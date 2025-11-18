OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased (3%) in October (268,907 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were down 3% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 19,174 units recorded in October, compared to 19,763 units in October 2024. The year-to-date total was 197,207, up 5% from the same period in 2024.

Housing starts for October 2025 (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was down 17% in October (232,765 units) compared to September (279,174 units).

"Both the six-month trend in housing starts and the SAAR were pushed lower in October by significantly lower monthly starts in Ontario and British Columbia. However, higher starts in markets like Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton continue to keep national year-to-date elevated compared to the same period last year. While these results are generally reflective of investment decisions made months or even years ago, they also highlight persistent and significant regional contrasts in housing construction trends across the country," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

New: As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal.

As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal. The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 22,062 units.

Among Canada's big three cities, Montreal posted a 104% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 36% decrease in starts due to fewer multi-unit starts. Toronto declined 42% with both multi-unit and single-detached starts considerably lower.

posted a 104% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. recorded a 36% decrease in starts due to fewer multi-unit starts. declined 42% with both multi-unit and single-detached starts considerably lower. CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer .

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November housing starts data on December 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Table 1: Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend) October



Single-Detached All Others Total



September 2025 October 2025 % September 2025 October 2025 % September 2025 October 2025 % Provinces (10,000+) Nfld.Lab.

687 681 -1 444 374 -16 1,131 1,055 -7 P.E.I.

367 372 1 1,114 880 -21 1,481 1,252 -15 N.S.

1,734 1,715 -1 8,048 7,321 -9 9,782 9,036 -8 N.B.

931 937 1 5,124 5,427 6 6,055 6,365 5 Que.

4,766 4,837 1 45,989 46,744 2 50,754 51,581 2 Ont.

10,126 10,016 -1 57,542 53,322 -7 67,669 63,338 -6 Man.

2,302 2,266 -2 5,210 5,232 0 7,512 7,498 0 Sask.

1,722 1,785 4 4,106 4,046 -1 5,828 5,831 0 Alta.

15,536 14,842 -4 40,864 40,707 0 56,401 55,548 -2 B.C.

3,969 4,114 4 43,544 40,135 -8 47,512 44,249 -7 Canada (10,000+)

42,140 41,563 -1 211,985 204,189 -4 254,125 245,752 -3 Canada (All Areas) 55,774 55,380 -1 221,306 213,526 -4 277,081 268,907 -3 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission

149 167 12 2,060 2,080 1 2,209 2,247 2 Barrie

184 176 -4 870 922 6 1,054 1,098 4 Belleville - Quinte West

165 178 8 370 430 16 535 608 14 Brantford

321 305 -5 1,974 1,498 -24 2,295 1,803 -21 Calgary

6,894 6,337 -8 21,796 22,260 2 28,690 28,597 0 Chilliwack

119 136 14 492 290 -41 611 426 -30 Drummondville

207 198 -4 1,156 1,200 4 1,363 1,398 3 Edmonton

6,689 6,488 -3 17,196 16,640 -3 23,885 23,128 -3 Fredericton

263 267 2 1,154 1,508 31 1,417 1,775 25 Greater/Grand Sudbury

104 120 15 244 256 5 348 376 8 Guelph

28 25 -11 234 238 2 262 263 0 Halifax

795 867 9 7,050 6,272 -11 7,845 7,139 -9 Hamilton

369 360 -2 2,774 2,532 -9 3,143 2,892 -8 Kamloops

48 47 -2 400 396 -1 448 443 -1 Kelowna

267 269 1 2,886 2,856 -1 3,153 3,125 -1 Kingston

178 206 16 1,108 1,154 4 1,286 1,360 6 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 415 500 20 4,926 4,550 -8 5,340 5,050 -5 Lethbridge

384 396 3 158 118 -25 542 514 -5 London

480 418 -13 3,680 3,946 7 4,160 4,364 5 Moncton

275 277 1 2,906 2,842 -2 3,181 3,119 -2 Montréal

1,270 1,301 2 26,419 28,176 7 27,689 29,476 6 Nanaimo

80 85 6 404 408 1 484 492 2 Oshawa

421 405 -4 830 832 0 1,251 1,237 -1 Ottawa-Gatineau

1,601 1,487 -7 10,912 9,502 -13 12,513 10,989 -12 Gatineau

475 417 -12 1,946 1,904 -2 2,421 2,321 -4 Ottawa

1,126 1,070 -5 8,966 7,598 -15 10,092 8,668 -14 Peterborough

79 90 14 28 28 - 107 118 10 Québec

688 688 - 9,480 10,206 8 10,168 10,894 7 Red Deer

140 149 6 448 450 0 588 599 2 Regina

345 378 10 1,380 1,084 -21 1,725 1,462 -15 Saguenay

245 238 -3 378 438 16 623 676 9 St. Catharines-Niagara

423 471 11 1,702 1,788 5 2,125 2,259 6 Saint John

239 253 6 436 466 7 675 719 7 St. John's

655 646 -1 442 384 -13 1,097 1,030 -6 Saskatoon

1,295 1,349 4 2,658 2,890 9 3,953 4,239 7 Sherbrooke

263 256 -3 1,540 1,426 -7 1,803 1,682 -7 Thunder Bay

110 98 -11 182 206 13 292 304 4 Toronto

3,661 3,578 -2 26,396 24,550 -7 30,057 28,128 -6 Trois-Rivières

145 132 -9 1,468 1,768 20 1,613 1,900 18 Vancouver

2,059 2,210 7 28,760 25,700 -11 30,819 27,909 -9 Victoria

316 323 2 5,994 5,914 -1 6,310 6,237 -1 Windsor

336 314 -7 1,096 1,090 -1 1,432 1,404 -2 Winnipeg

2,030 1,962 -3 4,486 4,494 0 6,516 6,456 -1

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Table 2



















Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





























January - October 2024 - 2025













Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province























2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % N.L.

512 571 12 287 307 7 799 878 10 P.E.I.

228 290 27 982 861 -12 1,210 1,151 -5 N.S.

1,329 1,374 3 4,403 5,859 33 5,732 7,233 26 N.B.

799 785 -2 3,279 3,497 7 4,078 4,282 5 Atlantic

2,868 3,020 5 8,951 10,524 18 11,819 13,544 15 Que.

3,667 4,019 10 29,335 39,415 34 33,002 43,434 32 Ont.

10,864 8,165 -25 50,765 41,513 -18 61,629 49,678 -19 Man.

1,456 1,935 33 3,666 3,789 3 5,122 5,724 12 Sask.

1,084 1,499 38 2,231 3,500 57 3,315 4,999 51 Alta.

12,748 13,154 3 25,327 32,392 28 38,075 45,546 20 Prairies

15,288 16,588 9 31,224 39,681 27 46,512 56,269 21 B.C.

3,732 3,409 -9 31,966 30,873 -3 35,698 34,282 -4 Canada

36,419 35,201 -3 152,241 162,006 6 188,660 197,207 5 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 158 142 -10 808 1,897 135 966 2,039 111 Barrie

360 129 -64 472 559 18 832 688 -17 Belleville - Quinte West

177 139 -21 135 380 181 312 519 66 Brantford

172 240 40 92 1,329 ## 264 1,569 494 Calgary

5,869 5,776 -2 14,235 18,175 28 20,104 23,951 19 Chilliwack

127 112 -12 282 382 35 409 494 21 Drummondville

141 182 29 697 854 23 838 1,036 24 Edmonton

5,619 5,805 3 9,177 12,184 33 14,796 17,989 22 Fredericton

258 223 -14 320 879 175 578 1,102 91 Greater/Grand Sudbury

89 82 -8 67 133 99 156 215 38 Guelph

49 27 -45 346 126 -64 395 153 -61 Halifax

662 690 4 3,789 5,203 37 4,451 5,893 32 Hamilton

328 261 -20 1,741 1,891 9 2,069 2,152 4 Kamloops

78 68 -13 256 304 19 334 372 11 Kelowna

313 218 -30 3,406 2,096 -38 3,719 2,314 -38 Kingston

193 166 -14 316 793 151 509 959 88 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

314 363 16 2,350 3,293 40 2,664 3,656 37 Lethbridge

213 304 43 411 201 -51 624 505 -19 London

459 394 -14 3,059 2,198 -28 3,518 2,592 -26 Moncton

225 244 8 2,227 1,968 -12 2,452 2,212 -10 Montréal

936 1,113 19 12,945 21,060 63 13,881 22,173 60 Nanaimo

137 79 -42 677 309 -54 814 388 -52 Oshawa

377 329 -13 1,142 518 -55 1,519 847 -44 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,504 1,440 -4 8,105 8,422 4 9,609 9,862 3 Gatineau

335 339 1 2,754 1,578 -43 3,089 1,917 -38 Ottawa

1,169 1,101 -6 5,351 6,844 28 6,520 7,945 22 Peterborough

110 65 -41 128 17 -87 238 82 -66 Québec

511 591 16 5,160 7,075 37 5,671 7,666 35 Red Deer

76 117 54 251 242 -4 327 359 10 Regina

245 328 34 836 1,235 48 1,081 1,563 45 Saguenay

161 196 22 504 370 -27 665 566 -15 St. Catharines-Niagara

548 357 -35 841 1,284 53 1,389 1,641 18 Saint John

186 201 8 444 260 -41 630 461 -27 St. John's

435 530 22 251 297 18 686 827 21 Saskatoon

774 1,111 44 1,356 2,164 60 2,130 3,275 54 Sherbrooke

239 219 -8 1,287 1,093 -15 1,526 1,312 -14 Thunder Bay

70 81 16 202 123 -39 272 204 -25 Toronto

3,922 2,732 -30 30,515 18,842 -38 34,437 21,574 -37 Trois-Rivières

174 143 -18 1,292 1,110 -14 1,466 1,253 -15 Vancouver

1,820 1,806 -1 21,224 20,195 -5 23,044 22,001 -5 Victoria

247 238 -4 3,112 3,891 25 3,359 4,129 23 Windsor

392 274 -30 1,488 653 -56 1,880 927 -51 Winnipeg

1,209 1,685 39 3,129 3,229 3 4,338 4,914 13 Total

29,877 29,200 -2 139,075 147,234 6 168,952 176,434 4

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





















October 2024 - 2025















Area

Single-Detached All Others Total Province





2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % N.L.

54 61 13 55 27 -51 109 88 -19 P.E.I.

39 48 23 86 21 -76 125 69 -45 N.S.

156 154 -1 204 533 161 360 687 91 N.B.

89 84 -6 300 301 0 389 385 -1 Atlantic

338 347 3 645 882 37 983 1,229 25 Que.

541 542 0 3,672 5,110 39 4,213 5,652 34 Ont.

1,288 970 -25 4,213 2,597 -38 5,501 3,567 -35 Man.

157 224 43 560 283 -49 717 507 -29 Sask.

173 233 35 231 458 98 404 691 71 Alta.

1,453 1,243 -14 3,045 3,589 18 4,498 4,832 7 Prairies

1,783 1,700 -5 3,836 4,330 13 5,619 6,030 7 B.C.

383 410 7 3,064 2,286 -25 3,447 2,696 -22 Canada

4,333 3,969 -8 15,430 15,205 -1 19,763 19,174 -3 Metropolitan Areas







































Abbotsford-Mission 12 15 25 52 212 308 64 227 255 Barrie

48 0 -100 26 60 131 74 60 -19 Belleville - Quinte West 14 21 50 12 30 150 26 51 96 Brantford

4 18 350 53 31 -42 57 49 -14 Calgary

644 545 -15 2,046 2,513 23 2,690 3,058 14 Chilliwack

6 13 117 4 20 400 10 33 230 Drummondville

16 16 - 76 79 4 92 95 3 Edmonton

627 526 -16 810 979 21 1,437 1,505 5 Fredericton

32 24 -25 40 177 343 72 201 179 Greater/Grand Sudbury

28 11 -61 9 6 -33 37 17 -54 Guelph

6 4 -33 4 8 100 10 12 20 Halifax

58 81 40 107 471 340 165 552 235 Hamilton

78 29 -63 50 58 16 128 87 -32 Kamloops

10 6 -40 60 2 -97 70 8 -89 Kelowna

33 20 -39 19 162 ## 52 182 250 Kingston

22 42 91 167 56 -66 189 98 -48 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

24 90 275 288 41 -86 312 131 -58 Lethbridge

19 30 58 6 0 -100 25 30 20 London

44 26 -41 472 163 -65 516 189 -63 Moncton

26 22 -15 244 94 -61 270 116 -57 Montréal

122 161 32 1,270 2,681 111 1,392 2,842 104 Nanaimo

23 14 -39 7 20 186 30 34 13 Oshawa

39 26 -33 8 36 350 47 62 32 Ottawa-Gatineau

179 201 12 1,186 709 -40 1,365 910 -33 Gatineau

59 31 -47 670 102 -85 729 133 -82 Ottawa

120 170 42 516 607 18 636 777 22 Peterborough

8 7 -13 15 0 -100 23 7 -70 Québec

59 62 5 366 984 169 425 1,046 146 Red Deer

9 21 133 4 1 -75 13 22 69 Regina

41 44 7 102 114 12 143 158 10 Saguenay

9 14 56 289 43 -85 298 57 -81 St. Catharines-Niagara

31 41 32 60 99 65 91 140 54 Saint John

20 26 30 6 16 167 26 42 62 St. John's

47 56 19 55 25 -55 102 81 -21 Saskatoon

127 183 44 128 331 159 255 514 102 Sherbrooke

19 22 16 334 105 -69 353 127 -64 Thunder Bay 14 3 -79 72 12 -83 86 15 -83 Toronto

533 327 -39 1,956 1,118 -43 2,489 1,445 -42 Trois-Rivières 14 8 -43 23 217 ## 37 225 ## Vancouver

175 244 39 2,366 1,384 -42 2,541 1,628 -36 Victoria

31 27 -13 262 331 26 293 358 22 Windsor

57 24 -58 94 32 -66 151 56 -63 Winnipeg

138 188 36 515 203 -61 653 391 -40 Total

3,446 3,238 -6 13,663 13,623 0 17,109 16,861 -1

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]