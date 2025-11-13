CED contribution will enable Trois-Rivières manufacturing business to improve its productivity and increase its production capacity in order to support its growth and remain competitive.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, is announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $1 million for Immobilisations Mycy Inc., known as FAB 3R. Thanks to CED's investment, the manufacturing business will be able to improve its productivity and increase its production capacity by acquiring digital equipment and refurbishing production equipment. FAB 3R is an SME that specializes in the manufacture, machining and mechanical assembly of large-scale components.

This investment is part of our plan to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, in addition to supporting the growth of homegrown businesses so they can better integrate into Canadian value chains.

Across Quebec, manufacturers play a key role in regional economic vitality. They innovate, produce, export and help build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy. By leveraging manufacturing businesses in our regions, the Government of Canada is investing in the country's pride, sustainability and economic sovereignty. Products made here at home, by Canadian entrepreneurs, are finding their place in our supply chains and in the daily lives of Canadian consumers.

"Homegrown businesses are at the heart of our economy. By supporting FAB 3R, we are investing in productivity, innovation and competitiveness in Quebec's manufacturing sector. This is also a concrete way to leverage our very own talent and know-how, key strengths to build a stronger, more resilient and proudly Canadian economy."

"Our businesses play a central role in community development and are part of our government's economic growth plan. By working with them, we are taking concrete steps to help strengthen their operations and their contribution to the regional economy. That is why I am delighted with the funding CED has granted to the project by FAB 3R, which will undeniably contribute to the economic vitality of Trois-Rivières. Without a doubt, the success of this promising project will generate positive impacts across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

"A sincere thank-you to CED, whose partnership has been crucial throughout our journey. Its recent support has enabled us to acquire sophisticated state-of-the-art equipment to strengthen our operations. Thanks to this collaboration, FAB 3R is able to improve its productivity, increase its capacity and position itself to be even more competitive on its markets."

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A pillar of the Quebec economy, the manufacturing sector in 2024 represented 12.3% of the province's GDP and 86.1% of its exports. It included 13,601 businesses, generated global sales of $219.1 billion and employed 501,500 people across the province. (Source: Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec, 2024)

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

