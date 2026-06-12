Homewood Health Centre's Fourth Annual Mental Health Symposium Showcases the Power of Lived Experience and Integrated Care

Elevating Lived Experience

A defining feature of this year's symposium was its emphasis on lived experience, brought to life through powerful presentations by Canadian Olympic bobsleigh athlete Cynthia Appiah and Adrienne Patterson, a mental health advocate.

In her session, "Mental Health and Resilience in High Performance Sport," Cynthia Appiah shared a candid account of setbacks, reinvention, and mental strength under pressure. From narrowly missing Olympic competition to rebuilding her career as a pilot, she offered a compelling and practical perspective on mental health, performance, and personal agency. Appiah's combination of elite-sport credibility and openness about her own mental health journey made her message both relatable and actionable.

Adrienne Patterson--an Ontario educator, mental health advocate, and alumna of Homewood Health Centre's Traumatic Stress Injury Concurrent Program (TSICP)--delivered a deeply personal presentation, "What PTSD Feels Like: Adrienne's Story of Injury, Recovery & Resilience." Drawing on her lived experience, Patterson described her journey from supporting high-needs students as a high-functioning professional to navigating the realities of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and post-concussion syndrome following repeated workplace-related injuries.

Her story underscored the vulnerabilities often faced by people living with invisible and complex conditions such as PTSD and brain injury. Patterson highlighted the importance of empathy, intentional listening, and integrated care planning, demonstrating how lived experience can help shape more responsive and effective care.

Advancing Collaborative, Patient-Centred Care

Throughout the symposium, presenters emphasized the critical role of a biopsychosocial approach that brings together medical, psychological, and social perspectives to address mental health in a more holistic way.

Event moderator Dr. Carlos Lalonde, President and Chief of Staff at Homewood Health Centre, emphasized the need for stronger connections across care settings and the importance of incorporating diverse perspectives--including patient voices--into clinical education.

"By bringing together clinical expertise and lived experience, the 2026 Mental Health Symposium reinforced Homewood Health's commitment to advancing compassionate, evidence-based care and strengthening mental health systems for the future," said Dr. Lalonde.

Clinical Expert Panel

The symposium also featured a panel of clinical experts who presented peer-reviewed research on a range of timely topics:

Hidden in Plain Sight: Alcohol Use Disorder in Family Practice – Dr. Kristen Weersink

Dr. Kristen Weersink Effectively Navigating Eating Disorders in Primary Care – Dr. JD Vanderkooy

Dr. JD Vanderkooy Trauma on Both Sides of the Desk – Hygge Schielke, PhD

Hygge Schielke, PhD AI Use in Mental Health and the Modern Clinical Encounter – Dr. Laura Pellow and Scott Tolksdorf

Dr. Laura Pellow and Scott Tolksdorf Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation: Evidence, Referral, and Patient Support – Dr. Christopher Clarkstone

The Mental Health Symposium was a free, accredited event certified by the College of Family Physicians of Canada and its Ontario Chapter.

About Homewood Health

With more than 140 years of experience, Homewood Health is a Canadian leader in mental health and well-being, providing an unparalleled continuum of care to people across the country. Every day, our national network of more than 4,500 employees and clinical experts delivers strong outcomes in partnership with leading employers, organizations, and researchers. Our unique stepped-care continuum offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of mental health services in Canada--from organizational support and training programs to employee assistance and mental health services, as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management, and family support--all backed by the medical and mental health expertise of our nationally recognized treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview, and The Residence at Homewood.

SOURCE Homewood Health Centre

Media Contact: Amrita Maharaj-Dube, Manager, Corporate Communications, [email protected]