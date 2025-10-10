The strategic move consolidates the majority of its stores under its most dynamic banner, expanding access to premium collections and setting the stage for future growth.

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Must Société (formerly known as Groupe Home Société) today announced a major rebranding initiative: its Home Société stores, originally branded as a grouping of furniture brands Maison Corbeil, MUST, Jardin de Ville and La Galerie du Meuble, will now be named MUST SOCIÉTÉ. This strategic change unifies the company's physical retail presence under its most recognized and fastest-growing brand, aligning the in-store experience with the successful consolidated e-commerce platform, mustsociete.com , launched earlier this year. The name change will immediately affect nine stores, including locations in Toronto, Mississauga, Ottawa, Montreal, and Laval.

"This rebranding is a pivotal step in our growth strategy," said Walid Laaraba, President of Groupe Must Société. "The goal is to unify our brands under one banner to clarify our customer positioning and significantly strengthen awareness of our store concept. By consolidating under MUST SOCIÉTÉ, we are creating a more cohesive and powerful identity that resonates with our clients and streamlines their shopping experience, both online and in-store."

A Unified Brand for an Enhanced Product Offering

The decision to rebrand under the MUST SOCIÉTÉ name was a natural evolution for the company. The launch of mustsociete.com in 2025, which brought all five of the group's banners into a single online marketplace, was met with overwhelmingly positive customer adoption and crystallized the move towards a unified identity.

A key benefit for customers is the enhanced product offering. All MUST SOCIÉTÉ locations will now feature premium and iconic European and Canadian brands, many of which were previously exclusive to select stores like Maison Corbeil. This creates a true one-stop-shop destination from medium to high-end home furnishings including Four Hands, Kartell, Ligne Roset and more.

Investing in a Cohesive Future

This rebranding is part of a larger strategic investment in growth and customer experience. The company's future plans include:

New Consolidated Head Office : In October 2025, Groupe Must Société will officially inaugurate its first-ever consolidated head office in Laval.

: In October 2025, Groupe Must Société will officially inaugurate its first-ever consolidated head office in Laval. New Outlet Concept: The current Mirabel store and warehouse will be transformed into a MUST SOCIÉTÉ outlet, offering products from all the group's brands.

The transition will be visible with new signage rolling out across Toronto and Montreal locations in early October. The full rebranding of all designated stores is expected to be complete by early 2026.

ABOUT GROUPE MUST SOCIÉTÉ

Groupe Must Société is a leader in mid to high-end interior and exterior furnishings with 16 existing stores across Quebec and Ontario. The company's portfolio includes Maison Corbeil, MUST, Jardin de Ville, Prune Les Fleurs, and La Galerie du Meuble. Group Home Société is committed to offering a seamless blend of style, quality, and functionality.

