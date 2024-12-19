Hong Kong Screen Legend Chow Yun Fat Hosts Charity Photography Exhibition "Hong Kong‧Morning" at Harbour City, Showcasing 30 Stunning City Photographs

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Chow Yun Fat, the renowned Hong Kong film icon, is celebrated not only for his exceptional acting skills and iconic screen presence but also for his deep passion for photography. This time, Chow steps behind the camera and into the spotlight as a photographer, presenting a captivating charity exhibition titled "Hong Kong‧Morning", which reflects his profound love for the city. From 18 December 2024 to 2 January 2025, the exhibition will take place at the Ocean Terminal Main Concourse, Harbour City.

The exhibition features 30 photographic works, all taken by Chow in the morning light of the city. The centerpiece, "Untitled" presents a new perspective on the enchanting vistas of Victoria Harbour, revealing the harbour's beauty under stunning lighting through his lens. Beyond this, the exhibition is thoughtfully divided into three sections: "Hong", "Kong", and "Morning". Each section features a distinct theme—floral photography, street scenes, and a unique "Selfie" series, respectively—inviting viewers to experience his keen eye for the subtle details of life.

Chow's deep affection for Hong Kong shines through, complemented by his commitment to charitable support. Limited edition prints of the showcased works will be available for sale and all proceeds, after covering essential costs, will be donated to local charities.

During the opening ceremony, Chow made a special appearance to share the inspiring concept and stories behind the exhibition. Harbour City Estates Limited proudly made the inaugural purchase of "Untitled" for HKD 300,000, expressing heartfelt appreciation for Chow's support and encouraging collective participation in charitable endeavors.

