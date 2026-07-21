Homewood Health Centre Launches Nexus Program

Expanding Access to Intensive Inpatient Mental Health Stabilization, Care and Transition Support

GUELPH, ON, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Homewood Health Centre, Canada's leading inpatient treatment facility for mental health, trauma, addiction, and co-occurring conditions, has launched Nexus, an intensive inpatient stabilization program for adults experiencing acute distress or complex mental health needs. Designed to provide timely, structured support during periods of clinical instability, Nexus helps patients stabilize, build essential coping skills, and transition safely to ongoing treatment or community-based care.

Integrating Stabilization, Care and Transition Support

Delivered as a single, coordinated course of care from intake through discharge, Nexus expands Homewood's continuum by addressing a critical need for focused stabilization at key points in a person's recovery journey. The program supports symptom stabilization, emotional regulation, and readiness for continued care, whether through another specialized inpatient program, outpatient services, or safe reintegration into the community.

"Nexus strengthens access to critical care when people need focused stabilization and a clear path forward," said Jagoda Pike, CEO, Homewood Health Centre and President and CEO, Homewood Health. "The program reflects our commitment to providing timely, appropriate care through every phase of recovery, while helping patients and families navigate transitions with greater confidence."

Key features of the Nexus program include:

Intensive inpatient stabilization: Elective, structured treatment for adults aged 18 and older experiencing acute distress or significant escalation of mental health symptoms.

Elective, structured treatment for adults aged 18 and older experiencing acute distress or significant escalation of mental health symptoms. Interdisciplinary clinical care: Support from psychiatry, nursing, psychotherapy, and experiential therapy professionals working together to guide each patient's care.

Support from psychiatry, nursing, psychotherapy, and experiential therapy professionals working together to guide each patient's care. Foundational skills programming: Group-based programming focused on distress tolerance, mindfulness, emotional regulation, and practical coping strategies.

Group-based programming focused on distress tolerance, mindfulness, emotional regulation, and practical coping strategies. Ongoing clinical assessment: Assessment to clarify care needs, support diagnostic understanding, and inform next steps in treatment.

Assessment to clarify care needs, support diagnostic understanding, and inform next steps in treatment. Holistic and experiential therapies: Music therapy, creative arts, horticulture, and other therapeutic experiences that support regulation, reflection, and overall well-being.

Music therapy, creative arts, horticulture, and other therapeutic experiences that support regulation, reflection, and overall well-being. Transition and discharge planning: Planning that begins at admission and continues through discharge to support continuity of care and safe next steps.

"Nexus was designed to meet people during moments of acute vulnerability while keeping them connected to a coordinated care pathway," said Dr. Carlos Lalonde, President and Chief of Staff, Homewood Health Centre. "It enhances our ability to provide timely stabilization, evidence-informed care, and thoughtful transitions that support each patient's next stage of recovery."

For more information about the Nexus program or referral pathways, visit homewoodhealthcentre.com.

About Homewood Health

With over 140 years of experience, Homewood Health is at the forefront of mental health and well-being, providing Canadians with an unparalleled continuum of care. We achieve outstanding outcomes every day through our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts working in partnership with leading employers, organizations, and researchers. Our unique and comprehensive stepped care continuum provides the most complete range of mental health services available nationally – from organizational support & training programs to employee assistance & mental health programs, as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management and family support – all supported by our medical and mental health expertise in our nationally recognized treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview and The Residence at Homewood.

SOURCE Homewood Health Centre

Media Contact: Amrita Maharaj-Dube, Manager, Corporate Communications, [email protected]