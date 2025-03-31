Hot Chili Announces PFS for Huasco Water & MOU for Seawater Supply to Costa Fuego

PERTH, Australia, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Company's subsidiary Huasco Water, an 80%-owned entity that controls strategic water assets in the Huasco Valley of Chile.
Strong Economics for a Large, Multi-User, Water Business
Stage 11 Water Supply PFS for 500L/s of Potential Seawater Supply: Post-tax Net Present Value (NPV8%) of US$116 million and Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 19%. Start-up capital cost for seawater supply estimated at US$151 million with a 4.5 year payback
Stage 2 Water Supply PFS for 1,300 L/s of Potential Desalinated Water Supply: Post-tax NPV8% of US$958 million and IRR of 19%. Start-up capital cost for desalinated water supply estimated at US$1.4 billion with a 4 year payback
Stage 3 Conceptual Study for 2,300 L/s of Potential Desalinated Water Supply: Post-tax NPV8% of approximately US$1.3 billion and IRR of around 19%. Expansion capital cost for desalinated water supply estimated at US$1.9 billion with a 3.5 year payback
Stage 1- Multi-Decade Seawater Supply to Costa Fuego
20 Year Seawater Supply with Foundation Off-taker: Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) executed for water supply of up to 500 L/s to Hot Chili's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project
Long Lead-times Permits Secured: Granted maritime water concession to extract seawater, permit for coastal land access, Stage 1 pipeline easements and connection to the electrical grid secured
Near-Term & Tied to Costa Fuego Development Decision: First water supply planned for end of decade
Stage 2 and 3 – Regional, Desalinated Water Supply Opportunity
Large Catchment of Potential Off-takers: Over 4,000 L/s of desalinated water demand identified, including six undeveloped mining projects without access to desalinated water supply. No off-taker agreements have been secured for stage 2 or 3 and discussions with potential off-takers is continuing.
Staged Growth Approach: Establishment of seawater supply (20-year duration) at the end of the decade, followed by initial desalinated water supply (20-year duration) two years later, and then an expansion of desalinated water supply at year 22, culminating in 42 years of potential water supply to community, agriculture and mining in the Huasco Valley region
Two Independent Engineering Groups Utilised
Water Supply PFS and conceptual engineering studies undertaken by independent Engineering Groups Wood Australia Pty Ltd and ILF Ingenieria Chile Limitada part of ILF Consulting Engineers Group in co-operation with Huasco Water's owners' team.
First-Mover Advantage
Only Active Maritime License: HW Aguas para El Huasco SpA ("Huasco Water"), a joint venture between Hot Chili (80% interest) and Compañia Minera Del Pacifico (20% interest), is the only company with permitted access to supply seawater in the Huasco Valley region following a ten-year regulatory approval process
Desalination Permitting Advancing: Over a year advanced on regulatory applications to enable the supply of desalinated water from existing maritime concession and a second maritime concession application by Huasco Water
Long Permitting Timelines Continue: No regulatory changes have been made to Chilean maritime permitting process since grant of Huasco Water's maritime concession. Hot Chili continues to have the competitive advantage of having the first position in the area for a water distribution business.
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Advanced: Stage 1 seawater supply is included within the Costa Fuego EIA, baseline studies complete
1 The Huasco Water PFS has been aligned with the Costa Fuego PFS, shares the same assumptions for Costa Fuego in stage 1. See announcement dated 27th March 2025 "Hot Chili Announces PFS & Maiden Mineral Reserve for the Costa Fuego Cu-Au Project".
Hot Chili's Managing Director Mr. Christian Easterday commented,
"We are very pleased to deliver our PFS for Huasco Water with first economics outlining potential for an attractive long-life industrial water project.
The Water Supply PFS has been undertaken in conjunction with the Company's recently announced PFS for our Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project, which outlines a multi-decade project with top quartile copper production capacity and lowest quartile capital intensity.
The outcomes of the Water Supply PFS provide an opportunity for Hot Chili to fully consider the strategic value of its 80% owned subsidiary company Huasco Water, which controls all our critical water assets.
The Company considers the potential to outsource its water infrastructure for seawater supply to be a value-enabler and have anchored Huasco Water by executing an MOU to negotiate a foundation seawater off-take agreement for Costa Fuego.
The Company has received significant interest in Huasco Water from both Chilean and international water investment groups in addition to several neighbouring mine developers, agricultural groups, community groups and government.
With PFS level engineering complete for stage 1 and stage 2 water supply, the Company is well positioned to pursue potential strategic partnership and additional off-taker discussions for Huasco Water.
We look forward to providing further updates on drilling results from our recently confirmed La Verde copper-gold porphyry discovery which is providing an exciting additional growth platform for our shareholders."
The Company will be hosting webinars on Monday 31st March 10.00 am EST (for North American audience) to brief shareholders and investors on the outcomes of the Costa Fuego and Huasco Water PFS.
Hot Chili's Chief Executive Officer Christian Easterday, Executive Vice President Jose Ignacio Silva, Chief Operating Officer Grant King and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Finkelstein will be hosting the call, which will also include a Q&A session.
Under 769C of the Australian Corporations Act the company provides the following 'reasonable grounds' basis for the assessment of its forecast customer base.
Huasco Water is the only company with permitted access to supply industrial scale seawater to the Huasco Valley region. Huasco Water is also advanced in its permitting application to enable its existing maritime concession to be upgraded to provide desalinated water.
The current maritime concession regulatory process in Chile is long, as evidenced by Hot Chili's 10-year lead time to secure its maritime concession. This combined with the current regulatory environment, restricting the use of continental water in the Atacama region of Chile, places Huasco Water's water assets as a key enabler for industrial scale water supply to the Huasco Valley region.
Water supply networks are typically bound by areas of influence related to water transmission distance from intake. This distance has been determined by Huasco Water's independent consulting experts as an area defined by 75km north and 75km south of Huasco Waters permitted water intake location. Potential alternative far-field water supply networks from the north (Copiapo) or south (La Serena) have been assessed and determined to be economically challenged (from the perspective of capital and operating cost) to provide water supply to the Huasco Valley region.
All parties identified in the water demand table for stage 2 and 3 require desalinated water supply in order to develop their projects and are engaged in ongoing discussions with Huasco Water concerning potential water supply solutions.
All project development timeframes have been sourced from publicly available information and from direct discussion with each potential customer to determine a schedule of potential water supply. MOU's to study and negotiate off-take arrangements for 165 L/s of desalinated water demand for stage 2 have been executed with private parties (Agrosuper and Nutram) in the Huasco Valley already and further MOU's are expected to be executed in cooperation with other potential off-takers.
Rising global demand for copper is translating to rising long-term consensus price for copper. The Huasco Valley region represents one of the largest groupings of major undeveloped copper projects in the world and is attracting significant capital investment.
There are currently no alternatives to industrial scale water supply for the Huasco Valley region over the next ten years given current regulatory timeframes. Given global copper supply and demand fundamentals, it is expected that the majority of these projects will advance into production should copper incentive price be sufficient and water supply be available within the coming ten-year period.
Huasco Water's approach to developing a regional multi-user water network to reduce environmental and social impacts and drive commercial and community synergies is aligned with the Chilean government's approach to addressing water scarcity in the Atacama region.
While approximately 4,000 L/s of potential desalinated demand has been identified from undeveloped mineral resource projects in the Huasco Valley area of influence, only 1,300 L/s in stage 2 and 2,300 L/s of demand in stage 3 have been forecast.
Huasco Water has determined that these projects, their forecast demand and timing are considered reasonable grounds for forecasts as determined by independent water industry expert reports (PFS engineering report) commissioned by Huasco Water and taking into consideration direct discussions with potential customers.
Reasonable Grounds for Financial Forecasts
The basis for forecasting the tariff (or price) that client's pay for water supply is as follows:
Our independent water industry expert report (PFS engineering report) outlined engineering designs for water transmission for Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 and designs were costed for construction and operation. Capital and operating costs formed the basis of the tariff estimation, with the fixed tariff established to service capital cost repayment and the variable tariff established to service operating costs to supply. Capital and operating cashflows and discount rate are combined to estimate the levelised cost of water for each stage and client.
For the Huasco Water PFS financial model, the capital and operating cashflows require a margin to make a minimum return on capital investment. The combination of cost and margin produce a tariff that is specific to each client and represents the price of water supply to the location of their demand. The tariff is estimated to a value that will produce a target Internal Rate of Return (IRR) for Huasco Water. For a higher or lower IRR target, a higher or lower tariff is estimated that achieves target IRR and provides a sensitivity range of water price for the financial model forecast.
A reasonable range of IRR values was defined from consultation with independent water industry experts as being from 12% to 19% and these returns form the basis of the range of tariffs presented in Table 1.
Water prices are estimated using this approach instead of a market based, long-term price forecast as there is no existing market for water supply in the Huasco Valley region.
Given potential earnings forecasts are for periods of more than two-years, financial forecasts have been supported by independent water industry expert reports and are considered by the Company as being objectively verifiable sources of information.
Table 1 Huasco Water PFS Key Outcomes
Stage
Key Performance Indicator
IRR
12 %
15.5 %
19%
(Base case)
Stage 1
PFS Engineering (Seawater)
Fixed Water Tariff
US$M/year
23
28
33
Variable Water Tariff
US$/m³
0.49
0.59
0.69
Average Annual Price of Water1
US$/m³
2.33
2.80
3.29
Nominal Seawater Water Demand
L/s
500
500
500
Costa Fuego PFS Total Cash Costs
US$/lb Cu
1.31
1.35
1.38
Impact on Costa Fuego PFS Total Cash Cost
US$/lb Cu
-0.07
-0.04
0
NPV8
US$M
40
77
116
Levelized Cost of Water to Huasco Water (8%)
US $/m³
1.68
1.68
1.68
Start Up Capital
US$M
151
151
151
Sustaining Capital
US$M
26
26
26
Stage 2
PFS Engineering
(Desalinated Water)
Fixed Water Tariff
US$M/year
242
282
323
Variable Water Tariff
US$/m³
1.48
1.73
1.97
Average Annual Price of Water2
US$/m³
6.42
7.49
8.56
Nominal Desalinated Water Demand
L/s
1,300
1,300
1,300
NPV8
US$M
324
638
951
Levelized Cost of Water to Huasco Water (8%)
US $/m³
4.87
4.87
4.87
Start Up Capital
US$M
1,430
1,430
1,430
Sustaining Capital
US$M
1,170
1,170
1,170
Stage 3
Conceptual Study
(Desalinated Water Expansion)
Fixed Water Tariff
US$M/year
311
352
424
Variable Water Tariff
US$/m³
1.78
2.01
2.44
Average Annual Price of Water3
US$/m³
6.94
7.86
9.47
Nominal Desalinated Water Demand
L/s
2,300
2,300
2,300
NPV8 Estimate
US$M
411
794
1,270
Levelized Cost of Water to Huasco Water (8%)
US$/m³
5.12
5.12
5.12
Start Up Capital
US$M
3,330
3,330
3,330
Sustaining Capital
US$M
3,550
3,550
3,550
1 Average Annual Price of Water for Costa Fuego. Price must be calculated subject to each project's location and requirements.
2 Average Annual Price of Water for Clients supplied in the Stage 2. Price must be calculated subject to each Client's location and requirements.
3 Average Annual Price of Water for Clients supplied in the Stage 3. Price must be calculated subject to each Client's location and requirements.
4 For each stage, financial estimates including NPV, tariffs, expenditure, and costs incorporate cashflows from previous stages due to the sequential development and overlap of each stage. Subsequently, Stage 1 estimates are solely for Stage 1, however, Stage 2 estimates incorporate Stage 1 cashflows, and Stage 3 estimates consider cashflows from Stage 2 and Stage 1.
Stage 1 – PFS Seawater Supply
Stage 1 of the PFS encompasses the supply of seawater to the Costa Fuego Project by a 62 km over-land pipeline. Table 2 presents the base case economics for stage 1.
Table 2 Stage 1 Base Case Financial Outcomes
Stage 1 (Costa Fuego 20-Year project)
Units
Value
Tariff
Variable Tariff
US$/m³
0.69
Fixed Annual Tariff
US$M/year
33
Project Life
years
20
Total Volume of Seawater Delivered
Mm³
255
Financial Measures
Pre-tax
NPV8%
US$M
172
IRR
%
22
Post-tax
NPV8%
US$M
116
IRR
%
19
Startup Capital
US$M
151
Sustaining Capital
US$M
26
Total Revenue
US$M
838
Total Operating Costs
US$M
91
EBITDA
US$M
747
Corporate Tax
US$M
154
Free Cash Flow
US$M
416
Payback period (from commissioning)
years
4.5
Profitability Index (Post-tax NPV / Startup Capex)
Ratio
0.77
A summary of key engineering outcomes is as follows:
A robust PFS process was undertaken with two engineering groups generating alternative designs for the pipeline and pumping to supply Stage 1. Both independent consultants undertook separate studies in order to determine optimal design, while ensuring robust cost engineering
Engineering studies for the development of the seawater intake infrastructure mitigated key risks by incorporating advanced studies on wave propagation (including tsunamis) to ensure a 50-year life span
Single pumping station employed for stage 1. Both an above ground and below ground solution were designed to provide optionality for both above ground and below ground pipeline alternatives.
Real-time control and monitoring system to enhance operational efficiency and avoid down-time
Stage 2 – PFS Desalinated Water Supply
Stage 2 of the PFS encompasses the supply of desalinated water to the Huasco Valley region by initially utilising the same easement corridors of stage 1. Table 3 presents the base case economics for stage 2.
Table 3 Stage 2 Base Case Financial Outcomes
Stage 2
Units
Value
Tariff
Variable Tariff
US$/m³
1.97
Fixed Annual Tariff
US$M/year
323
Project Life
years
22
Total Volume of Seawater Delivered
Mm³
255
Total Volume of Desalinated Water Delivered
Mm³
822
Financial Measures
Pre-tax¹
NPV8%
US$M
1,410
IRR
%
22
Post-tax¹
NPV8%
US$M
951
IRR
%
19
Startup Capital¹
US$M
1,430
Sustaining Capital¹
US$M
1,170
Total Revenue¹
US$M
9,220
Total Operating Costs¹
US$M
1,240
EBITDA¹
US$M
7,980
Corporate Tax
US$M
1,470
Free Cash Flow1
US$M
3,910
Payback period (from Stage 2 commissioning)
years
4.0
Profitability Index (Post-tax NPV / Startup Capex)¹
Ratio
0.67
1 Includes the earlier Stage 1 cashflows
A summary of key engineering outcomes is as follows:
Engineering studies designed an upgraded seawater intake and a reverse osmosis desalination plant with scalable capacity
Seven strategically located pumping stations and the installation of a large-diameter pipeline system enables efficient water transmission to potential clients
Service area and growth potential analysis of the service area for Huasco Water was conducted
Potential clients were identified within a strategic influence window of 150km centred on the Huasco Water intake. Water transmission cost is considered prohibitive beyond the strategic influence window
1 Includes the earlier Stage 1 cashflows
Stage 3 – Conceptual Study Expansion of Desalinated Water Supply
Stage 3 of the PFS encompasses the supply of desalinated water to the Huasco Valley region by expanding and extending the stage 2 network with a scoping-level engineering design. Table 4 presents the base case economics for stage 3.
Table 4 Stage 3 Base Case Financial Outcomes
Stage 3
Units
Value
Tariff
Variable Tariff
US$/m³
2.44
Fixed Annual Tariff
US$M/year
424
Project Life
years
42
Total Volume of Seawater Delivered
Mm³
255
Total Volume of Desalinated Water Delivered
Mm³
2,280
Financial Measures
Pre-tax1
NPV8%
US$M
1,870
IRR
%
22
Post-tax¹
NPV8%
US$M
1,270
IRR
%
19
Startup Capital¹
US$M
3,330
Sustaining Capital¹
US$M
3,550
Total Revenue¹
US$M
23,980
Total Operating Costs¹
US$M
3,630
EBITDA¹
US$M
20,340
Corporate Tax
US$M
3,670
Free Cash Flow¹
US$M
9,800
Payback period (from Stage 3 commissioning)
years
3.5
Profitability Index (Post-tax NPV / Startup Capex)¹
Ratio
0.38
1 Estimates includes the earlier Stage 1 and Stage 2 cashflows
A summary of key engineering outcomes is as follows:
Engineering studies utilised stage 2 designs with expanded flow rates for one potential client, with an extension to include one additional potential client
Extension of the stage 2 water network increases capital costs associated with provision of water supply to potential higher Andean clients
Potential for future water easement corridors to contemplate downhill slurry pipelines, power transmission and access roads
Basis of Assumption
Water Demand
Table 5 Water Demand
Water Demand (L/s)
Potential Client (Project)
Water Product
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Hot Chili Limited (Costa Fuego) (MOU executed)
Seawater
500
Huasco HVC
Desalinated Water
33
33
Freirina HVC
33
33
Agrosuper (MOU executed)
150
150
CMP (Los Colorados)
200
200
Vallenar HVC
33
33
Nutram (MOU executed)
15
15
Teck Resources (Nueva Union -Relincho)
740
1340
Teck Resources (Nueva Union -La Fortuna)
100
100
Atex Resources (Valeriano)
400
Total
500
1300
2300
Totals are rounded for significant figures
Water demand was modelled within the water supply PFS with table 5. Potential clients were identified based upon:
a)
Location within the proposed service area for Huasco Water, and
b)
Absence of published solutions for water supply or where the Huasco Water study considered that Huasco Water may provide a more superior solution.
A description of each potential client is provided within this section. Water demand was based on publicly available data where available or is stated as assumptions based on reasonable projections based on the scale of the project.
Water demand assumption benchmarking included an assessment of the installed capacity of beneficiation plants in the Atacama region1 and flow rates published by companies identified in the benchmarking assessment2. For companies that have not declared their water consumption, an estimate was made based on water make-up for the flotation and leaching processes, using a factor of 0.76 m3/t and 0.10 m3/t processing material, respectively.
1 Chile Mining Annual Report 2022, National Geology and Mining Service.
2 Mining Council's Water Platform 2021 https://consejominero.cl/plataformas-digitales/agua/
Agrosuper SA
Agrosuper is a food company with over 65 years of experience in the production and marketing of chicken, pork, turkey, and processed food. Production is vertically integrated with production of animal feed, breeding farms, processing, distribution and sales. Agrosuper is shown as "non-mining" within the Huasco Water stages, with a facility near the town of Freirina.
Water demand from Agrosuper is sourced directly from engagement with Agrosuper. A MOU is in place with Agrosuper for desalinated water supply.
Atex Resources
ATEX's flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project located 125km east of Vallenar city, within the Link Belt, in north-central Chile. The Company is focused on delineating and growing the copper-gold porphyry resource underlying a surface oxide gold deposit. Drill results to date confirm the presence of a major copper-gold porphyry system that is open in all directions.
Valeriano is adjacent to the El Encierro deposit, a joint venture between Antofagasta (51%) and Barrick Gold (49%). The project is within a 120-km long zone – internally referred as the Link Belt – connecting the Maricunga gold porphyry belt to the El Indio high-sulphidation gold-epithermal belt that hosts significant copper-gold deposits. Other companies active in this area include Filo Mining, Teck Resources, Newmont Mining as well as Lundin Mining and BHP.
Valeriano hosts a large copper gold porphyry Inferred resource: 1.41 billion tonnes at 0.67% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 0.96 g/t Ag and 63.80 g/t Mo), which includes a higher-grade core totalling 200 million tonnes at 0.84% CuEq (0.62% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au 1.25 g/t Ag and 55.7 g/t Mo), reported in September 20231.
No formal agreement is in place with Atex Resources.
______________________________
1 Atex Resources: NI 43-101 technical report titled "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" with an effective date of September 1, 2023, available at www.sedarplus.com and www.atexresources.com for additional details on the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Valeriano project
Hot Chili Limited
Hot Chili Limited are developing the Costa Fuego copper gold project located 15km south of Vallenar city. Costa Fuego released a PFS on 27thMarch 2025 confirming a 20-year project life with seawater demand (500 L/s) associated with the processing activities of the project. An MOU is in place for seawater supply in Stage 1.
Freirina HVC
Freirina Huasco Valley Community (HVC) relates to the local government for the township of Freirina. Quantities for supply of desalinated water have been obtained directly through engagement with Freirina local government officials. No formal agreement is in place with Freirina HVC.
Huasco HVC
Huasco Huasco Valley Community (HVC) relates to the local government for the township of Huasco. Quantities for supply of desalinated water have been obtained directly through engagement with Huasco local government officials. No formal agreement is in place with Huasco HVC.
CMP (Los Colorados)
CMP operates the Los Colorados iron ore mine, which is the largest iron ore deposit in Chile. The mine is located north of Huasco and, with an expansion plans out to 2050.
CMP hold 20% ownership of Huasco Water. No formal agreement for desalinated water supply is in place with CMP.
Nutram SpA
Nutram Investments operate a copper processing facility in Vallenar, which includes crushing, grinding and flotation to produce concentrates. A MOU is in place with Nutram for desalinated water supply in stages 2 and 3.
Teck Resources (Nueva Union – Relincho, and La Fortuna)
Teck Resources, in a joint venture Newmont Corporation combined their respective Relincho and El Morro projects, located approximately 40 kilometres apart in the Huasco Province in the Atacama region of Chile, into a single project named NuevaUnión.
Based on the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), initial stage development of Project NuevaUnión contemplates a conveyor to transport ore from the El Morro site to a single line mill and concentrator facility at the Relincho site.
The Relincho deposit includes a Mineral Resource Estimate1: 782 million tonnes of Measured & Indicated classification at 0.23% Cu, 0.008% Mo, 1.12g/t Ag, and 725 million tonnes of Inferred classification at 0.36% Cu 0.012% Mo, 1.29g/t Ag.2
The La Fortuna deposit includes a Mineral Resource Estimate1: 246 million tonnes of Measured & Indicated classification at 0.51% Cu, 0.59 g/t Au, 1.10g/t Ag, and 480 million tonnes of Inferred classification at 0.43% Cu 0.39g/t Au, 0.96g/t Ag.2
No formal agreement is in place with Teck Resources.
Vallenar Huasco Valley Community (HVC) relates to the local government for the township of Vallenar. Quantities for supply of desalinated water have been obtained directly through engagement with Vallenar local government officials. No formal agreement is in place with Vallenar HVC.
Reasonable Prospects For Funding
The Company has formed the view that there is a reasonable basis to believe that requisite future funding for development of the Huasco Water Project will be available when required. The PFS demonstrated that the Project has robust technical and economic fundamentals for Stage 1, having regard for an MOU executed with Hot Chili Limited with tariff costs already incorporated in the PFS on this date.
The Company has received significant interest in Huasco Water from both Chilean and international water investment groups in addition to several neighbouring mine developers, agricultural groups, community groups and government to support the reasonable prospects for funding of Stage 2. Stage 3 remains at a conceptual level of study.
Identified Risks
The PFS process identified the following risks:
Demand Risks
Forecast demand of water from the identified customer base may not be realised as assumed within the PFS
Timing of demand of water from the identified customer base may not be realised as assumed within the PFS
Environmental and Regulatory Risks
Potential delays in obtaining environmental and sectoral permits.
Community opposition due to perceived environmental impacts of the water intake or desalination system.
Regulatory changes affecting maritime concessions or brine discharge standards.
Technical Risks
Challenges in aligning designs produced by different consulting firms (ILF/Wood).
Topographical and hydraulic uncertainties, particularly in high-altitude areas.
Financial Risks
Volatility in investment and operational costs.
Reliance on securing new client contracts to validate project expansions.
Operational Risks
Challenges in operations due to complex geography or adverse climatic conditions.
Exposure to natural hazards, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, impacting marine infrastructure.
Risk Mitigation Strategies
The PFS process identified the following risk mitigation strategies:
Demand Risks
Financing and construction are contingent upon contractual offtake agreements
Stage 1 supply will underpin the establishment of the Huasco Water business, in advance of contractual supply from Stage 2 customers
Design Integration
Continuous technical coordination between consulting firms to ensure seamless integration of project designs.
Layout and Hydraulic Validation
Technical validation of the proposed layout and hydraulic requirements during FEL3 phase.
Regulatory Compliance
Early initiation of the modification process for the existing maritime concession.
Environmental Approvals
Phased submission of Environmental Impact Studies (EIS): Costa Fuego scheduled for 2026, followed by Huasco Water Stage 2.
Contractual Stability
Execution of Water Purchase Agreement (WPA) contracts with firm commitments to underpin expected demand projections.
Second sea water concession to mitigate upgrade of existing concession or change of use to brine discharge
North and south route assessments to mitigate the risk of easements being agreed across the southern route which is preferred on the basis of cost of delivery.
Below ground pipe costing for Stage 1/2/3 to improve likelihood of approvals.
Strategic Opportunities
The PFS process identified the following strategic opportunities:
Pioneering Initiative
The Project benefits from an existing maritime concession, significantly reducing lead times and regulatory challenges.
Multi-Client Integration
In Stages 2 and 3, the project enables the integration of industrial, community, and agro-industrial water demands, establishing a consolidated multi-client solution.
Economies of Scale
By replacing multiple individual water intake and desalination systems, the project achieves cost efficiencies.
Sustainability Potential
The system offers the feasibility of integrating renewable energy sources for pumping operations, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint.
Community Opportunity & Regional Water Security
The project enhances water security across the region, delivering a positive impact on local communities.
BHP & Lundin Joint Venture: This may require in in the region of 2000L/s
