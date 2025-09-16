Housing starts for August 2025 Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sep 16, 2025, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased (1.6%) in August (267,259 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were up 10% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 18,408 units recorded in August, compared to 16,775 units in August 2024. The year-to-date total was 156,283, up 4% from the same period in 2024.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was down 16% in August (245,791 units) compared to July (293,537 units).

"The slowdown in the SAAR that we saw in August is notable as it is well below the six-month trend line. If sustained, this adjustment in the level of housing starts would be consistent with both our forecast and current market intelligence indicating a slowdown in the pace of housing construction. It is worth noting that current housing starts levels are generally reflective of decisions made when interest rates were receding and investor confidence was higher than it is today," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 22,063 units.
  • Among Canada's big three cities, Vancouver recorded a 46% year-over-year increase in starts compared to the same month last year, driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Montreal posted a 32% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts, driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. Toronto's housing starts were similar to August 2024.
  • CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September housing starts data on October 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Table 2










Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

















January - August 2024 - 2025









Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province












2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

N.L.

399

440

10

188

261

39

587

701

19

P.E.I.    

139

199

43

698

757

8

837

956

14

N.S.    

996

1,014

2

3,953

4,944

25

4,949

5,958

20

N.B.    

603

585

-3

2,439

2,772

14

3,042

3,357

10

Atlantic

2,137

2,238

5

7,278

8,734

20

9,415

10,972

17

Que.   

2,723

2,999

10

22,109

30,656

39

24,832

33,655

36

Ont.    

8,098

6,492

-20

42,572

32,478

-24

50,670

38,970

-23

Man.    

1,130

1,474

30

2,827

2,707

-4

3,957

4,181

6

Sask.    

763

1,085

42

1,640

2,515

53

2,403

3,600

50

Alta.    

9,854

10,443

6

19,956

25,775

29

29,810

36,218

21

Prairies

11,747

13,002

11

24,423

30,997

27

36,170

43,999

22

B.C.    

2,929

2,631

-10

25,862

26,056

1

28,791

28,687

0

Canada

27,634

27,362

-1

122,244

128,921

5

149,878

156,283

4

Metropolitan Areas






















Abbotsford-Mission

120

118

-2

509

1,459

187

629

1,577

151

Barrie

265

102

-62

331

490

48

596

592

-1

Belleville - Quinte West

125

105

-16

112

272

143

237

377

59

Brantford

131

210

60

19

1,230

##

150

1,440

##

Calgary

4,565

4,596

1

10,759

14,036

30

15,324

18,632

22

Chilliwack

104

86

-17

274

269

-2

378

355

-6

Drummondville

110

154

40

554

645

16

664

799

20

Edmonton

4,355

4,732

9

7,569

9,969

32

11,924

14,701

23

Fredericton

189

164

-13

254

670

164

443

834

88

Greater/Grand Sudbury

43

65

51

37

125

238

80

190

138

Guelph

36

21

-42

298

78

-74

334

99

-70

Halifax

540

524

-3

3,516

4,442

26

4,056

4,966

22

Hamilton

199

212

7

1,276

1,826

43

1,475

2,038

38

Kamloops

67

57

-15

132

300

127

199

357

79

Kelowna

246

175

-29

2,962

1,862

-37

3,208

2,037

-37

Kingston

146

122

-16

140

734

424

286

856

199

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

268

244

-9

1,943

2,022

4

2,211

2,266

2

Lethbridge

172

232

35

405

199

-51

577

431

-25

London

357

320

-10

2,438

981

-60

2,795

1,301

-53

Moncton

170

192

13

1,569

1,756

12

1,739

1,948

12

Montréal

706

832

18

10,672

15,889

49

11,378

16,721

47

Nanaimo

106

59

-44

666

278

-58

772

337

-56

Oshawa

302

260

-14

1,120

426

-62

1,422

686

-52

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,109

1,124

1

5,247

7,292

39

6,356

8,416

32

  Gatineau

244

286

17

1,738

1,436

-17

1,982

1,722

-13

  Ottawa

865

838

-3

3,509

5,856

67

4,374

6,694

53

Peterborough

99

51

-48

95

17

-82

194

68

-65

Québec

403

457

13

4,247

5,457

28

4,650

5,914

27

Red Deer

53

89

68

247

232

-6

300

321

7

Regina

161

235

46

703

858

22

864

1,093

27

Saguenay

142

166

17

165

271

64

307

437

42

St. Catharines-Niagara

457

298

-35

771

1,166

51

1,228

1,464

19

Saint John

140

144

3

363

172

-53

503

316

-37

St. John's

340

398

17

160

238

49

500

636

27

Saskatoon

552

801

45

911

1,544

69

1,463

2,345

60

Sherbrooke

189

179

-5

711

766

8

900

945

5

Thunder Bay

41

59

44

102

63

-38

143

122

-15

Toronto

2,835

2,044

-28

27,380

14,407

-47

30,215

16,451

-46

Trois-Rivières

117

117

-

649

801

23

766

918

20

Vancouver

1,436

1,347

-6

17,084

17,058

0

18,520

18,405

-1

Victoria

187

190

2

2,519

3,357

33

2,706

3,547

31

Windsor

284

226

-20

1,126

515

-54

1,410

741

-47

Winnipeg

932

1,333

43

2,475

2,376

-4

3,407

3,709

9

Total

22,799

22,840

0

112,510

116,548

4

135,309

139,388

3

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


August 2024

August 2025

%

August 2024

August 2025

%

August 2024

August 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

76

64

-16

52

44

-15

128

108

-16

P.E.I.    

20

27

35

31

143

361

51

170

233

N.S.    

124

142

15

166

428

158

290

570

97

N.B.    

111

135

22

595

416

-30

706

551

-22

Atlantic

331

368

11

844

1,031

22

1,175

1,399

19

Qc

374

392

5

2,352

2,743

17

2,726

3,135

15

Ont.    

1,352

1,071

-21

3,996

4,078

2

5,348

5,149

-4

Man.    

195

183

-6

413

553

34

608

736

21

Sask.    

117

159

36

158

239

51

275

398

45

Alta.    

1,444

1,238

-14

2,554

2,686

5

3,998

3,924

-2

Prairies

1,756

1,580

-10

3,125

3,478

11

4,881

5,058

4

B.C.    

413

395

-4

2,232

3,272

47

2,645

3,667

39

Canada (10,000+)

4,226

3,806

-10

12,549

14,602

16

16,775

18,408

10

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

17

19

12

9

67

##

26

86

231

Barrie

31

10

-68

142

18

-87

173

28

-84

Belleville - Quinte West

24

16

-33

11

1

-91

35

17

-51

Brantford

17

22

29

0

176

##

17

198

##

Calgary

597

467

-22

1,078

1,564

45

1,675

2,031

21

Chilliwack

17

15

-12

5

3

-40

22

18

-18

Drummondville

25

14

-44

84

77

-8

109

91

-17

Edmonton

691

629

-9

1,177

1,013

-14

1,868

1,642

-12

Fredericton

36

28

-22

133

51

-62

169

79

-53

Greater/Grand Sudbury

3

12

300

0

14

##

3

26

##

Guelph

3

5

67

27

1

-96

30

6

-80

Halifax

75

81

8

129

371

188

204

452

122

Hamilton

36

52

44

89

168

89

125

220

76

Kamloops

4

0

###

1

0

-100

5

0

###

Kelowna

54

13

-76

14

13

-7

68

26

-62

Kingston

39

14

-64

63

4

-94

102

18

-82

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

27

36

33

304

613

102

331

649

96

Lethbridge

58

18

-69

218

1

-100

276

19

-93

London

58

38

-34

412

86

-79

470

124

-74

Moncton

33

58

76

408

327

-20

441

385

-13

Montréal

90

81

-10

1,148

1,557

36

1,238

1,638

32

Nanaimo

12

10

-17

2

109

##

14

119

##

Oshawa

52

72

38

241

190

-21

293

262

-11

Ottawa-Gatineau

163

177

9

582

354

-39

745

531

-29

  Gatineau

37

50

35

84

101

20

121

151

25

  Ottawa

126

127

1

498

253

-49

624

380

-39

Peterborough

8

10

25

55

0

-100

63

10

-84

Québec

73

55

-25

357

360

1

430

415

-3

Red Deer

6

11

83

0

13

##

6

24

300

Regina

25

37

48

24

47

96

49

84

71

Saguenay

11

24

118

30

20

-33

41

44

7

St. Catharines-Niagara

26

37

42

169

194

15

195

231

18

Saint John

24

31

29

24

12

-50

48

43

-10

St. John's

64

52

-19

43

33

-23

107

85

-21

Saskatoon

83

116

40

123

180

46

206

296

44

Sherbrooke

35

26

-26

93

34

-63

128

60

-53

Thunder Bay

7

13

86

0

0

-

7

13

86

Toronto

544

320

-41

1,619

1,836

13

2,163

2,156

0

Trois-Rivières

24

15

-38

125

118

-6

149

133

-11

Vancouver

192

209

9

1,534

2,317

51

1,726

2,526

46

Victoria

20

32

60

427

595

39

447

627

40

Windsor

65

38

-42

94

46

-51

159

84

-47

Winnipeg

161

155

-4

323

517

60

484

672

39

Total

3,530

3,068

-13

11,317

13,100

16

14,847

16,168

9

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

July 2025

August 2025

%

July 2025

August 2025

%

July 2025

August 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

780

514

-34

432

480

11

1,212

994

-18

P.E.I.    

387

311

-20

2,040

1,716

-16

2,427

2,027

-16

N.S.    

1,657

1,696

2

15,035

5,139

-66

16,692

6,835

-59

N.B.    

1,009

920

-9

7,234

4,855

-33

8,243

5,775

-30

Qc   

5,108

4,744

-7

50,485

44,769

-11

55,593

49,513

-11

Ont.    

10,404

10,717

3

63,728

45,338

-29

74,132

56,055

-24

Man.    

2,309

1,934

-16

2,676

6,636

148

4,985

8,570

72

Sask.    

1,531

1,699

11

3,288

2,868

-13

4,819

4,567

-5

Alta.    

14,886

13,501

-9

34,909

32,127

-8

49,795

45,628

-8

B.C.    

4,000

4,284

7

50,432

39,480

-22

54,432

43,764

-20

Canada (10,000+)

42,071

40,320

-4

230,259

183,408

-20

272,330

223,728

-18

Canada (All Areas)

56,114

55,271

-2

237,421

190,519

-20

293,537

245,791

-16

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

251

180

-28

2,376

804

-66

2,627

984

-63

Barrie

174

134

-23

3,804

216

-94

3,978

350

-91

Belleville - Quinte West

217

156

-28

1,044

12

-99

1,261

168

-87

Brantford

235

373

59

0

2,112

##

235

2,485

##

Calgary

6,408

5,703

-11

15,696

18,768

20

22,104

24,471

11

Chilliwack

53

153

189

53

36

-32

245

189

-23

Drummondville

194

154

-21

1,044

924

-11

1,238

1,078

-13

Edmonton

6,729

6,434

-4

18,432

12,156

-34

25,161

18,590

-26

Fredericton

322

231

-28

2,604

612

-76

2,926

843

-71

Greater/Grand Sudbury

194

189

-3

276

168

-39

470

357

-24

Guelph

36

43

19

504

12

-98

540

55

-90

Halifax

721

943

31

13,380

4,452

-67

14,101

5,395

-62

Hamilton

417

550

32

10,716

2,016

-81

11,133

2,566

-77

Kamloops

87

10

-89

2,088

0

-100

2,175

10

-100

Kelowna

298

127

-57

2,040

156

-92

2,338

283

-88

Kingston

198

184

-7

180

48

-73

378

232

-39

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

713

386

-46

3,960

7,356

86

4,673

7,742

66

Lethbridge

380

249

-34

96

12

-88

476

261

-45

London

471

417

-11

4,224

1,032

-76

4,695

1,449

-69

Moncton

200

358

79

4,020

3,924

-2

4,220

4,282

1

Montréal

1,303

1,277

-2

26,899

19,090

-29

28,202

20,367

-28

Nanaimo

38

94

147

72

1,308

##

110

1,402

##

Oshawa

453

529

17

768

2,280

197

1,221

2,809

130

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,754

1,753

0

15,540

4,248

-73

17,294

6,001

-65

  Gatineau

716

560

-22

2,640

1,212

-54

3,356

1,772

-47

  Ottawa

1,038

1,193

15

12,900

3,036

-76

13,938

4,229

-70

Peterborough

108

84

-22

168

0

-100

276

84

-70

Québec

590

582

-1

7,668

4,320

-44

8,258

4,902

-41

Red Deer

155

137

-12

36

156

333

191

293

53

Regina

280

352

26

504

564

12

784

916

17

Saguenay

301

216

-28

504

240

-52

805

456

-43

St. Catharines-Niagara

536

460

-14

2,784

2,328

-16

3,320

2,788

-16

Saint John

274

276

1

504

144

-71

778

420

-46

St. John's

772

484

-37

396

396

-

1,168

880

-25

Saskatoon

1,235

1,338

8

2,628

2,160

-18

3,863

3,498

-9

Sherbrooke

345

215

-38

480

408

-15

825

623

-24

Thunder Bay

112

112

-

312

0

-100

424

112

-74

Toronto

2,535

3,254

28

17,532

22,032

26

20,067

25,286

26

Trois-Rivières

131

143

9

612

1,416

131

743

1,559

110

Vancouver

2,139

2,151

1

34,968

27,804

-20

37,107

29,955

-19

Victoria

342

396

16

6,588

7,140

8

6,930

7,536

9

Windsor

356

304

-15

2,448

552

-77

2,804

856

-69

Winnipeg

2,162

1,629

-25

2,352

6,204

164

4,514

7,833

74

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

