau


59

31

-47

670

102

-85

729

133

-82

  Ottawa


120

170

42

516

607

18

636

777

22

Peterborough


8

7

-13

15

0

-100

23

7

-70

Québec


59

62

5

366

984

169

425

1,046

146

Red Deer


9

21

133

4

1

-75

13

22

69

Regina


41

44

7

102

114

12

143

158

10

Saguenay


9

14

56

289

43

-85

298

57

-81

St. Catharines-Niagara


31

41

32

60

99

65

91

140

54

Saint John


20

26

30

6

16

167

26

42

62

St. John's


47

56

19

55

25

-55

102

81

-21

Saskatoon


127

183

44

128

331

159

255

514

102

Sherbrooke


19

22

16

334

105

-69

353

127

-64

Thunder Bay

14

3

-79

72

12

-83

86

15

-83

Toronto


533

327

-39

1,956

1,118

-43

2,489

1,445

-42

Trois-Rivières

14

8

-43

23

217

##

37

225

##

Vancouver


175

244

39

2,366

1,384

-42

2,541

1,628

-36

Victoria


31

27

-13

262

331

26

293

358

22

Windsor


57

24

-58

94

32

-66

151

56

-63

Winnipeg


138

188

36

515

203

-61

653

391

-40

Total


3,446

3,238

-6

13,663

13,623

0

17,109

16,861

-1

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)