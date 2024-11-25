HORIZON PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES REINSTATEMENT AS A TIER 2 ISSUER ONTO THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL).

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("Horizon" or the "Company") is ‎pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 8, 2024 and November 21, 2024, it has met the requirements to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as a Tier 2 Oil and Gas Issuer company. Effective as of November 26, 2024, the Company's listing will be transferred from the NEX to the TSX Venture Exchange. The trading symbol for the Company has changed from HPL.H to HPL.

Consequently, a total of 8,609,409 subscription receipts of the Company will convert to Units resulting in cash proceeds of $947,035 being available to the ‎Company. The Subscription Receipts will be convertible into one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant of ‎the ‎Company (a "Subscription Receipt Warrant") which will be exercisable for a period of four years from ‎the closing date of October 31, 2024, at a price of ‎CAD$0.30 per Common Share.‎

The underlying securities are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of issue of the Subscription Receipts (hold period expires January 18, 2025 and March 1, 2025).‎

Following the conversion Horizon has a total of 46,698,364 Common Shares outstanding and 56,917,823 common shares on a fully diluted basis.

The Company has now commenced operations in Poland towards establishing first gas production and cashflow from the Lachowice gas project and will provide further updates in the coming months as the work progresses.

For further information about the Company, please contact: Dr. David Winter, CEO, +1 403 619-2957, [email protected]; Ian Habke, CFO and Vice President Finance, +1 403 973-2900, [email protected]