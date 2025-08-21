More Than A Screen: Hollyland Unveils The 5.5-inch All-in-One Wireless Monitor Pyro 5 to Boost Efficiency in Professional Film Production

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hollyland proudly announces the launch of the Pyro 5, the latest groundbreaking addition to its Pyro Series lineup. This multifunctional device combines high-definition display, camera control, content management, and real-time transmission capabilities, making it the perfect solution for multi-user monitoring in dynamic shooting scenarios, such as film production, live events, ENG/EFP applications, and more.

Powerful, User-Friendly Features that Set Industry Standards

The Pyro 5 stands out with its powerful features and user-friendly design, setting a new industry standard. With advanced recording capabilities, including proxy recording and content tagging, post-production processes become significantly more efficient. The built-in image analysis tools, including waveform, focus assist, 3D LUTs, and zebra pattern, allow users to quickly assess image quality, enhancing overall production workflow. The Pyro 5 also features a "Ready Out of the Box" plug-and-play design that simplifies the setup process. Various power options and a quick-release antenna design ensure reliable operation in diverse environments, making transitions on set smoother and more efficient.

More than a Screen: Innovative Technology Upgrades

In addition to its robust operational capabilities, the Pyro 5 is equipped with a 5.5-inch, 1500-nit high-brightness screen, ensuring that users can easily adjust essential parameters even in challenging outdoor lighting conditions. Supporting 2.4G and 5G dual-band operation, Pyro 5 enhances signal stability and response speed, making it an ideal companion for any production setup. With HDMI and SDI loop-out options, this monitor integrates seamlessly into a variety of production environments as well.

Advantages of the Pyro Ecosystem: Enhancing Collaborative Production

Building on the strengths of the Pyro series, the Pyro 5 offers a range of ecosystem advantages that facilitate collaborative production. One of the standout features of the Pyro ecosystem is its ability to transmit one signal to four receivers using WiFi broadcast technology, enabling all crew members to monitor in real-time with stable signals. Hollyland's proprietary Auto Frequency Hopping technology constantly scans and adjusts to find the optimal wireless channel, ensuring reliable connections over distances of up to 400 meters. This capability, combined with low latency and automatic channel optimization, guarantees real-time monitoring without delays. Additionally, the Pyro 5 supports Multi-Cam Switching, allowing seamless transitions between camera groups—an essential capability for keeping up with fast-paced live productions. When multiple Pyro systems are in use, the Lock Pairing feature ensures that each receiver remains securely connected to its original transmitter, preventing any signal mix-ups.

The Pyro 5 is now available for purchase through local distributors and Hollyland Amazon store.

For more about the pricing and detailed product information, please visit here.

Looking ahead, Hollyland plans to continue expanding its product line to develop integrated solutions that meet the growing demands of the market, driving rapid and sustainable industry growth.

ABOUT HOLLYLAND TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. ('Hollyland' or 'Hollyland Technology') empowers global customers with professional solutions that are expressly designed for wireless data, audio, and video transmission and wireless intercom solutions since 2013. Key products include Solidcom C1, Mars 400s Pro, Mars 4K, Mars M1, Cosmo C1, and Lark M1.

Hollyland serves many markets, including filmmaking, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live streaming, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, general events, theatres, houses of worship, rental houses, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Instagram, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland YouTube.

