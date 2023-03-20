Horizon Petroleum Ltd. Closes Private Placement

/Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any ‎failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.‎/

CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("Horizon" or the "Company") (TSXV: HPL.H) is pleased to announce that the second tranche private placement of Units announced on January 12, 2023, ("Private Placement") has now closed. ‎

The Company issued 1,143,500 Units at a price of CAD$0.08, for gross ‎proceeds of ‎‎CAD$91,480. The Units comprised: (i) one common share in the capital of the Company ‎‎‎("Common Share"), and (ii) one transferable share purchase ‎‎warrant entitling the holder ‎‎thereof to ‎‎acquire one Common Share at a price ‎of CAD$0.16 ("Warrant") per ‎‎share ‎‎(collectively the ‎‎"Warrants"). The rights under the Warrants will last for a period of ‎‎12 months ‎following the closing ‎date.‎

The Company previously issued 7,850,000 Units at a price of CAD$0.08, for gross ‎proceeds of ‎CAD$628,000. The combined placement was for total proceeds of $719,480.‎

The Private Placement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance.‎

Horizon paid a finder's fee to PI Financial Corp. of $388 cash and broker warrants to acquire 8,100 Common Shares at a price of 0.08 per Share for a period of 12 months from closing. Horizon paid a finder's fee to St. Peter Investments of 80,000 Units at a price of $0.08 with each unit comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder ‎‎thereof to ‎‎acquire one Common Share at a price of 0.16 per Share for a period of 12 months.‎

‎Insider Participation

An Insider participated in the placement for a total of approximately ‎CAD$5,000. A portion of the Private Placement constituted a related party transaction within the ‎meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-‎‎101") as an insider of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 62,500 Units pursuant ‎to the Private Placement. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI ‎‎61- 101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by the insider does not exceed ‎‎25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. ‎The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at ‎least 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the ‎circumstances in order to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.‎

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will not be able to be traded in Canada, or ‎‎through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, for a period of four months and one day ‎‎from the date of closing.‎

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

