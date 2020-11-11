Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival Adopts an "Online + Offline" Format to Showcase a Boundless Gastronomic Experience to Global Audiences

The Festival, which will run for five weeks from November 11 until December 15, will feature a wealth of exciting online experiences, including an Online Wine Cellar, Gourmet at Home Menus, live-streamed cookery and wine-tasting masterclasses on a new one-stop online platform. Offline experiences include special deals and gastronomic events offered by hundreds of dining outlets across the city for consumers to enjoy.

The event's highlight for global audiences is a diverse series of 34 online masterclasses, which viewers can enjoy free no matter where they are. The masterclasses will be live-streamed on WineDineFestival.DiscoverHongKong.com for three consecutive Saturdays and Sundays from November 21 to December 6. They cover a wide range of topics, from wine and spirits trends to fine dining, healthy eating, and the art of food plating.

Those who enjoy a tipple can tune in to the wine talks by Hong Kong-based, internationally acclaimed critic James Suckling and Master of Wine Debra Meiburg, who will share recommendations on the themes "New Wave Bordeaux" and "The Pacific West", respectively. Suckling will introduce three bottles of affordable new wine from Bordeaux. "Hong Kong is one of the best wine cities in the world, ranking at the same level as London and New York," Suckling said. "Hong Kong also remains the number one export market for Bordeaux wines. This year's Festival is going to reach more people around the world, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Cocktail lovers should not miss award-winning mixologist Jay Khan's masterclass, which will see the co-founder of Mexican bar COA in action whipping up tequila cocktails. For foodies looking to hone their skills in the kitchen, live cooking demonstrations – led by celebrated Hong Kong chefs such as Shane Osborn, of Arcane and Cornerstone, and Vicky Cheng, of VEA Restaurant & Lounge – are a great opportunity to learn new tips and tricks.

Also worth noting is the all-lady lineup on November 28. Themed Lady's Talk, five influencers who are shaking up Hong Kong's food and beverage scene, will each host a masterclass to share a unique take on their own expertise. The influencers in order of appearance are Shirley Kwok, founder of vegan bakery The Cakery, Chef Vicky Lau of TATE Dining Room, certified sake sommelier Jamie Lo, Master of Wine Sarah Heller, and actress-turned-winemaker, Bernice Liu.

HKTB Chairman Dr YK Pang said, "Although the HKTB's mega events have been suspended for some time, we are drawing on our ingenuity and resources to optimize and adapt promotions against the backdrop of a pandemic that will be with us for some time.

"That's why we have decided to resume the staging of mega events, and adopt a new 'online + offline' format for the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2020. It is a new venture designed for the new normal in which we find ourselves. The HKTB is doing this to ensure people can join this annual event in spite of the pandemic, and to help our hard-hit businesses to promote their products and open up new business opportunities in these challenging times."

Dr Pang added, "Our objective is to continue giving the Hong Kong economy a boost. It sends out a positive message to the world that Hong Kong's can-do spirit and love of life have not been dampened in any way by the pandemic. We can use our innovation to stage our signature events while we prepare to welcome visitors back to our city."

Detailed information on the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2020 and the online masterclasses are available at WineDineFestival.DiscoverHongKong.com.

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact Karisa Lui, Tel: (800) 563-4582/(416) 366-2389 ext 204, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.hktb.com

