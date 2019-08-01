Horatio Alger Association of Canada opens undergraduate scholarship application process nationwide

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the nation's largest provider of need-based scholarships, today announced the opening of its scholarship application process for students across Canada beginning their university studies in the fall of 2020.

A total of 170 need-based scholarships will be awarded:

160 Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarships, valued at $5,000 each, to high school and cegep students in every province and territory with plans to attend university, and;

each, to high school and cegep students in every province and territory with plans to attend university, and; 10 Horatio Alger National Entrepreneurial Scholarships, worth $10,000 each, to outstanding applicants nationwide who intend to pursue a business-related degree or have expressed a commitment to following an entrepreneurial career.

Horatio Alger scholarships are awarded to deserving students in financial need who have overcome significant adversity while demonstrating strength of character, strong academics, a commitment to pursuing higher education as well as a desire to contribute to society. Funds can be used for university studies. Separate scholarship programs exist for vocational & technical education studies and for indigenous students. Since 2012, over $5.6 million in scholarships have been awarded to 890 deserving young Canadians.

"Helping young people obtain a higher education is the greatest investment a society can ever make," said Prem Watsa, President of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada and a Member since 2012. "That is why the Members of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada are proud to lend a financial hand to deserving young Canadians from across the country."

Students are encouraged to file their applications before the October 25, 2019 deadline. The application form can be found on the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's website at https://www.horatioalger.ca/en/scholarships/.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Canada

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a charitable organization dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honours the achievements of outstanding individuals who have succeeded in spite of adversity by bestowing to them the Horatio Alger Award and granting them lifetime membership into the Association. Through the generosity of Horatio Alger Members, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards scholarships annually to deserving young people in every province and territory. Members of the Association include Alain Bouchard, Dominic D'Alessandro, Murray Edwards, Serge Godin, Wayne Gretzky, Jay S. Hennick, the Right Honourable David Johnston, Rebecca MacDonald, the late G. Wallace F. McCain, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Jim Pattison, Gerald W. Schwartz, Isadore Sharp, Prem Watsa and Rick Waugh. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.ca . The Association can also be found on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Canada

For further information: Tom Kott, HATLEY Strategy Advisors, 514.316.7082, tkott@hatleystrategies.com