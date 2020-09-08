When the pandemic first hit at the beginning of March, HCF acted quickly to identify and support local communities with donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and funds for food banks. HCF has now shifted from emergency mode and broadened its reach, recognizing that back to school will look different this year for students, and that additional support is needed to guide them through this transition.

A recent post-text survey conducted by Kids Help Phone revealed that one in three texters are experiencing distress in having to return to the classroom. Kids Help Phone's Back to School program will provide students with access to online tools and resources to prepare children, youth and educators throughout September and October as school reopens. Resources offered include Counsellor in the Classroom for elementary school students, Good2Talk for post-secondary school students and back-to-school checklists, tips and additional toolkits for educators.

"The Foundation has pivoted several times since the pandemic began, to adapt to changing needs, and provide support for services required in our communities," says Tony Facciolo, Chair of the Honda Canada Foundation. "We know the past few months have had an impact on everyone's mental wellbeing, including our children, where many have been in isolation at home. Through this partnership, our goal is to ensure that young people have access to professional counsellors and crisis responders during these times of uncertainty."

"Through this partnership we'll ensure young people, parents and educators have the tools and support they need, 24/7, to help in this challenging back-to-school transition. Thank you, Honda Canada Foundation for this generous gift and supporting the mental health of young people across the country," said Katherine Hay, President and CEO, Kids Help Phone.

This donation is part of an ongoing pandemic response. Honda has been working to support its customers, associates, and business partners throughout North America, and just as critically, to assist local communities throughout the region where help is needed most. To date, HCF has donated more than $600,000 to support essential nutrition, healthcare and other critical needs across the country as part of its COVID-19 emergency relief efforts. Honda Canada is also encouraging its associates to become 'virtual volunteers' with HCF partners across Canada.

ABOUT HONDA CANADA FOUNDATION

Established in 2005, Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) aims to enable the realization of dreams through various annual philanthropic activities and funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live, work and play. HCF focuses on four key pillars – family, environment, engineering and education—and endeavors to donate more than $2 million each year to groups in need. More than 6.5 million Canadians have benefited from Honda Canada and Honda Canada Foundation funded charitable programs. For more information, please visit www.hondacanadafoundation.ca.

ABOUT KIDS HELP PHONE

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone and online chat or through text in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at www.KidsHelpPhone.ca or @KidsHelpPhone.

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Ryah Kazman, Media Profile, 416-342-1842 or [email protected]

Related Links

www.honda.ca

