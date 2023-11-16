OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was higher in October at 256,280 units, up 1% from 253,957 units in September, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada also increased 1% in October (274,681 units) compared to September (270,669 units).

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)) Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts increased 2%, with 257,357 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 1% to 209,887 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 9% to 47,470 units.

Total SAAR housing starts were down 43% in Montreal and 24% in Toronto, while Vancouver recorded an increase of 35%, driven by a 40% increase in multi-unit starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,324 units.

Quote:

"Despite the upward trend in October, driven once again by persistent multi-unit starts activity off-setting declines in single detached starts, actual year-to-date starts are down. We will need to find innovative ways to deliver more housing and close the supply gap in this challenging economic environment," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 22% and 37% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver , respectively, driven by higher multi-unit starts.

and , respectively, driven by higher multi-unit starts. Nationally, actual year-to-date housing starts were down 7% in centres of 10,000 population and over, due to lower single-detached starts.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November housing starts data on December 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







October

2022 October

2023 % October 2022 October 2023 % October 2022 October

2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

23 40 74 3 24 ## 26 64 146 P.E.I.

34 42 24 40 49 23 74 91 23 N.S.

142 153 8 83 652 ## 225 805 258 N.B.

104 90 -13 56 289 416 160 379 137 Atlantic

303 325 7 182 1,014 457 485 1,339 176 Qc

579 410 -29 4,197 3,297 -21 4,776 3,707 -22 Ont.

1,900 1,480 -22 5,472 6,920 26 7,372 8,400 14 Man.

227 131 -42 545 74 -86 772 205 -73 Sask.

91 129 42 309 201 -35 400 330 -18 Alta.

1,088 1,310 20 2,827 2,044 -28 3,915 3,354 -14 Prairies

1,406 1,570 12 3,681 2,319 -37 5,087 3,889 -24 B.C.

598 449 -25 2,815 4,287 52 3,413 4,736 39 Canada (10,000+) 4,786 4,234 -12 16,347 17,837 9 21,133 22,071 4 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 32 22 -31 29 193 ## 61 215 252 Barrie

86 74 -14 34 84 147 120 158 32 Belleville - Quinte West 17 18 6 6 16 167 23 34 48 Brantford

138 24 -83 61 66 8 199 90 -55 Calgary

503 639 27 1,185 1,498 26 1,688 2,137 27 Chilliwack

19 18 -5 26 92 254 45 110 144 Drummondville 23 10 -57 69 39 -43 92 49 -47 Edmonton

438 544 24 1,529 435 -72 1,967 979 -50 Fredericton

46 26 -43 24 18 -25 70 44 -37 Greater/Grand Sudbury 6 1 -83 2 0 -100 8 1 -88 Guelph

7 12 71 18 0 -100 25 12 -52 Halifax

34 52 53 42 601 ## 76 653 ## Hamilton

47 32 -32 308 1,165 278 355 1,197 237 Kamloops

9 13 44 5 0 -100 14 13 -7 Kelowna

41 33 -20 153 376 146 194 409 111 Kingston

24 24 - 10 350 ## 34 374 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 115 67 -42 352 279 -21 467 346 -26 Lethbridge

20 27 35 8 27 238 28 54 93 London

113 56 -50 270 151 -44 383 207 -46 Moncton

22 27 23 23 264 ## 45 291 ## Montréal

132 112 -15 2,325 1,428 -39 2,457 1,540 -37 Nanaimo

21 7 -67 29 106 266 50 113 126 Oshawa

47 58 23 775 20 -97 822 78 -91 Ottawa-Gatineau 431 251 -42 1,276 1,098 -14 1,707 1,349 -21 Gatineau

91 56 -38 478 187 -61 569 243 -57 Ottawa

340 195 -43 798 911 14 1,138 1,106 -3 Peterborough

24 24 - 0 0 - 24 24 - Québec

88 29 -67 726 642 -12 814 671 -18 Red Deer

8 6 -25 17 17 - 25 23 -8 Regina

16 14 -13 140 76 -46 156 90 -42 Saguenay

27 16 -41 18 6 -67 45 22 -51 St. Catharines-Niagara 72 124 72 113 200 77 185 324 75 Saint John

27 26 -4 2 0 -100 29 26 -10 St. John's

20 33 65 2 23 ## 22 56 155 Saskatoon

68 108 59 150 113 -25 218 221 1 Sherbrooke

25 11 -56 94 118 26 119 129 8 Thunder Bay

10 10 - 4 7 75 14 17 21 Toronto

496 434 -13 2,362 3,274 39 2,858 3,708 30 Trois-Rivières

18 19 6 62 284 358 80 303 279 Vancouver

309 217 -30 1,870 2,687 44 2,179 2,904 33 Victoria

41 35 -15 563 697 24 604 732 21 Windsor

33 33 - 26 139 435 59 172 192 Winnipeg

197 106 -46 508 51 -90 705 157 -78 Total

3,850 3,392 -12 15,216 16,640 9 19,066 20,032 5

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on

2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



September

2023 October

2023 % September

2023 October 2023 % September

2023 October 2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

591 459 -22 274 354 29 865 813 -6 P.E.I.

95 307 223 120 588 390 215 895 316 N.S.

1,246 1,547 24 6,239 7,870 26 7,485 9,417 26 N.B.

786 935 19 5,193 3,493 -33 5,979 4,428 -26 Qc

4,399 4,424 1 40,678 35,021 -14 45,077 39,445 -12 Ont.

14,387 16,295 13 84,529 83,065 -2 98,916 99,360 0 Man.

1,544 1,456 -6 2,664 888 -67 4,208 2,344 -44 Sask.

1,573 1,405 -11 1,368 2,412 76 2,941 3,817 30 Alta.

13,278 15,054 13 35,334 24,383 -31 48,612 39,437 -19 B.C.

5,572 5,588 0 31,411 51,813 65 36,983 57,401 55 Canada (10,000+) 43,471 47,470 9 207,810 209,887 1 251,281 257,357 2 Canada (All Areas) 57,147 59,911 5 213,522 214,768 1 270,669 274,681 1 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 238 284 19 144 2,316 ## 382 2,600 ## Barrie

389 738 90 1,476 1,008 -32 1,865 1,746 -6 Belleville - Quinte

West 167 200 20 0 192 ## 167 392 135 Brantford

77 171 122 324 792 144 401 963 140 Calgary

6,029 7,068 17 26,160 17,976 -31 32,189 25,044 -22 Chilliwack

282 256 -9 282 1,104 291 402 1,360 238 Drummondville 139 119 -14 504 468 -7 643 587 -9 Edmonton

5,433 6,424 18 7,440 5,220 -30 12,873 11,644 -10 Fredericton

297 280 -6 3,396 216 -94 3,693 496 -87 Greater/Grand

Sudbury 0 8 ## 60 0 -100 60 8 -87 Guelph

115 157 37 1,392 0 -100 1,507 157 -90 Halifax

642 732 14 6,096 7,212 18 6,738 7,944 18 Hamilton

364 443 22 2,004 13,980 ## 2,368 14,423 ## Kamloops

457 175 -62 936 0 -100 1,393 175 -87 Kelowna

257 500 95 1,812 4,512 149 2,069 5,012 142 Kingston

289 279 -3 528 4,200 ## 817 4,479 448 Kitchener-Cambridge-

Waterloo 522 754 44 5,976 3,348 -44 6,498 4,102 -37 Lethbridge

277 292 5 96 324 238 373 616 65 London

528 589 12 1,524 1,812 19 2,052 2,401 17 Moncton

210 284 35 1,620 3,168 96 1,830 3,452 89 Montréal

994 1,142 15 30,851 17,072 -45 31,845 18,214 -43 Nanaimo

135 93 -31 72 1,272 ## 207 1,365 ## Oshawa

831 757 -9 120 240 100 951 997 5 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,792 2,306 29 15,672 13,176 -16 17,464 15,482 -11 Gatineau

313 378 21 2,628 2,244 -15 2,941 2,622 -11 Ottawa

1,479 1,928 30 13,044 10,932 -16 14,523 12,860 -11 Peterborough 176 318 81 0 0 - 176 318 81 Québec

769 286 -63 6,816 7,704 13 7,585 7,990 5 Red Deer

118 83 -30 120 204 70 238 287 21 Regina

347 196 -44 408 912 124 755 1,108 47 Saguenay

240 177 -26 180 72 -60 420 249 -41 St. Catharines-Niagara 980 1,543 57 3,696 2,400 -35 4,676 3,943 -16 Saint John

214 266 24 60 0 -100 274 266 -3 St. John's

413 335 -19 240 276 15 653 611 -6 Saskatoon

1,172 1,167 0 240 1,356 465 1,412 2,523 79 Sherbrooke

255 153 -40 1,008 1,416 40 1,263 1,569 24 Thunder Bay 172 88 -49 360 84 -77 532 172 -68 Toronto

4,896 5,295 8 53,628 39,288 -27 58,524 44,583 -24 Trois-Rivières 183 205 12 1,020 3,408 234 1,203 3,613 200 Vancouver

2,726 2,513 -8 23,064 32,244 40 25,790 34,757 35 Victoria

457 421 -8 2,100 8,364 298 2,557 8,785 244 Windsor

361 414 15 132 1,668 ## 493 2,082 322 Winnipeg

1,259 1,228 -2 1,908 612 -68 3,167 1,840 -42

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC market analyst, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]