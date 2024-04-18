ST. JACOBS, ON, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Walter J. Hachborn and Henry Sittler laid the groundwork for what would become Canada's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer. Since then, Home has expanded to more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners.

Today, Home's strong independent Dealer network continues to provide superior home improvement experiences to customers through helpful advice, competitive prices and quality products. In every interaction, Dealers across Canada aim to improve life at home for the people in their communities.

"This milestone is a testament to over six decades of dedication and hard work by our Dealers and Team Members across the country," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "While celebrating 60 years of rich history, we're also focused on continued growth to ensure we keep delivering the exceptional customer service we're known for in communities across Canada."

Here are a few of the ways Home Hardware Stores Limited is celebrating:

Nostalgic brand campaign featuring Home's evolution over the last 60 years.

featuring Home's evolution over the last 60 years. 60 th Anniversary sale from April 25-May 8 that features 25% off BeautiTone Designer Interior & Exterior, 30% off Delta Faucets, and 60% off Mosaic Cookware & Bakeware.

from that features 25% off BeautiTone Designer Interior & Exterior, 30% off Delta Faucets, and 60% off Mosaic Cookware & Bakeware. National contest from April 25-May 22 . Customers can enter for a chance to win one of two $5000 grand prizes, or one of 50 $1,000 gift cards.

from . Customers can enter for a chance to win one of two grand prizes, or one of 50 gift cards. Scene+ 60 Bonus Points Promotion from April 25-28 where customers can earn 60 bonus points on purchases of $50 or more.

from where customers can earn 60 bonus points on purchases of or more. Social media contests starting April 26 th, such as Home Hardware Trivia and inviting Canadians to share their Home Hardware core memories for the chance to win a prize. More details can be found at @homehardware on Instagram.

And so much more!

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

