Hot Chili Confirms Major Cu-Au Porphyry Discovery at La Verde

Mineral Resource Statement (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Hot Chili has now completed 19 RC drill holes (5,700 m) at La Verde, with assay results from 12 holes reported so far confirming a major copper-gold porphyry discovery in Chile's coastal range.

Drilling Confirms Scale & Growth Potential

Wide, shallow mineralisation – current discovery footprint extends 550 m by 400 m and remains open in all directions.

– current discovery footprint extends by and remains open in all directions. Deeper potential remains untapped – Mineralisation commences from shallow depths, extends to more than 300m below surface, and 8 of 12 drill holes reported to date end in mineralisation at the limit of RC drilling depth capability.

– Mineralisation commences from shallow depths, extends to more than below surface, and 8 of 12 drill holes reported to date end in mineralisation at the limit of RC drilling depth capability. Gravel cover masking potentially much larger porphyry system – step-out drilling underway.

– step-out drilling underway. Potential below the historical oxide copper open pit untested – drill testing yet to commence.

– drill testing yet to commence. Major discovery in its infancy – every drill hole has intersected porphyry-style, copper-gold mineralisation (refer to Table 1 for details on significant intercepts).

What's Next?

More results coming – assays pending for seven additional RC holes, with geological logging confirming the presence of porphyry host-rock featuring porphyry-style A- and B-type veining in each of the pending drill holes.

– assays pending for seven additional RC holes, with geological logging confirming the presence of porphyry host-rock featuring porphyry-style A- and B-type veining in each of the pending drill holes. Diamond drilling being planned – targeting potential for deeper, higher-grade zones intersected at depth and to test potential for +1km vertical depth extent, typical of other recent major porphyry discoveries, such as Hot Chili's neighbouring Cortadera discovery, BHP/Lundin Mining's Filo del Sol discovery, ATEX Resources Valeriano discovery, and AMSA/Barrick's Encierro discovery.

– targeting potential for deeper, higher-grade zones intersected at depth and to test potential for +1km vertical depth extent, typical of other recent major porphyry discoveries, such as Hot Chili's neighbouring Cortadera discovery, BHP/Lundin Mining's discovery, ATEX Resources Valeriano discovery, and AMSA/Barrick's Encierro discovery. Regular drilling news flow – the Company will continue to provide updates as new drill results are received and exploration at La Verde advances.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Table 1. Significant Drilling Intersections from La Verde

Notes to Table 1: Significant intercepts for La Verde are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.

1 Previously released significant intercepts. See announcement dated 18th December 2024

Qualifying Statements

Qualified Person – NI 43-101

The technical information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and a qualified person within the meaning of NI43-101.

Competent Person – JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the La Verde project is based upon information compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Resources and Competent Persons – JORC and ASX

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources for the Costa Fuego Project was previously reported in the Company's announcements released to ASX on 26 February 2024 'Hot Chili Indicated Resource at Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt", which is available to view on the Company's website at www.hotchili.net.au/investors/asx-announcements/. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the mineral resource estimates contained in the original market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Mineral Resource Statement

Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26 February 2024)

1 Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. 2 The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP). 3 The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited. 4 The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and Frontera has an Option Agreement to earn a 100% interest. 5 The Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 6 All MRE were assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Block Cave Extraction mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at the Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. 7 Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries:

Cortadera – Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)

San Antonio - Weighted recoveries of 85% Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0072 x Ag(g/t) Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t)

Productora – Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t)

Costa Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t) 8 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq, while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. 9 Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The MRE include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 10 The effective date of the MRE is 26 February 2024. The MRE were previously reported in Hot Chili's ASX announcement released 26 February 2024 "Hot Chili Indicated Resource at Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt" (Resource Announcement). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the MRE in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. 11 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in this Report. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25.12 of the Technical Report "Costa Fuego Copper Project – NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" dated 8 April 2024



SOURCE Hot Chili Limited