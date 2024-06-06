Holland America Line's Eurodam Featured on Bravo's 'Top Chef' Airing June 12

Holland America Line's Fresh Fish Ambassador, Chef Morimoto, makes a surprise appearance and prepares a meal for the "cheftestants"

SEATTLE, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program will be in the spotlight next week as the Emmy-, James Beard-, and Critics' Choice Award-winning Bravo series, "Top Chef" airs from on board Eurodam in the Caribbean. The episode, scheduled to broadcast Wednesday, June 12 on Bravo, will feature a special appearance by Holland America Line's Fresh Fish Ambassador, Chef Masaharu Morimoto. The collaboration is part of Holland America's partnership with the show's 21st season and represents the first time "Top Chef" filmed the series finale in the Caribbean on a cruise ship. The June 12 episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The high seas episode unites Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program with the show's penultimate elimination challenge. While aboard Eurodam, the final four "cheftestants" will receive a surprise visit from Chef Morimoto before preparing an eight-course fish tasting menu for the judges and a table of experts. The winner of the penultimate elimination challenge will receive a $10,000 cash prize, as well as a 10-day cruise anywhere Holland America Line sails to.

"We are highly focused on providing our guests with exceptional culinary experiences, and teaming up with Bravo's 'Top Chef' is an incredible opportunity to not only bring attention to our Global Fresh Fish Program, but to give a glimpse into cruising," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "It was exciting to bring Chef Morimoto on Eurodam to prepare a meal for the cheftestants and showcase some of his dishes we serve on board."

During his visit, Chef Morimoto will prepare a meal for the cheftestants, including the Halibut XO — a dish he created especially for Holland America Line that is available fleetwide on the Dining Room menu.

"For two decades, Bravo's 'Top Chef' has united fans over a love for food, travel and culture. And throughout the show's iconic legacy, we've been collaborating with brands to elevate each season of the award-winning culinary competition," said Jamie Cutburth, Executive Vice President, Creative Partnerships, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "This incredible collaboration with Holland America Line will deliver a unique opportunity for fans to see the final four cheftestants get a taste of vacation and fresh fish as they make their journey to see who earns the title of 'Top Chef.'"

Holland America Line guests who want a full Morimoto experience can dine at Morimoto By Sea, the chef's namesake specialty restaurant aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, or one of the pop-up experiences on the remainder of the fleet. The menu is an array of artfully presented dishes and beverages created by Chef Morimoto in a multi-course dinner experience that celebrates the fresh fish program.

Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program

The integration within this season of "Top Chef" is another exciting component of Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program, which strengthens the cruise line's commitment to serving the highest-quality seafood that is sourced sustainably. The pioneering initiative engages a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish from port to plate in less than 48 hours, in all restaurants on board.

Holland America Line recently became the first global cruise line to receive both Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certifications. Holland America Line also is the first cruise line to serve 100% fresh, certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood on board its ships in Alaska through its Responsible Fisheries Management certification.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

About Bravo Media

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy® Award-winning "Top Chef" and "Project Runway," fan-favorites "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," and the highly popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises. Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Bravo is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU's broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock. For more information, visit BravoTV.com.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

About Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Chef Masaharu Morimoto — known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America and now executive producer and head judge for Roku's Sushi Master — has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. In 2001, Chef Morimoto opened his first restaurant in Philadelphia, which was later followed by restaurants in New York, Napa, Honolulu, Boca Raton, Mumbai, Mexico City, Tokyo and Maui. Morimoto Asia Orlando at Disney Springs opened in 2015, followed by Momosan NYC and Morimoto Las Vegas at MGM Grand in 2016. Morimoto Asia Waikiki, Momosan Waikiki, and Morimoto Doha opened in 2018. Next came Momosan Seattle (2019), Momosan Wynwood (2020), Morimoto Taghazout Bay (2021), Sa'Moto (2021), and Momosan at Hub Hall in Boston (2021); and most recently, Morimoto Asia Napa and Momosan Santana Row (2022), bringing Chef Morimoto's global restaurant count to 20. His first cookbook, Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking (2007), won two IACP awards (in the "Chefs and Restaurants'' category and the "First Book: The Julia Child Award") and was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award. His second cookbook, Mastering the Art of Japanese Cooking (2017), introduces readers to the healthy, flavorful, surprisingly simple dishes favored by Japanese home cooks. Follow Chef Morimoto via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or www.ironchefmorimoto.com.

SOURCE Holland America Line