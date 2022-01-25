Home Hardware Named One of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes

"Home Hardware is incredibly honoured to receive this designation for the third consecutive year," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "We know our talent and culture are a competitive advantage and we are proud to offer all of our Team Members a caring and connected workplace that fosters teamwork, respect and inclusion."

"Being recognized by Forbes speaks to Home Hardware's culture and our commitment to providing a welcoming environment where everyone feels valued and supported," said Scott Bryant, Vice-President, Human Resources, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "From career advancement opportunities and wellness programs to new employee engagement and leadership programs, we strive to provide our Team Members with programs and policies that allow everyone to reach their full potential."

In collaboration with Statista, Forbes selected Canada's Best Employers for 2022 based on an independent survey of more than 10,000 Canadian employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their Canadian operations. Evaluations were based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

