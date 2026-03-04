James Li presents Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI) as the path forward, outlining how AI can enhance human potential

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- James Li, CEO of global AI device ecosystem company HONOR, today delivered a forward-looking keynote address on the main stage of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, outlining how AI can enhance human potential.

"We believe the essence of AI must remain human-centric," said James Li, as HONOR takes the center stage at MWC for the first time. "Our goal is to give intelligence both IQ and EQ, the power to solve, and the soul to understand. It will help us navigate a fast-changing world, so we can live each moment with joy, love, and wisdom."

HONOR delivered an outstanding performance at this year's event, anchored by a bold vision for the future--Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI)--and crowned by a true showstopper: the HONOR Robot Phone.

HONOR was rewarded the "Best Disruptive Device innovation" for the implementation and commercialisation of silicon carbon battery technology by Global Mobile (GLOMO) at MWC 2025.

This innovation empowers HONOR Magic V6 to achieve an industry-first silicon content of 25%, supporting higher energy density in an ultra-thin foldable design. At MWC 2026, HONOR also demonstrated next-generation battery innovation with the all-new HONOR Silicon-carbon Blade Battery, featuring 32% silicon content and 985 Wh/L. It signals a further leap in ultra-thin, ultra-high energy battery technology.

Furthermore, numerous global institutes has awarded a series of HONOR products, including HONOR Robot Phone, HONOR Magic V6, HONOR MagicPad4, and HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 "Best in Show"for MWC 2026, while media and analysts praised its human-centric innovation and its integration of robotics, AI, and mobile communication technologies.

HONOR's Robot Phone is the best showcase of HONOR's AHI vision, which places humanity at the center of the AI revolution, advocating for technology that seeks to enhance, not replace, human potential and creativity.

To turn this vision into reality, three forms of intelligence must work together: personal intelligence: the AI agent that lives on users' personal devices, universal intelligence: the collective brain of humanity, bringing the world's knowledge to users; and edge intelligence: like robots and electric vehicles, acting as users' new "eyes" and "hands" in the physical world.

As an embodied AI device that can sense and interact with the world, the HONOR Robot Phone exemplifies how these three intelligences can seamlessly integrate to empower anyone to become a professional filmmaker: bring AI and imaging together, unlock a whole new world of self-expression."It makes creation not only effortless, and far more exciting," says James Li.

On the stage, James Li also issued an open invitation for collaboration across the industry to create an AI device ecosystem. "We aspire to be a cool company, teaming up with the coolest minds. Together, for a cool future of AI!" he said.

From the Robot Phone to the latest foldable, tablet and PC innovation, global media and MWC attendees are welcome to visit the HONOR booth in Hall 3 to experience the future of intelligent devices firsthand.

