Housing starts continue to trend higher in October Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

16 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was higher in October at 256,280 units, up 1% from 253,957 units in September, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada also increased 1% in October (274,681 units) compared to September (270,669 units).

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts increased 2%, with 257,357 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 1% to 209,887 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 9% to 47,470 units.

Total SAAR housing starts were down 43% in Montreal and 24% in Toronto, while Vancouver recorded an increase of 35%, driven by a 40% increase in multi-unit starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,324 units.

Quote:

"Despite the upward trend in October, driven once again by persistent multi-unit starts activity off-setting declines in single detached starts, actual year-to-date starts are down. We will need to find innovative ways to deliver more housing and close the supply gap in this challenging economic environment," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:
  • Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 22% and 37% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively, driven by higher multi-unit starts.
  • Nationally, actual year-to-date housing starts were down 7% in centres of 10,000 population and over, due to lower single-detached starts.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November housing starts data on December 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




October
2022

October
2023

%

October

 2022

October

 2023

%

October

 2022

October
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

23

40

74

3

24

##

26

64

146

P.E.I.   


34

42

24

40

49

23

74

91

23

N.S.   


142

153

8

83

652

##

225

805

258

N.B.   


104

90

-13

56

289

416

160

379

137

Atlantic

303

325

7

182

1,014

457

485

1,339

176

Qc

579

410

-29

4,197

3,297

-21

4,776

3,707

-22

Ont.   


1,900

1,480

-22

5,472

6,920

26

7,372

8,400

14

Man.   


227

131

-42

545

74

-86

772

205

-73

Sask.   


91

129

42

309

201

-35

400

330

-18

Alta.   


1,088

1,310

20

2,827

2,044

-28

3,915

3,354

-14

Prairies

1,406

1,570

12

3,681

2,319

-37

5,087

3,889

-24

B.C.   


598

449

-25

2,815

4,287

52

3,413

4,736

39

Canada (10,000+)

4,786

4,234

-12

16,347

17,837

9

21,133

22,071

4

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

32

22

-31

29

193

##

61

215

252

Barrie

86

74

-14

34

84

147

120

158

32

Belleville - Quinte West

17

18

6

6

16

167

23

34

48

Brantford

138

24

-83

61

66

8

199

90

-55

Calgary

503

639

27

1,185

1,498

26

1,688

2,137

27

Chilliwack

19

18

-5

26

92

254

45

110

144

Drummondville

23

10

-57

69

39

-43

92

49

-47

Edmonton

438

544

24

1,529

435

-72

1,967

979

-50

Fredericton

46

26

-43

24

18

-25

70

44

-37

Greater/Grand Sudbury

6

1

-83

2

0

-100

8

1

-88

Guelph

7

12

71

18

0

-100

25

12

-52

Halifax

34

52

53

42

601

##

76

653

##

Hamilton

47

32

-32

308

1,165

278

355

1,197

237

Kamloops

9

13

44

5

0

-100

14

13

-7

Kelowna

41

33

-20

153

376

146

194

409

111

Kingston

24

24

-

10

350

##

34

374

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

115

67

-42

352

279

-21

467

346

-26

Lethbridge

20

27

35

8

27

238

28

54

93

London

113

56

-50

270

151

-44

383

207

-46

Moncton

22

27

23

23

264

##

45

291

##

Montréal

132

112

-15

2,325

1,428

-39

2,457

1,540

-37

Nanaimo

21

7

-67

29

106

266

50

113

126

Oshawa

47

58

23

775

20

-97

822

78

-91

Ottawa-Gatineau

431

251

-42

1,276

1,098

-14

1,707

1,349

-21

  Gatineau

91

56

-38

478

187

-61

569

243

-57

  Ottawa

340

195

-43

798

911

14

1,138

1,106

-3

Peterborough

24

24

-

0

0

-

24

24

-

Québec

88

29

-67

726

642

-12

814

671

-18

Red Deer

8

6

-25

17

17

-

25

23

-8

Regina

16

14

-13

140

76

-46

156

90

-42

Saguenay

27

16

-41

18

6

-67

45

22

-51

St. Catharines-Niagara

72

124

72

113

200

77

185

324

75

Saint John

27

26

-4

2

0

-100

29

26

-10

St. John's

20

33

65

2

23

##

22

56

155

Saskatoon

68

108

59

150

113

-25

218

221

1

Sherbrooke

25

11

-56

94

118

26

119

129

8

Thunder Bay

10

10

-

4

7

75

14

17

21

Toronto

496

434

-13

2,362

3,274

39

2,858

3,708

30

Trois-Rivières

18

19

6

62

284

358

80

303

279

Vancouver

309

217

-30

1,870

2,687

44

2,179

2,904

33

Victoria

41

35

-15

563

697

24

604

732

21

Windsor

33

33

-

26

139

435

59

172

192

Winnipeg

197

106

-46

508

51

-90

705

157

-78

Total

3,850

3,392

-12

15,216

16,640

9

19,066

20,032

5

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on
2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


September
2023

October
2023

%

September
2023

October

 2023

%

September
2023

October

 2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

591

459

-22

274

354

29

865

813

-6

P.E.I.   


95

307

223

120

588

390

215

895

316

N.S.   


1,246

1,547

24

6,239

7,870

26

7,485

9,417

26

N.B.   


786

935

19

5,193

3,493

-33

5,979

4,428

-26

Qc  


4,399

4,424

1

40,678

35,021

-14

45,077

39,445

-12

Ont.   


14,387

16,295

13

84,529

83,065

-2

98,916

99,360

0

Man.   


1,544

1,456

-6

2,664

888

-67

4,208

2,344

-44

Sask.   


1,573

1,405

-11

1,368

2,412

76

2,941

3,817

30

Alta.   


13,278

15,054

13

35,334

24,383

-31

48,612

39,437

-19

B.C.   


5,572

5,588

0

31,411

51,813

65

36,983

57,401

55

Canada (10,000+)

43,471

47,470

9

207,810

209,887

1

251,281

257,357

2

Canada (All Areas)

57,147

59,911

5

213,522

214,768

1

270,669

274,681

1

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

238

284

19

144

2,316

##

382

2,600

##

Barrie

389

738

90

1,476

1,008

-32

1,865

1,746

-6

Belleville - Quinte
West

167

200

20

0

192

##

167

392

135

Brantford

77

171

122

324

792

144

401

963

140

Calgary

6,029

7,068

17

26,160

17,976

-31

32,189

25,044

-22

Chilliwack

282

256

-9

282

1,104

291

402

1,360

238

Drummondville

139

119

-14

504

468

-7

643

587

-9

Edmonton

5,433

6,424

18

7,440

5,220

-30

12,873

11,644

-10

Fredericton

297

280

-6

3,396

216

-94

3,693

496

-87

Greater/Grand
Sudbury

0

8

##

60

0

-100

60

8

-87

Guelph

115

157

37

1,392

0

-100

1,507

157

-90

Halifax

642

732

14

6,096

7,212

18

6,738

7,944

18

Hamilton

364

443

22

2,004

13,980

##

2,368

14,423

##

Kamloops

457

175

-62

936

0

-100

1,393

175

-87

Kelowna

257

500

95

1,812

4,512

149

2,069

5,012

142

Kingston

289

279

-3

528

4,200

##

817

4,479

448

Kitchener-Cambridge-
Waterloo

522

754

44

5,976

3,348

-44

6,498

4,102

-37

Lethbridge

277

292

5

96

324

238

373

616

65

London

528

589

12

1,524

1,812

19

2,052

2,401

17

Moncton

210

284

35

1,620

3,168

96

1,830

3,452

89

Montréal

994

1,142

15

30,851

17,072

-45

31,845

18,214

-43

Nanaimo

135

93

-31

72

1,272

##

207

1,365

##

Oshawa

831

757

-9

120

240

100

951

997

5

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,792

2,306

29

15,672

13,176

-16

17,464

15,482

-11

  Gatineau

313

378

21

2,628

2,244

-15

2,941

2,622

-11

  Ottawa

1,479

1,928

30

13,044

10,932

-16

14,523

12,860

-11

Peterborough

176

318

81

0

0

-

176

318

81

Québec

769

286

-63

6,816

7,704

13

7,585

7,990

5

Red Deer

118

83

-30

120

204

70

238

287

21

Regina

347

196

-44

408

912

124

755

1,108

47

Saguenay

240

177

-26

180

72

-60

420

249

-41

St. Catharines-Niagara

980

1,543

57

3,696

2,400

-35

4,676

3,943

-16

Saint John

214

266

24

60

0

-100

274

266

-3

St. John's

413

335

-19

240

276

15

653

611

-6

Saskatoon

1,172

1,167

0

240

1,356

465

1,412

2,523

79

Sherbrooke

255

153

-40

1,008

1,416

40

1,263

1,569

24

Thunder Bay

172

88

-49

360

84

-77

532

172

-68

Toronto

4,896

5,295

8

53,628

39,288

-27

58,524

44,583

-24

Trois-Rivières

183

205

12

1,020

3,408

234

1,203

3,613

200

Vancouver

2,726

2,513

-8

23,064

32,244

40

25,790

34,757

35

Victoria

457

421

-8

2,100

8,364

298

2,557

8,785

244

Windsor

361

414

15

132

1,668

##

493

2,082

322

Winnipeg

1,259

1,228

-2

1,908

612

-68

3,167

1,840

-42

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC market analyst, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)