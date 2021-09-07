Honda Introduces TrailSport: New Direction to Advance Rugged Off-Road Design & Capability of Light Trucks

The first models to incorporate the TrailSport treatment will feature rugged front and rear styling, durable cladding, and exclusive interior touches, including high-contrast orange stitching and available signature all-weather mats that are easier to clean.

With Honda's class-leading i-VTM4™ torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system, you will want to get dirty tackling trails, without sacrificing comfort or the on-road dynamics of the brand's light trucks.

Over the next few model years, TrailSport off-road capability will further increase with upgrades like all-terrain tires, a full-size spare, increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspensions, underbody protection, and expanded i-VTM4™ capabilities.

"TrailSport will be the embodiment of Honda's next chapter, to bring more tough and rugged capabilities to our light trucks," said Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President Honda Canada. "TrailSport has the ruggedness and exclusive styling that will be popular with consumers seeking adventure, on road or off, and for those looking for increased toughness in their vehicles."

Expressing the exhilaration of outdoor adventure, the design of the new TrailSport logo is inspired by nature's beauty and the spirit of exploration. TrailSport will build upon Honda's more than 50-year legacy of extreme off-road engineering and performance that includes its motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, and light trucks.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

