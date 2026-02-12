Hot Chili Closes A$40 Million Private Placement to Accelerate Next Leg of Growth for Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project, Coastal Chile

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced placement (the "Placement") of shares to institutional, professional, and other investors consisting of the issue of 24,242,425 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") at an offer price of A$1.65 (C$1.56) per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately A$40 million.

The Placement is intended to support Costa Fuego's position as one of the few globally significant copper projects not controlled by major mining companies, with the potential to contribute substantially to new copper supply this decade.

Veritas Securities Limited, ATB Cormark Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets acted as joint lead managers ("JLMs") and BMO Capital Markets, as a co-manager (together with the JLMs, the "Agents"), to the Placement.

Hot Chili's Managing Director Christian Easterday said:

"We are very happy to have our three largest shareholders (Glencore, Blue Spec and GS Group) participate in the private placement, which was oversubscribed and strongly supported by Australian, North American and overseas institutional investors.

"The Company is now well funded to lift Costa Fuego's scale and economics through the integration of our third major coastal copper-gold discovery (La Verde) and secure the Projects timing for near-term production through the submission of an environmental impact assessment this year.

"We look forward to strong news flow ahead across drilling, corporate and development workstreams."

Details of the Placement

The Placement was completed (i) under an offer to investors who qualify as institutional, professional and sophisticated investors for the purposes of sections 708(8), (10) and (11) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) for aggregate gross proceeds of A$21,796,002 from the sale of 13,209,698 Shares, and (ii) by way of private placement in reliance on the "listed issuer financing exemption" from the prospectus requirements available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, and other permitted jurisdictions, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$17,211,054 (A$18,204,000) from the sale of 11,032,727 Shares.

The Shares under the LIFE Offering were also sold in those jurisdictions outside of Australia and Canada provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such other jurisdictions.

The Company paid to the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Placement and have issued to the Agents 1,212,121 non-transferable and unlisted options in the Company (the "Broker Options"). Each Broker Option is exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of A$2.145 per Share on or before the date that is 30 months following 12 February 2026, being the closing date of the Placement.

A total of 7,698,365 new Shares were issued within the Company's 15% placement capacity under Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listing rule 7.1 and a total of 17,756,181 new Shares were issued within the Company's additional 10% placement capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1A.

The Shares issued under the Placement are not subject to a hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Placement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

Please refer to the Company's announcements of 2 February 2026 and 4 February 2026 for additional details of the Placement.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Christian Easterday is responsible for this announcement and has provided sign-off for release to the ASX and TSXV.

