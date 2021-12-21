Hong Kong Welcomes 2022 with First-Ever Arts Spectacular at Victoria Harbour
Dec 21, 2021, 10:00 ET
Featuring the city's flagship Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra alongside the recently opened M+,
with countdown lights on its facade, radiant harbour lights and more to ring in the New Year
(HKTB provides satellite live feed and social media livestreaming of countdown celebrations at Victoria Harbour.)
TORONTO and HONG KONG, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour promises to offer an electrifying experience this New Year's Eve, with a three-part countdown spectacular presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) that brings Hong Kong's thriving art scene right to the global centre stage.
The newly opened M+ will amplify the brilliant lights around Victoria Harbour as Asia's first global museum of contemporary visual culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District lends its 65.8-metre-tall LED facade for a grand visual countdown display. Starting from evening on New Year's Eve, the facade will showcase a sweeping, high-contrast visual tale created by talented local digital artists as an homage to the city's various landmarks, neighbourhoods, and vibrant arts and culture scene.
The M+ Facade will be transformed into a countdown clock that travels across the rich cityscape of Hong Kong during the final minute of 2021, building perceptible excitement about the year ahead. As the clock strikes midnight, the numerals "2022" and New Year greetings will be splashed across the screen to deliver blessings to the world.
The dazzling light art extravaganza, featuring the facades of numerous prominent skyscrapers cheering brightly for the New Year along the entire Victoria Harbour, will be further enhanced by an outdoor concert in the West Kowloon Cultural District, led by the city's flagship orchestra, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil). Winner of the prestigious Gramophone Orchestra of the Year award in 2019, the HK Phil will perform energetic and jubilant music for a global audience to build anticipation to a triumphant climax as Hong Kong celebrates the New Year.
For more information about the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations, please visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown.
Information of Video and Image Download
- Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=728&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1
- Reference video and images of Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations are available for download at the link above.
- Post-event video footage and photos of Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations will be available for download from January 1, 2022, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (December 31, 2021 GMT 19:00). Media interested in broadcasting the event may download the material from the link above.
Information of Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"
1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:
|
Social Media Platforms
|
YouTube
|
Signal testing time
|
Dec 31, 2021, 23:30-23:54 Hong Kong Time
(GMT15:30-15:54)
|
Livestreaming time
|
Dec 31, 2021, 23:55-24:10 Hong Kong Time
(GMT15:55-16:10)
|
Technical support
|
Immediate technical support:
Tel: (852) 9773 7654 / (852) 9190 7195
|
HKTB Digital Marketing: Mr. Anson Hung / Ms. Lisa Ho
Tel: (852) 2807 6302 / (852) 2807 6225
2. Details of Satellite Feed for Broadcasters:
|
Signal testing time
|
Dec 31, 2021, 20:00-20:15 Hong Kong Time
(GMT12:00-12:15)
|
Live feed time
|
Dec 31, 2021, 23:55-24:10 Hong Kong Time
(GMT15:55-16:10)
|
Technical support
|
Tel: (852) 2888 1944 / (852) 2883 2867
SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board
For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Jorge Lee, Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 206, Email: [email protected]
