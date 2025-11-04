HONOURING SERVICE AND SACRIFICE: ROYAL CANADIAN MINT RELEASES $2 COIN COMMEMORATING THE REPATRIATION OF CANADA'S UNKNOWN SOLDIER

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - In the time-honoured spirit of Remembrance, the Royal Canadian Mint has launched a $2 commemorative circulation coin honouring the 25th anniversary of the repatriation of the Unknown Soldier. The final resting place of the Unknown Soldier, at the foot of the National War Memorial in Ottawa, is a hallowed symbol of duty, courage and sacrifice. The coin was unveiled today by military and government officials attending the annual Veterans' Week Candlelight Tribute in Ottawa – a solemn ceremony organized by Veterans Affairs Canada and the Canadian War Museum. It begins circulating on November 5, 2025.

"The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier stands as a powerful symbol of the more than 120,000 Canadians who gave their lives for peace and freedom," said the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. "For families who never had a grave to visit, this sacred place offers comfort, connection, and closure. This coin not only marks the 25th anniversary of the entombment, it helps preserve the proud legacy of our fallen heroes and ensures their sacrifice is never forgotten."

"This $2 coin is a powerful piece of remembrance for all Canadians. As we mark the 25th anniversary of the repatriation of our Unknown Soldier, this coin reminds us of the profound courage and commitment demonstrated by all who have served," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue. "The Royal Canadian Mint has done a remarkable job creating a tribute that will circulate from coast to coast to coast, inspiring every Canadian to pause, reflect, and never forget the enduring legacy of duty and commitment that keeps our nation strong."

The remains of the Unknown Soldier were brought back to Canada from a First World War military cemetery located near Vimy, France, in May 2000. For three days, the casket of the Unknown Soldier resided in the Hall of Honour in the Parliament Building's Centre Block, where thousands of Canadians came to pay their respects. On May 28, 2000, the remains of the Unknown Soldier were entombed with full military honours in a granite-and-bronze sarcophagus at Canada's National War Memorial.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a powerful focal point of national remembrance – a place where Canadians gather in grief, gratitude, and reflection for all who have served in uniform.

"The Royal Canadian Mint has a proud and longstanding tradition of honouring the service and sacrifice of Canada's veterans and active service members through coins that uniquely tell and preserve Canada's most important stories," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We hope that Canadians who find these coins in their change will be inspired to reflect on the courage and commitment of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice, or placed nation above self in defence of Canada."

Designed by Canadian artist Mary-Ann Liu, sculptor of the bronze relief on Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the inner core of this coin's reverse features a street-level view of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the National War Memorial in Ottawa. The silhouettes of four sentries representing all Canadians who serve or have served appear behind the tomb. The inclusion of a Poppy on the colourized coin completes this poignant expression, honouring sacrifice and national service. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

Limited to a mintage of three million coins – including two million coloured versions – the new $2 commemorative circulation coin will begin circulating on November 5. Canadians will find it in their change as bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of $2 coins.

Both the coloured and uncoloured versions are available in a two-piece Collector Keepsake Card, presented in an ornate folder. Special Wrap Rolls of 25 coins − in coloured and uncoloured formats – are also available.

Additional collector products inspired by the circulation coin include:

A $100 Pure Gold Coin – Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (2000–2025)

A 2025 Proof Silver Dollar – Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (2000–2025)

A selectively gold-plated 2025 Fine Silver Proof Set – Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (2000–2025)

These collectibles can be ordered as of today by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

More information on the history and significance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier can be found at www.mint.ca/unknownsoldier.

