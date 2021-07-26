Hollywood Film Premiere Brings Awareness To 'World Day Against Trafficking' Event On July 30

Distributed by FreeStyle Digital Media, this award-winning feature film produced by some Hollywood heavyweights including Jason Piette, Sean Acosta, Morris S. Levy, Greg Clark, Victoria Hill and John Jacobs depicts true events in the life of 17-year-old Angie who was trafficked for financial gain by criminals. Veteran movie Director/Writer/Producer Verdin, owner of Rough Diamond Productions, known for successful films such as "The Merchant Of Venice", "Stander", and "2 Jacks", studded with Academy Award Winning actors as well as producing a host of other great films, directed "Angie: Lost Girls".

After volunteering at a runaway children's shelter and meeting many teenage survivors of trafficking, Verdin became emotionally connected to the cause of fighting for justice for the helpless girls and boys trapped in this endless cycle of crime. This drove her passion to produce, direct and write the film in hopes of making a difference.

"Those of us who work in the film and TV industries carry an incredible responsibility in these troubled times," says Verdin. "Having met a number of 14-15 year old survivors and seeing the level of trauma they struggle with, it is very important to me to do all that I can to educate teenagers and parents about techniques traffickers use to recruit and what the signs of someone being trafficked are. Education leads to prevention."

To register to watch the free virtual screening of "Angie: Lost Girls", please RSVP by clicking on the Virtual Location link, this will take you to the event page.

About: Artists For Change, Inc.

Artists for Change is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to create high impact film, television, and multimedia projects to inspire individuals, organizations, and communities to bring about positive social change. For more information visit: www.Artists4Change.org.

About: Julia Verdin

Long time filmmaker Julia Verdin is known as an accomplished producer, award-winning Director and screenwriter. Having been in the film business for over 30 years, Julia has established herself as one of Hollywood's leading independent producers. For more information you can visit: www.RoughDiamondProductions.net/julia-verdin.

