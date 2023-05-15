$21,000 in cash prizes up for grabs through Canada's leading ETF trading contest

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") and National Bank Direct Brokerage ("NBDB") are pleased to announce today's launch of the 12th edition of the Biggest Winner trading competition (the "Biggest Winner"), a simulated exchange traded fund ("ETF") investment contest of ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

HORIZONS ETFs AND NATIONAL BANK DIRECT BROKERAGE LAUNCH 12th BIGGEST WINNER TRADING COMPETITION (CNW Group/Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.)

The Biggest Winner allows eligible Canadian investors to learn about trading in a simulated risk-free environment while competing for real cash prizes. Participants open a simulated online brokerage account that starts with a balance of $100,000 virtual Canadian dollars (no actual money will be traded). They can then use these fantasy funds to virtually trade any ETF listed on the TSX. Entry and participation in the contest are free, with no purchase necessary.

"I'm excited to be leading the 12th edition – and my first – Biggest Winner competition. With $21,000 in cash available to be won by Canadians, I'm confident that this will be the biggest, Biggest Winner competition yet," said Rohit Mehta, President & CEO of Horizons ETFs. "With the continued support of National Bank Direct Brokerage and the Toronto Stock Exchange, we are excited to kick off this year's competition and offer investors the opportunity to learn, trade, and grow their skills in trading ETFs in Canada."

The Biggest Winner starts today and runs for six weeks, ending at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on June 23, 2023. The prizes include a first-place prize of $10,000 awarded to the contestant with the highest six-week cumulative return, while the runner-up will receive $5,000. In addition, six weekly prizes of $1,000 will be awarded to the contestants with the best single-week return.

For the 12th edition, the Biggest Winner will also introduce a new way to win prizes: a random weekly draw accessible for competition participants that executed three or more trades in the previous week. Each week, one lucky trader will be eligible to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

"Today, investors have access to a wide range of Canadian-listed ETFs and the Biggest Winner competition offers a great opportunity to test strategies and learn about trading ETFs in a simulated environment," said Claude-Frédéric Robert, President of National Bank Direct Brokerage. "This aligns with the role we play in training future investors."

Through its previous 11 editions, Biggest Winner competitions have hosted approximately 20,000 participants and awarded over $150,000 in cash prizes.

"Toronto Stock Exchange is a proud supporter of the Canadian ETF ecosystem and remains committed to innovating for our clients and investors alike," said Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange. "We are excited to once again support Horizons ETFs in the Biggest Winner trading competition, as they continue to drive ETF adoption and education."

This year, Horizons ETFs is proud to introduce The Biggest Winner's first-ever "Featured Traders." Participants in the Biggest Winner 12 will be able to follow the progress of five featured traders via a leaderboard within the competition platform. The inaugural Featured Trader roster includes:

James Lindhe , Biggest Winner 11 grand prize winner, Toronto, ON

, Biggest Winner 11 grand prize winner, Tony Dong , ETF Writer and Analyst, Vancouver, BC

, ETF Writer and Analyst, Zachary Hartley , Financial Creator (@zac__hartley, YouTube), Calgary, AB

, Financial Creator (@zac__hartley, YouTube), Joyee Yang , Financial Creator (@joyeeyan0, @joyeeeyangg, @joyeeyang), Toronto, ON

, Financial Creator (@joyeeyan0, @joyeeeyangg, @joyeeyang), Vanessa Quinn , Financial Creator (@wealthxlab), Toronto, ON

For more information on The Biggest Winner 12 Featured Traders, visit: https://learn.stocktrak.com/horizon/featured-traders/

To register for the Biggest Winner, for full contest rules, and to access ETF educational materials, please visit www.TheBiggestWinner.ca.

