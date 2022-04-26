Home Renovation Motivations Revealed: New Survey Shows Why Canadian Homeowners Are Updating Their Siding

New siding can significantly enhance the performance, curb appeal and value of a home – which is likely why nearly half of Canadian homeowners (45%) have had new siding installed on their homes at some point. What motivated them to choose this project? Gentek dug a bit deeper to answer this very question.

Aesthetics: 38% replaced their siding to increase their home's curb appeal, and 26% stated they did so because "they didn't like the way their old siding looked."

Energy Efficiency: 33% hoped to boost their home's energy efficiency by updating their siding.

Damage: 27% of those who had new siding installed cited damage as their reason for replacement. On the flip side, of those who have never installed new siding, 44% say it's because their siding was in good condition.

Maintenance: 24% stated they hoped to reduce their exterior maintenance by adding new siding to their homes.

"The exterior of a home is the first impression for both the home and the homeowner," said Philippe Bourbonniere, executive vice president, Gentek Building Products. "Siding and the various trim components can make a dramatic effect in increasing the home's curb appeal."

Gentek offers a composite cladding system that uniquely combines many of the characteristics homeowners seek in siding: performance, beauty and minimal maintenance. Plus, while other companies offer warranties covering only 15 years, Gentek provides a best-in-class lifetime limited warranty based on the performance and thoughtful engineering of ALIGN™ Composite Cladding System.

Composite siding offers a superior alternative to conventional siding such as vinyl, fiber cement and engineered wood, making it an ideal solution for homeowners, builders and remodelers. For instance, ALIGN Composite Cladding is the world's first composite siding engineered with (GP)2 Technology—a combination of glass-reinforced polymer and graphite-infused polystyrene—for exceptional durability and efficiency. It meets or exceeds industry test standards and criteria for windload, workability, flame spread/smoke development and weatherability. The composite siding even features an insulated design for improved thermal performance, boasting an R-Value of 2.0* for potential energy-saving benefits.

When it comes to aesthetics, the product offers a flat-face, cedar-mill grain that replicates the real-wood look today's homeowners demand. The fade-resistant colour palettes range from timeless to on-trend to match any homeowners' style. The virtually maintenance-free finish requires no sealing, touch-up painting, joint flashing or caulking. After it's installed, the siding keeps that "just-installed" look for as long as it's up. Plus, to complete the curb appeal, homeowners, builders and remodelers can choose from a variety of compatible trim, window and accessory options for all the finishing touches.

Canadian homeowners now have a siding option that doesn't make them choose between a virtually maintenance-free finish or the look of authentic wood – they can have both. For more information on the ALIGN Composite Cladding System, visit aligncompositecladding.com.

About Gentek

Gentek's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Gentek operates more than 20 company-owned supply centers across Canada and is owned by Associated Materials, LLC. For more information, or to locate your local Gentek supply centre, visit gentek.ca.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Gentek from March 22-25, 2022 among 686 Canadian homeowners ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Susan DiMauro at [email protected].

*When applied directly over sheathing. Energy savings may vary. Visit https://aligncompositecladding.com/resource-library/ for more information.

