Hong Kong to Ring in 2023 with a Spectacular Multimedia Show over Victoria Harbour

Hong Kong Time Highlight 23:45 New Year's Eve 10:45 AM (EST) LIVE PERFORMANCES : With the iconic Hong Kong skyline as the backdrop, the exuberant celebrations will begin with a succession of live performances, including internationally acclaimed pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shengliang), a gravity-defying display by members of the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club, and drummers from Gekko Taiko. 23:58 New Year's Eve 10:58 AM (EST) ANIMATION : In the lead-up to the countdown, online and TV audiences can enjoy a 3D animation celebrating the city's diversity and dynamism as a short film hypes up the countdown ambience with rhythmic drumming, dancing fires and exciting music. 23:59:30 New Year's Eve 10:59:30 AM (EST) LIVE COUNTDOWN CLOCK : At thirty seconds to midnight, the eyes of the audience will be on Victoria Harbour as the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) is transformed into a giant clock face, counting down the last 30 seconds of 2022. As the clock ticks to midnight, a multimedia show will light up the sky. 00:00 1 January 2023 11:00 AM (EST) LIVE SHOW : This sensational 10-minute show will symbolize the beginning of the New Year, brimming with hope and opportunity in Hong Kong, as Victoria Harbour is lit up with myriad dancing lights projected from different locations along the harbour front. Moving lights from the harbour will be beamed from Star Ferry vessels while a kaleidoscopic, multi-layered display of rooftop pyrotechnics will be launched from the top harbour-front buildings and landmarks.

The high-energy extravaganza will be accompanied by a stirring musical soundtrack as Hong Kong sings and dances its way into 2023 in an inimitable style, sending out a vivid and irresistible message of revival and optimism from one of the world's most exciting cities.

For more information about the Hong Kong New Year Countdown spectacular, please visit the HKTB website: www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown.

For the latest travel requirements for inbound travellers, please visit:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/plan/traveller-info/boarding-and-testing-arrangements-upon-arrival.html

Information about Video and Image Downloads

Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?cachedCriteria=1&categoryId=938&categoryTypeId=2&allCats=0

Reference images of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations are available for download at the link above.





Post-event video footage and photos of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations will be available for download from 1 January 2023 , 03:00 Hong Kong Time ( 31 December 2022 GMT 19:00).

Information about Social Media Live-streaming and Satellite Live Feed of the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"

1. Details of the Satellite Feed for Broadcasters:

Signal testing time 31 Dec 2022, 20:00–20:15 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 12:00–12:15) Live feed time 31 Dec 2022, 23:45–24:10 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 15:45–16:10) Technical support Tel: (852) 2358 1092/ (852) 2358 1079

IS19, 166.0 degrees East (covering Asia-Pacific region with reach to the Western United States)

Programme name: New Year Countdown Event

On-air date & time: 31/12/2022 (GMT1545-1610)

(GMT1545-1610) Satellite: Intelsat IS-19

Transponder: IS-19 12C Slot C

Uplink Frequency: 6169.5 MHz (Vertical)

Downlink Frequency: 3944.5 MHz (Horizontal)

Symbol Rate: 7.2 Msps

FEC: 3/4

Video Format: HD 1080i 59.94

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Audio Assignment: A1 : A2 Stereo

Modulation: DVB-S2/8PSK

Pilot: ON

Roll Off: 0.2

Encoding Bit Rate: 14.0 Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

Encryption: NIL – Free to Air

IS34, 304.5 degrees East (covering the Americas)

Programme name: New Year Countdown Event

On-air date & time: 31/12/2022 (GMT1545-1610)

(GMT1545-1610) Satellite: Intelsat IS-34

Transponder: IS-34 03C Slot A

Uplink Frequency: 6016 MHz (Vertical)

Downlink Frequency: 3791 MHz (Horizontal)

Symbol Rate: 7.2 Msps

FEC: 3/4

Video Format: HD 1080i 59.94

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Audio Assignment: A1 : A2 Stereo

Modulation: DVB-S2/8PSK

Pilot: ON

Roll Off: 0.2

Encoding Bit Rate: 14.0 Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

Encryption: NIL – Free to Air

2. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:

Social Media Platforms YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/hongkongtc Live-streaming time 31 Dec 2022, 23:45–24:10 Hong Kong Time (GMT15:45–16:10)

