Horizons ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing at Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., along with the Horizons ETFs team plus a group of Personal Finance Educators, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of its Asset Allocation RRSP Campaign

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company with one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 120 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 19 countries and markets around the world.

