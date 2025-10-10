PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have officially opened two newly constructed affordable housing projects in Prince Albert. These two buildings will provide homes for young families and those affected by interpersonal violence.

Through a joint investment between the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, and a partnership with Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc. (PACHSI), the Young Families' and Miakoda projects are providing affordable housing along with transitional and supportive living spaces for thirteen households.

The Miakoda project consists of eight one and two bedroom apartments in a low-rise building, as well a common space for programming. The Young Families' project is a five-plex development for young families. All thirteen homes will be tenanted this fall.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations.

Quotes:

"Our new government is providing communities across Saskatchewan with the support they need to build affordable housing, fast and efficiently. These two housing projects in Prince Albert will provide much-needed homes for residents in need of a helping hand." – The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), and Member of Parliament for Denesthé--Missinippi--Churchill River

"Transitional and affordable housing, like the Miakoda project in Prince Albert, are crucial for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people and their families that are at an increased risk of interpersonal violence in our country. When community groups and different levels of government come together, housing projects such as this one can happen quickly, and effectively meet the needs of the community." – The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"These developments represent another important step of expanding access to safe and affordable housing in Prince Albert. These projects support individuals who are rebuilding their lives, recognizing the critical role that housing plays in creating security and opportunity. Thanks to this important work, thirteen families will have the stability that a home provides. – The Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC).

"The Miakoda and Young Families Housing Project not only provides safe and supportive housing for Métis women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ families fleeing violence, but also reflects the values of compassion, inclusion, and reconciliation that define Prince Albert. We are proud to support the Prince Albert Community Housing Society in this vital work." – Bill Powalinsky, City of Prince Albert Mayor.

"Prince Albert Community Housing Society is proud to collaborate with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Diamond North Credit Union, and the City of Prince Albert on our newest affordable housing project, rental units for young families. This will allow the tenants to get a good start in life and raise their families in a safe & secure place to call home. With the substantial increase in rental rates, it is very difficult to find family housing at all, let alone affordable housing for young families just starting out. PACHSI's also partnered with CMHC, SHC, ISC, LFMO, and the City of Prince Albert for women and children leaving domestic violence. Without financial assistance from all levels of Government, construction of units such as these would be impossible to keep affordable for those most in need."

– Joanne Moison, Manager of Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc.

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $610 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

will invest $610 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. The $420 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724.1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304.1 million over five years, and $96.6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.

was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The Rental Development Program (RDP) provides one-time capital funding in the form of a forgivable loan to assist in the development of affordable rental housing units for households with low incomes. The RDP is funded by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC).

provides one-time capital funding in the form of a forgivable loan to assist in the development of affordable rental housing units for households with low incomes. The RDP is funded by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC). In 2025/26, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $5 million in the Rental Development Program so we can partner with housing providers to develop new supportive housing units for people who need additional support to live independently. This includes people with low incomes, physical disabilities, cognitive disabilities, mental illness or addictions and people who are at risk of or are experiencing homelessness.

Prince Albert Community Housing (PACH) is a long-standing affordable housing agency that develops and operate a range of rental housing types, both with and without supports. They offer a wide variety of support services on homelessness and housing, poverty, and mental health.

As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of the Miakoda project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

Funding for this project is as follows: Miakoda: $3,480,000 in funding from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative $216,000 in joint CMHC-Saskatchewan bilateral funding through the Saskatchewan Co-investment Program $30,000 from the City of Prince Albert $100,000 from Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) Ongoing operational funding from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) $93,000 through a land sponsor Young Families $1,119,264 in joint CMHC-Saskatchewan bilateral funding through the National Housing Strategy- Rental Development Program $25,000 from the City of Prince Albert $29,200 land sponsor $252,985 cash sponsor



Associated Links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For information on this news release contact: Media Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, [email protected]