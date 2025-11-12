CED contribution will enable Magog manufacturing business to increase its productivity and modernize its production in order to remain competitive.

MAGOG, QC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, is announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $300,000 for Quinco & Cie Inc. Thanks to CED's investment, the Magog manufacturing business--which specializes in designing and manufacturing self-adhesive, decorative tiles--will be able to not only become more competitive, but also improve the quality of its products and strengthen its competitiveness on markets where its Smart Tiles products are sold, including in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. This contribution will enable the business to acquire the latest generation of high-definition digital printing equipment, making its production processes more flexible and higher-performing.

This investment is part of our plan to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, in addition to supporting the growth of homegrown businesses so they can better integrate into Canadian value chains.

Across Quebec, manufacturers play a key role in regional economic vitality. They innovate, produce, export and help build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy. By leveraging manufacturing businesses in our regions, the Government of Canada is investing in the country's pride, sustainability and economic sovereignty. Products made here at home, by Canadian entrepreneurs, are finding their place in our supply chains and in the daily lives of Canadian consumers.

Quotes

"Homegrown businesses are at the heart of our economy. By supporting Quinco, we are investing in productivity, innovation and competitiveness in Quebec's manufacturing sector. This is also a concrete way to leverage our very own talent and know-how, key strengths to build a stronger, more resilient and proudly Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Manufacturers such as Quinco are at the heart of our region's economy. By funding this project, our government is helping to strengthen productivity, innovation and competitiveness at a flagship business here at home. This new cutting-edge equipment will enable Quinco to continue to stand out on Canadian, U.S. and European markets, while also supporting quality jobs in Magog. This is exactly the kind of investment that enables our region to grow and makes our economy stronger and more proudly Canadian."

Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"We are extremely grateful for the support offered by the Government of Canada and the collaboration with CED to acquire our new high-definition digital printer. With our products sold across North America and in Europe, combined with major competition, we must constantly improve and innovate. This cutting-edge equipment will enable us to not only significantly improve our production capacity but also continue to innovate and meet the growing needs of our clients. Thanks to this contribution, we are able to reinforce our position on the market."

Élaine Paquin, President, Quinco & Cie

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A pillar of the Quebec economy, the manufacturing sector in 2024 represented 12.3% of the province's GDP and 86.1% of its exports. It included 13,601 businesses, generated global sales of $219.1 billion and employed 501,500 people across the province. (Source: Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec, 2024)

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]