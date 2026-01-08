Horizon Petroleum Granted a Management Cease Trade Order for Annual Filings by the ASC

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL) ("Horizon" or the "Company") announces that its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, has granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO").

As previously announced on December 29, 2025 (the "Announcement"), the Company applied for the MCTO due to an expected delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2025, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The MCTO restricts the Company's management from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO is no longer in effect. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company. The Company and its auditor continue to work diligently toward completing the Annual Filings as soon as possible with the goal of filing the Annual Filings by February 16, 2026.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the "alternative information guidelines" under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Annual Filings continues, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

ABOUT HORIZON

Calgary-based Horizon is focused on the appraisal and development of conventional oil & natural ‎gas resources onshore Europe. The Management and Board of Horizon consist of oil & natural gas ‎professionals with significant international experience.‎

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Offering, the Company's presence in Poland and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the oil and gas exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Horizon Petroleum Ltd.

For further information about the Company, please contact: ‎Dr. David Winter, CEO, +1 403 619-2957, [email protected]; Ian Habke, CFO and Vice President Finance, +1 403 973-2900, [email protected]