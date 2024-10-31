Hot Chili Issues Quarterly Report for Q3 2024

Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26th February 2024) (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study Progresses

All Costa Fuego Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) workstreams planned for completion in late 2024

Completion of hydrogeological drilling at the planned Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), as well as additional seawater and freshwater flotation trade-off test work has re-confirmed that optimal processing for Costa Fuego will be achieved using raw seawater

Metallurgical workstreams indicate potential improvements for both molybdenum flotation and copper oxide leach recoveries when compared to the 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)

Concentrate market studies confirm a reduction of long-term treatment costs (TC) and refining charges (RC) assumptions, when compared to the 2023 PEA

Improvement in long-term consensus commodity price forecasts for all potentially payable metals (copper, gold, molybdenum and silver), when compared to the 2023 PEA

Costa Fuego Environmental Impact Assessment Advancing

Completion of an additional winter-season environmental survey and commencement of a formal community engagement programme with local stakeholders and some indigenous groups

EIA document preparation underway in advance of planned submission in mid-2025

Huasco Water – A Growing Strategic Asset for Hot Chili

Hot Chili (80% ownership) and its partner, Chilean iron ore company Compania Minera del Pacifico (CMP, 20% ownership), continue to advance plans for a regional, multi-user, seawater and desalinated water supply business through its newly established company "HW Aguas para El Huasco SpA" (Huasco Water)

International engineering firm, ILF Group, appointed to complete regional Water Supply Business Case Study (PFS equivalent) for Huasco Water, due for completion in 1H 2025

Hot Chili's approach to potentially outsourcing its water infrastructure aims to provide capital cost savings and project finance optionality for the development of Costa Fuego

Exploration Activities Underway in Advance of Growth Drilling

Ground magnetic geophysical survey, surface soil sampling and surface mapping completed across the recently secured, 18,000-hectare Domeyko landholding, with results pending

Further regional consolidation opportunities being assessed, discussions advancing well

Cash Position of A$25.7 Million

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study Update

During the quarter ending September 2024, the Company continued to focus on several development study workstreams for Costa Fuego's Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Metallurgy

Potential for improved molybdenum flotation recovery has been determined as part of final PFS metallurgy work programme, following review and analysis of previous flotation testwork. This higher recovery is expected to upgrade the value of molybdenum as a by-product credit in the PFS, when compared to reported values in the Company's 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and increase the annual quantity of molybdenum concentrate projected to be produced.

Additional geometallurgical testwork was completed for acid-consumption analysis, to support predictive relationships between geological and alteration units at Productora and Cortadera for the planned heap and run-of-mine leach processing. Analysis is nearing completion and will enable optimisation of the throughput of the concentrator, as well as acid cost and recovery within the leaching circuit. Early outcomes indicate significant improvements in copper oxide leach recoveries can be achieved through increased acid addition, when compared to the 2023 PEA.

A final round of Locked-Cycle Tests further confirmed the quality of the Costa Fuego concentrates, with low levels of arsenic and other deleterious elements. Additional seawater and freshwater flotation trade-off tests were also completed and re-confirmed the planned concentrator would see optimal recovery using seawater.

Mining

Mine design for the four Costa Fuego mining locations (Productora, Cortadera, Alice and San Antonio) is in the final stages of review, incorporating all geological, geotechnical and mining information to confirm open pit stability and flow within the proposed block cave at Cortadera. Mine designs are currently being scheduled using MineMax and Panel Caving Block Caving (PCBC) software to optimise the mining and stockpiling sequence, utiliizing Costa Fuego's capital and operating cost framework.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure analysis and design continued during the quarter, with optimisation focussed on key infrastructure items including concentrator and the Solvent Extraction Electrowinning (SX-EW) plants, heap and dump leach pads, tailings dam storage facilities, and utility and access corridors between proposed mine sites and port facilities. Costa Fuego's utility and access corridor is planned to include access road works, seawater pipeline, power lines, concentrate transport route, port and rope conveyor.

Market Analysis

Assessment of the long-term copper concentrate market has indicated overcapacity in the smelter market, resulting in reduced global treatment costs (TC) and refining charges (RC) versus the assumptions used in the 2023 PEA. Current long-term TC/RC forecasts are materially lower than the USD $90/t concentrate TC and USD $0.09/lb Cu RC applied in the 2023 PEA for Costa Fuego. These conditions are expected to continue for an extended period given the relatively new smelter additions and few net additions to the supply of copper concentrate.

Long-term commodity price forecasts of all potentially saleable products used in the 2023 PEA for Costa Fuego have increased over the past 15 months reflecting continuing strong demand. When compared to the 2023 PEA, current long-term commodity price forecasts for copper (+9%), gold (+14%), molybdenum (+25%) and silver (+14%) all sit below spot prices and are likely to benefit the financial metrics for the forthcoming PFS.

Environment

Advancement of environmental workstreams during the quarter focused on developing Costa Fuego's Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) operational plan and design, including hydrogeological and environmental studies of the planned TSF footprint. An additional four groundwater monitoring boreholes for 228m were completed during the quarter in association with infiltration tests as well as surface litho-structural mapping of the TSF area (Figure 1).

This work was supported through engagement with Chilean regulators to discuss the planned TSF approach, with the work being presented to the regulator for initial feedback.

A site visit at Costa Fuego was held in July 2024, attended by several of the Company's Qualified Persons, key technical consultants, and the Hot Chili development team. Attendees reviewed processing, mining and infrastructure designs on location, having regard for environmental and social considerations identified through Hot Chili's baseline surveys and community engagement processes. Infrastructure designs will continue to be refined to optimise the Project footprint whilst minimising potential environmental risks and impacts, while endeavouring to ensure that the Project delivers net benefits to the surrounding communities and population.

In September 2024, the Company executed several small-scale, lease mining agreements with a number of local miners, continuing Hot Chili's ongoing support for local mining employment. Hot Chili is dedicated to supporting the community and advancing sustainable mining in the region.

Costa Fuego Environmental Impact Assessment Advancing

Hot Chili is in the advanced stages of preparing its EIA for Costa Fuego ahead of planned submission in mid-2025. During the quarter, the Company's environmental team completed another winter period environmental baseline study and Company's community engagement team held several meetings with indigenous and non-indigenous stakeholders as part of Hot Chili's formal community engagement programme. The Company has also commenced documentation of over a decade of work undertaken in the Huasco region in support of its planned EIA submission.

Exploration Drilling at Productora – Sterilisation for Mine Infrastructure

During the quarter, Hot Chili's exploration team completed two drill holes for 873m to test a high-sulphidation epithermal (HSE) target identified within the mine development footprint, adjacent to the planned Productora open pit. Drill targeting utilised recently acquired geophysical datasets (MIMDAS) to refine a mineralisation style which had not previously been explored at Productora (Figure 2).

No significant drilling intersections were recorded, with the target now sterilised for planned site infrastructure, allowing the Company to finalise the mine infrastructure layout for the planned PFS and associated EIA.

Alteration zonation identified in drill hole PRD0020 have indicated potential for future HSE targets at depth towards the main Productora mineralisation system. These targets will be reviewed and incorporated into the Company's regional exploration target pipeline.

Regional Exploration Programmes Advancing - Domeyko landholding

An extensive ground magnetics survey comprising of 1,755-line km's (100m spaced, north-south oriented survey lines) was completed in August 2024 at the recently acquired Domeyko landholding (Figure 2), to assist with targeting across this large 18,000-hectare landholding.

In addition, the Company's exploration team continued to complete a major regional soil sampling and surface litho-structural mapping campaign at Domeyko (Figure 3 - 6). Approximately 1,181 soil samples and 76 rock chip samples have been collected across the Domeyko landholding to date, with assays returned for approximately 70% of the soil survey and 80% or rock chip samples collected to date.

Several encouraging results up to 3.5% copper, +10g/t gold and +100g/t silver have been returned from individual rock chip samples collected to date (Table 1). Of the 60 results returned so far, 10 samples recorded copper grade above 1.0%, 8 samples recorded gold grades above 0.5g/t and 4 samples recorded silver grades above 10g/t. Further rock chip results are pending.

Table 1. Domeyko rock chip samples returned in Quarter 3 2024, sorted by Cu%

Sample ID East North RL Cu % Au ppm Ag ppm Mo ppm M-48 319294 6791247 960 3.82 4.9 7.3 9 M-59 321708 6788289 972 3.46 0 22.3 1 M-35 318444 6791381 966 2.43 0.9 1.3 14 M-27 317493 6786330 875 2.42 0.3 0.9 6 M-31 319804 6786255 1047 1.72 0.1 8.9 25 M-55 319681 6789121 916 1.62 1.2 15.7 1 M-34 319025 6791473 969 1.4 1.9 1.3 12 M-45 319506 6791565 975 1.32 0 2.2 15 M-60 324159 6789542 1068 1.27 0.1 100 1 M-44 318329 6791572 982 1.25 10 4.8 1 M-57 318953 6790026 861 0.68 1.5 10.3 4 M-02 324378 6785903 1103 0.45 0 0.6 32 M-20 324463 6785778 1124 0.45 0 1.1 17 M-56 319614 6790239 881 0.42 0.2 1.4 3 M-16 324750 6785851 1121 0.41 0 0.1 1 M-13 324448 6785903 1115 0.35 0 1.2 11 M-47 319594 6791054 939 0.34 1.6 7.7 4 M-03 324335 6785889 1104 0.32 0 0.7 3 M-22 324528 6785708 1099 0.3 0 0.7 2 M-23 324688 6785540 1137 0.3 0 0.5 4 M-52 320020 6783421 1075 0.27 0.1 2.8 1 M-12 324178 6785910 1107 0.26 0 1.1 50 M-04 324277 6785844 1100 0.25 0 2.6 2 M-25 324583 6785649 1140 0.24 0 0.4 37 M-51 319273 6784143 996 0.24 0 1.8 0 M-17 324738 6785857 1119 0.17 0 0.2 3 M-01 324396 6785918 1105 0.16 0 2.2 17 M-14 324395 6785812 1116 0.16 0 0.4 23 M-07 324272 6785904 1110 0.15 0 0.2 4 M-09 324193 6785908 1088 0.14 0 0.5 73 M-18 324458 6785879 1117 0.12 0 0.5 38 M-30 319754 6786242 1033 0.12 0 1.8 37 M-46 319490 6791618 938 0.12 0.1 1 3 M-19 324480 6785834 1121 0.11 0.2 0.3 10 M-24 324627 6785627 1137 0.11 0 0.4 20 M-49 319190 6791171 948 0.11 0 0.3 3 M-06 324278 6785901 1110 0.1 0 0.9 13 M-21 324329 6785829 1118 0.09 0 0.3 10 M-10 324246 6786002 1137 0.08 1.5 5.4 70 M-05 324252 6785818 1109 0.07 0 0.4 54 M-08 324378 6785787 1124 0.06 0 0.6 12 M-15 324756 6785849 1121 0.06 0 0.5 0 M-39 318079 6790875 924 0.04 0 0.1 3 M-50 316024 6786640 832 0.04 0 0.2 0 M-58 318645 6790067 849 0.04 0 1.1 7 M-26 324478 6785667 1146 0.03 0 0.1 35 M-29 319638 6786195 1016 0.02 0 0.1 1 M-36 318406 6791480 962 0.02 0 0.3 1 M-43 319155 6791499 971 0.02 0 0.6 1 M-11 324147 6785914 1107 0.01 0 0.1 4 M-28 319252 6785709 978 0.01 0 0.2 1 M-32 319427 6786305 1031 0.01 0 0.2 1 M-33 316373 6789867 847 0.01 0 0.1 1 M-37 318363 6791526 965 0.01 0 0.1 0 M-40 318182 6790921 937 0.01 0 0.2 1 M-38 318294 6791487 974 0 0 0.1 1 M-41 318324 6790962 954 0 0 0.2 1 M-42 318363 6790862 936 0 0 0.1 0 M-53 320352 6783143 1168 0 0 0.1 0 M-54 321197 6786075 1041 0 0 0.3 0

The Company is well advanced in its regional exploration assessment of Domeyko ahead of prioritising targets for initial drill testing.

Table 2 - Drill Holes Completed for Costa Fuego in Quarter 3 2024

Prospect Hole ID North East RL Depth Azimuth Dip Results Productora Hydro PROMW06 6827010 326460 597 42 0 -90 NSR Productora Hydro PROMW07 6826927 323821 550 36 0 -90 NSR Productora Hydro PROMW08 6826921 322951 526 84 0 -90 NSR Productora Hydro PROMW09 6830173 325356 616 66 0 -90 NSR Productora Lithocap PRD0020 6822550 322430 776 432 250 -60 NSR Productora Lithocap PRD0021 6822705 321788 664 440.7 90 -60 1m@ 1.3% Cu from 215m

Note: NSR – no significant intersection recorded. Only minor mineralisation encountered in sterilisation drill hole PRD0021

SUMMARY OF CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

Huasco Water – A Growing Strategic Asset for Hot Chili

Hot Chili announced on 8th July 2024, the establishment of a new subsidiary water company - Huasco Water - and commenced transfer of water assets previously held by Hot Chili's subsidiary Sociedad Minera El Águila SpA (80% Hot Chili, 20% CMP). The launch of Huasco Water (80% Hot Chili, 20% CMP) leverages Hot Chili's first-mover advantage to potentially supply future water demand for communities, agriculture and new mining developments in the Huasco Valley region of Chile.

In August 2024, Huasco Water appointed international engineering firm ILF Group to manage Huasco Water's regional Water Supply Business Case Study, which is well underway and due for completion in H1 2025 at a level of detail and confidence similar to a PFS.

The pre-feasibility level Water Supply Business Case Study is focussed on the initial stages of potential water supply to the Huasco region, being:

Establishing sea water supply for Costa Fuego at a minimum scale of 600 Litres per second (l/s) by 2028. Hot Chili is positioned as a potential foundation customer and negotiation for a water off-take agreement is planned to commence in late 2024; and Establishing scalable, desalinated water supply for third parties in the Huasco Valley region at an initial scale of up to 1,300 l/s from 2030 onwards. Potential customers include projects like CMP's Las Colorados as well as other community, industrial and non-mining projects.

Huasco Water controls the only active granted maritime water concession and most of the necessary permits to provide non-continental water supply to the Huasco Valley, following over a decade of permitting advance for Hot Chili's coastal range Costa Fuego copper-gold project.

A conceptual study completed by Hot Chili in February 2024 (see announcement dated 26 February 2024) outlined potential for significant economic, environmental and social benefits for a variety of potential customers in the Huasco Valley, especially given growing community and regulatory opposition to continental water extraction in the Atacama, and the long lead times involved in securing maritime concessions and associated permitting in Chile.

Hot Chili is in discussion with potential water off-takers in the Huasco Valley and is also engaging with potential infrastructure partners in relation to the potential financing and development of Huasco Water's future industrial water infrastructure.

Hot Chili's approach to potentially outsourcing its water infrastructure aims to provide capital cost savings and project finance optionality for the development of Costa Fuego.

Cash Position and Capital Structure Changes

As of 30 September 2024, the Company had cash of A$25.7 million and no debt.

The operating expenditure for period ended 30 September 2024 included payments for exploration and evaluation of $4.1M. Included in this amount was $3m related to the advancement of the Pre-Feasibility Study and the Environmental Impact Assessment. $1.1M was spent on exploration activities on the Domeyko landholding.

The investing expenditure for period ended 30 September 2024 included payments for tenements of $1.9M, relating to landholding Option Agreement payments (including US$1 million Option payment for El Fuego).

The following summarises the Company's securities on issue:

151,420,450 ordinary fully paid shares

1,850,001 AUD$2.25 options expiring 30 September 2024

1,259,789 options at CAD$1.85 expiring 31 January 2025

expiring 1,914,000 options at AUD $1.50 expiring 24 July 2026

expiring 5,429,240 service and performance rights.

Additional ASX Disclosure Information

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 30 September 2024

The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.4: Reporting under a use of funds statement in a Prospectus does not apply to the Company currently.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totalled $163,000. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $163,000

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality

Field operations during the period included geological reconnaissance activities, reverse-circulation drilling, diamond drilling, core-testing and logging, field mapping, and sampling exercises across the major Cortadera and Productora landholdings, as well as new tenements at Domeyko. Activities on new tenements are run from the Productora or Cortadera operations centres and their safety statistics are included under the figures for all projects.

There were no Lost Time Injuries (LTI) during the quarter.

Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.

Table 2. HSEQ Quarter 3 2024 Performance and Statistics

Deposit Productora Cortadera All Projects Timeframe Q3 2024 Cum.² Q3 2024 Cum.² Q3 2024 Cum.² LTI events 0 0 0 6 0 8 NLTI events 0 4 0 6 0 11 Days lost 0 0 0 152 19 263 LTIFR index 0 0 0 21 70 19 ISR index 0 0 0 522 1 626 IFR Index 0 48 0 41 0 45 Thousands of man-hours 9.1 83 2.9 291 18.8 420 Incidents on materials and assets 0 1 0 0 0 1 Environmental incidents 0 0 0 0 0 0 Headcount¹ 29 11 14 32 12 51

Notes: HSEQ is the acronym for Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. LTIFR per million-manhours. Safety performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2019.

Tenement Changes During the Quarter

During the quarter, Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA ("La Frontera") claimed two mining exploration concessions ("CF 10" and "CF 11"), which are in the process of being constituted. Also, some mining right names were standardised with a (-) symbol and six mining rights (Santiago A 1-26; Porfiada XII 1-60; Porfiada A 1-40; Porfiada F 1-50; Cortadera 6 1-60; and Chilis 10 1-38) were reduced in size due to mining right conversion into exploitation leases.

The Company's existing tenements are detailed in the table below.

