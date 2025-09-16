OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased (1.6%) in August (267,259 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were up 10% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 18,408 units recorded in August, compared to 16,775 units in August 2024. The year-to-date total was 156,283, up 4% from the same period in 2024.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was down 16% in August (245,791 units) compared to July (293,537 units).

"The slowdown in the SAAR that we saw in August is notable as it is well below the six-month trend line. If sustained, this adjustment in the level of housing starts would be consistent with both our forecast and current market intelligence indicating a slowdown in the pace of housing construction. It is worth noting that current housing starts levels are generally reflective of decisions made when interest rates were receding and investor confidence was higher than it is today," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 22,063 units.

Among Canada's big three cities, Vancouver recorded a 46% year-over-year increase in starts compared to the same month last year, driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Montreal posted a 32% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts, driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. Toronto's housing starts were similar to August 2024 .

. Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September housing starts data on October 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Table 2





















Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



































January - August 2024 - 2025



















Area

Single-Detached All Others Total



Province

























2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % 2024 2025 %

N.L.

399 440 10 188 261 39 587 701 19

P.E.I.

139 199 43 698 757 8 837 956 14

N.S.

996 1,014 2 3,953 4,944 25 4,949 5,958 20

N.B.

603 585 -3 2,439 2,772 14 3,042 3,357 10

Atlantic

2,137 2,238 5 7,278 8,734 20 9,415 10,972 17

Que.

2,723 2,999 10 22,109 30,656 39 24,832 33,655 36

Ont.

8,098 6,492 -20 42,572 32,478 -24 50,670 38,970 -23

Man.

1,130 1,474 30 2,827 2,707 -4 3,957 4,181 6

Sask.

763 1,085 42 1,640 2,515 53 2,403 3,600 50

Alta.

9,854 10,443 6 19,956 25,775 29 29,810 36,218 21

Prairies

11,747 13,002 11 24,423 30,997 27 36,170 43,999 22

B.C.

2,929 2,631 -10 25,862 26,056 1 28,791 28,687 0

Canada

27,634 27,362 -1 122,244 128,921 5 149,878 156,283 4

Metropolitan Areas













































Abbotsford-Mission 120 118 -2 509 1,459 187 629 1,577 151

Barrie

265 102 -62 331 490 48 596 592 -1

Belleville - Quinte West

125 105 -16 112 272 143 237 377 59

Brantford

131 210 60 19 1,230 ## 150 1,440 ##

Calgary

4,565 4,596 1 10,759 14,036 30 15,324 18,632 22

Chilliwack

104 86 -17 274 269 -2 378 355 -6

Drummondville

110 154 40 554 645 16 664 799 20

Edmonton

4,355 4,732 9 7,569 9,969 32 11,924 14,701 23

Fredericton

189 164 -13 254 670 164 443 834 88

Greater/Grand Sudbury

43 65 51 37 125 238 80 190 138

Guelph

36 21 -42 298 78 -74 334 99 -70

Halifax

540 524 -3 3,516 4,442 26 4,056 4,966 22

Hamilton

199 212 7 1,276 1,826 43 1,475 2,038 38

Kamloops

67 57 -15 132 300 127 199 357 79

Kelowna

246 175 -29 2,962 1,862 -37 3,208 2,037 -37

Kingston

146 122 -16 140 734 424 286 856 199

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

268 244 -9 1,943 2,022 4 2,211 2,266 2

Lethbridge

172 232 35 405 199 -51 577 431 -25

London

357 320 -10 2,438 981 -60 2,795 1,301 -53

Moncton

170 192 13 1,569 1,756 12 1,739 1,948 12

Montréal

706 832 18 10,672 15,889 49 11,378 16,721 47

Nanaimo

106 59 -44 666 278 -58 772 337 -56

Oshawa

302 260 -14 1,120 426 -62 1,422 686 -52

Ottawa-Gatineau 1,109 1,124 1 5,247 7,292 39 6,356 8,416 32

Gatineau

244 286 17 1,738 1,436 -17 1,982 1,722 -13

Ottawa

865 838 -3 3,509 5,856 67 4,374 6,694 53

Peterborough

99 51 -48 95 17 -82 194 68 -65

Québec

403 457 13 4,247 5,457 28 4,650 5,914 27

Red Deer

53 89 68 247 232 -6 300 321 7

Regina

161 235 46 703 858 22 864 1,093 27

Saguenay

142 166 17 165 271 64 307 437 42

St. Catharines-Niagara

457 298 -35 771 1,166 51 1,228 1,464 19

Saint John

140 144 3 363 172 -53 503 316 -37

St. John's

340 398 17 160 238 49 500 636 27

Saskatoon

552 801 45 911 1,544 69 1,463 2,345 60

Sherbrooke

189 179 -5 711 766 8 900 945 5

Thunder Bay

41 59 44 102 63 -38 143 122 -15

Toronto

2,835 2,044 -28 27,380 14,407 -47 30,215 16,451 -46

Trois-Rivières

117 117 - 649 801 23 766 918 20

Vancouver

1,436 1,347 -6 17,084 17,058 0 18,520 18,405 -1

Victoria

187 190 2 2,519 3,357 33 2,706 3,547 31

Windsor

284 226 -20 1,126 515 -54 1,410 741 -47

Winnipeg

932 1,333 43 2,475 2,376 -4 3,407 3,709 9

Total

22,799 22,840 0 112,510 116,548 4 135,309 139,388 3

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey



Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



August 2024 August 2025 % August 2024 August 2025 % August 2024 August 2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 76 64 -16 52 44 -15 128 108 -16 P.E.I. 20 27 35 31 143 361 51 170 233 N.S. 124 142 15 166 428 158 290 570 97 N.B. 111 135 22 595 416 -30 706 551 -22 Atlantic 331 368 11 844 1,031 22 1,175 1,399 19 Qc 374 392 5 2,352 2,743 17 2,726 3,135 15 Ont. 1,352 1,071 -21 3,996 4,078 2 5,348 5,149 -4 Man. 195 183 -6 413 553 34 608 736 21 Sask. 117 159 36 158 239 51 275 398 45 Alta. 1,444 1,238 -14 2,554 2,686 5 3,998 3,924 -2 Prairies 1,756 1,580 -10 3,125 3,478 11 4,881 5,058 4 B.C. 413 395 -4 2,232 3,272 47 2,645 3,667 39 Canada (10,000+) 4,226 3,806 -10 12,549 14,602 16 16,775 18,408 10 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 17 19 12 9 67 ## 26 86 231 Barrie 31 10 -68 142 18 -87 173 28 -84 Belleville - Quinte West 24 16 -33 11 1 -91 35 17 -51 Brantford 17 22 29 0 176 ## 17 198 ## Calgary 597 467 -22 1,078 1,564 45 1,675 2,031 21 Chilliwack 17 15 -12 5 3 -40 22 18 -18 Drummondville 25 14 -44 84 77 -8 109 91 -17 Edmonton 691 629 -9 1,177 1,013 -14 1,868 1,642 -12 Fredericton 36 28 -22 133 51 -62 169 79 -53 Greater/Grand Sudbury 3 12 300 0 14 ## 3 26 ## Guelph 3 5 67 27 1 -96 30 6 -80 Halifax 75 81 8 129 371 188 204 452 122 Hamilton 36 52 44 89 168 89 125 220 76 Kamloops 4 0 ### 1 0 -100 5 0 ### Kelowna 54 13 -76 14 13 -7 68 26 -62 Kingston 39 14 -64 63 4 -94 102 18 -82 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 27 36 33 304 613 102 331 649 96 Lethbridge 58 18 -69 218 1 -100 276 19 -93 London 58 38 -34 412 86 -79 470 124 -74 Moncton 33 58 76 408 327 -20 441 385 -13 Montréal 90 81 -10 1,148 1,557 36 1,238 1,638 32 Nanaimo 12 10 -17 2 109 ## 14 119 ## Oshawa 52 72 38 241 190 -21 293 262 -11 Ottawa-Gatineau 163 177 9 582 354 -39 745 531 -29 Gatineau 37 50 35 84 101 20 121 151 25 Ottawa 126 127 1 498 253 -49 624 380 -39 Peterborough 8 10 25 55 0 -100 63 10 -84 Québec 73 55 -25 357 360 1 430 415 -3 Red Deer 6 11 83 0 13 ## 6 24 300 Regina 25 37 48 24 47 96 49 84 71 Saguenay 11 24 118 30 20 -33 41 44 7 St. Catharines-Niagara 26 37 42 169 194 15 195 231 18 Saint John 24 31 29 24 12 -50 48 43 -10 St. John's 64 52 -19 43 33 -23 107 85 -21 Saskatoon 83 116 40 123 180 46 206 296 44 Sherbrooke 35 26 -26 93 34 -63 128 60 -53 Thunder Bay 7 13 86 0 0 - 7 13 86 Toronto 544 320 -41 1,619 1,836 13 2,163 2,156 0 Trois-Rivières 24 15 -38 125 118 -6 149 133 -11 Vancouver 192 209 9 1,534 2,317 51 1,726 2,526 46 Victoria 20 32 60 427 595 39 447 627 40 Windsor 65 38 -42 94 46 -51 159 84 -47 Winnipeg 161 155 -4 323 517 60 484 672 39 Total 3,530 3,068 -13 11,317 13,100 16 14,847 16,168 9 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

July 2025 August 2025 % July 2025 August 2025 % July 2025 August 2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 780 514 -34 432 480 11 1,212 994 -18 P.E.I. 387 311 -20 2,040 1,716 -16 2,427 2,027 -16 N.S. 1,657 1,696 2 15,035 5,139 -66 16,692 6,835 -59 N.B. 1,009 920 -9 7,234 4,855 -33 8,243 5,775 -30 Qc 5,108 4,744 -7 50,485 44,769 -11 55,593 49,513 -11 Ont. 10,404 10,717 3 63,728 45,338 -29 74,132 56,055 -24 Man. 2,309 1,934 -16 2,676 6,636 148 4,985 8,570 72 Sask. 1,531 1,699 11 3,288 2,868 -13 4,819 4,567 -5 Alta. 14,886 13,501 -9 34,909 32,127 -8 49,795 45,628 -8 B.C. 4,000 4,284 7 50,432 39,480 -22 54,432 43,764 -20 Canada (10,000+) 42,071 40,320 -4 230,259 183,408 -20 272,330 223,728 -18 Canada (All Areas) 56,114 55,271 -2 237,421 190,519 -20 293,537 245,791 -16 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 251 180 -28 2,376 804 -66 2,627 984 -63 Barrie 174 134 -23 3,804 216 -94 3,978 350 -91 Belleville - Quinte West 217 156 -28 1,044 12 -99 1,261 168 -87 Brantford 235 373 59 0 2,112 ## 235 2,485 ## Calgary 6,408 5,703 -11 15,696 18,768 20 22,104 24,471 11 Chilliwack 53 153 189 53 36 -32 245 189 -23 Drummondville 194 154 -21 1,044 924 -11 1,238 1,078 -13 Edmonton 6,729 6,434 -4 18,432 12,156 -34 25,161 18,590 -26 Fredericton 322 231 -28 2,604 612 -76 2,926 843 -71 Greater/Grand Sudbury 194 189 -3 276 168 -39 470 357 -24 Guelph 36 43 19 504 12 -98 540 55 -90 Halifax 721 943 31 13,380 4,452 -67 14,101 5,395 -62 Hamilton 417 550 32 10,716 2,016 -81 11,133 2,566 -77 Kamloops 87 10 -89 2,088 0 -100 2,175 10 -100 Kelowna 298 127 -57 2,040 156 -92 2,338 283 -88 Kingston 198 184 -7 180 48 -73 378 232 -39 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 713 386 -46 3,960 7,356 86 4,673 7,742 66 Lethbridge 380 249 -34 96 12 -88 476 261 -45 London 471 417 -11 4,224 1,032 -76 4,695 1,449 -69 Moncton 200 358 79 4,020 3,924 -2 4,220 4,282 1 Montréal 1,303 1,277 -2 26,899 19,090 -29 28,202 20,367 -28 Nanaimo 38 94 147 72 1,308 ## 110 1,402 ## Oshawa 453 529 17 768 2,280 197 1,221 2,809 130 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,754 1,753 0 15,540 4,248 -73 17,294 6,001 -65 Gatineau 716 560 -22 2,640 1,212 -54 3,356 1,772 -47 Ottawa 1,038 1,193 15 12,900 3,036 -76 13,938 4,229 -70 Peterborough 108 84 -22 168 0 -100 276 84 -70 Québec 590 582 -1 7,668 4,320 -44 8,258 4,902 -41 Red Deer 155 137 -12 36 156 333 191 293 53 Regina 280 352 26 504 564 12 784 916 17 Saguenay 301 216 -28 504 240 -52 805 456 -43 St. Catharines-Niagara 536 460 -14 2,784 2,328 -16 3,320 2,788 -16 Saint John 274 276 1 504 144 -71 778 420 -46 St. John's 772 484 -37 396 396 - 1,168 880 -25 Saskatoon 1,235 1,338 8 2,628 2,160 -18 3,863 3,498 -9 Sherbrooke 345 215 -38 480 408 -15 825 623 -24 Thunder Bay 112 112 - 312 0 -100 424 112 -74 Toronto 2,535 3,254 28 17,532 22,032 26 20,067 25,286 26 Trois-Rivières 131 143 9 612 1,416 131 743 1,559 110 Vancouver 2,139 2,151 1 34,968 27,804 -20 37,107 29,955 -19 Victoria 342 396 16 6,588 7,140 8 6,930 7,536 9 Windsor 356 304 -15 2,448 552 -77 2,804 856 -69 Winnipeg 2,162 1,629 -25 2,352 6,204 164 4,514 7,833 74 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]