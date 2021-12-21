Hong Kong Welcomes 2022 with First-Ever Arts Spectacular at Victoria Harbour

The newly opened M+ will amplify the brilliant lights around Victoria Harbour as Asia's first global museum of contemporary visual culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District lends its 65 .8 -metre-tall LED fa c ade for a grand visual countdown display. Starting from evening on New Year's Eve, the facade will showcase a sweeping, high-contrast visual tale created by talented local digital artists as an homage to the city's various landmarks, neighbourhoods, and vibrant arts and culture scene.

The M+ Facade will be transformed into a countdown clock that travels across the rich cityscape of Hong Kong during the final minute of 2021, building perceptible excitement about the year ahead. As the clock strikes midnight, the numerals "2022" and New Year greetings will be splashed across the screen to deliver blessings to the world.

The dazzling light art extravaganza, featuring the facades of numerous prominent skyscrapers cheering brightly for the New Year along the entire Victoria Harbour, will be further enhanced by an outdoor concert in the West Kowloon Cultural District, led by the city's flagship orchestra, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil). Winner of the prestigious Gramophone Orchestra of the Year award in 2019, the HK Phil will perform energetic and jubilant music for a global audience to build anticipation to a triumphant climax as Hong Kong celebrates the New Year.

For more information about the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations, please visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown.

Information of Video and Image Download

Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=728&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

Reference video and images of Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations are available for download at the link above.



Post-event video footage and photos of Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations will be available for download from January 1, 2022 , 03:00 Hong Kong Time ( December 31, 2021 GMT 19:00). Media interested in broadcasting the event may download the material from the link above.

Information of Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"

1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:

Social Media Platforms YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/hongkongtc Signal testing time Dec 31, 2021, 23:30-23:54 Hong Kong Time (GMT15:30-15:54) Livestreaming time Dec 31, 2021, 23:55-24:10 Hong Kong Time (GMT15:55-16:10) Technical support Immediate technical support: Tel: (852) 9773 7654 / (852) 9190 7195 HKTB Digital Marketing: Mr. Anson Hung / Ms. Lisa Ho Tel: (852) 2807 6302 / (852) 2807 6225

2. Details of Satellite Feed for Broadcasters:

Signal testing time Dec 31, 2021, 20:00-20:15 Hong Kong Time (GMT12:00-12:15) Live feed time Dec 31, 2021, 23:55-24:10 Hong Kong Time (GMT15:55-16:10) Technical support Tel: (852) 2888 1944 / (852) 2883 2867

IS34, 55.5 degree West (covering the Americas, North America & South America)

Programme name: New Year Countdown Event

On-air date & time: 31/12/2021 (GMT1555-1610)

(GMT1555-1610) Satellite: IntelSat 34 (55.5° WEST) / C-band

Transponder: 12C Slot A (9 MHz)

Uplink Frequency: 6186.5 MHz (Vertical)

Downlink Frequency: 3961.5 MHz (Horizontal)

Symbol Rate: 7.2 Msps

FEC: 3/4

Video Format: HD 1080/60i 4:2:0

Aspect Radio: 16:9

Audio Assignment: A1 : A2 Stereo

Modulation: DVB-S2/8PSK

Pilot: ON

Roll Off: 0.2

Encoding Bit Rate: 14.0 Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

Encryption: NIL – Free to Air

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Jorge Lee, Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 206, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/

