Holland America Line Sails into Wave Season with Offer Featuring Balcony Upgrades, 50% Reduced Deposits, Free Kids Cruise Fares and More

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is cruising into the annual wave booking season with the "Start Your Journey Sale". Starting Dec. 19, 2024, travelers can take advantage of the cruise line's wave offer and receive balcony upgrades, bonus amenities, reduced deposits and exceptional savings — with cruise fares starting at just $129 per person, per day.

Running through Feb. 28, 2025, "Start Your Journey" provides guests who book select spring 2025 through spring 2026 cruises with the "Have It All" premium package, a free stateroom upgrade in select categories, reduced fares, free fares for kids and 50% reduced deposits — plus Have It All's shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi. As a bonus, cruisers who book by Jan. 31, 2025, also receive up to $400 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on cruise length, as an early booking incentive.

"The 'Start Your Journey' wave offer is one of our biggest promotions of the year packed with our most valuable amenities and perks," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's president. "With eligible cruises to nearly all our global destinations, it's the perfect time for new guests to experience the best service at sea while giving loyal guests their favorite extras and great savings. Whether it's taking advantage of the free or reduced kids cruise fares or getting a balcony upgrade on a dream Alaska cruise, now is the time to book a future Holland America Line vacation and experience the art of leisurely travel."

'Start Your Journey' Offer Benefits:

Free Balcony Upgrades : Guests can book a verandah stateroom for the price of an ocean-view (or ocean-view for the price of an interior).

: Guests can book a verandah stateroom for the price of an ocean-view (or ocean-view for the price of an interior). Free Kids Cruise Fares: Guests ages 18 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a cabin can sail on select 2025 and 2026 cruises for free (taxes, fees and port expenses are additional), making a family vacation even more affordable.

Guests ages 18 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a cabin can sail on select 2025 and 2026 cruises for free (taxes, fees and port expenses are additional), making a family vacation even more affordable. Reduced Deposits and Cruise Fare Discounts : Travelers eager to plan a trip for next year and beyond can book their future cruise or Alaska Cruisetour with 50% reduced deposits for the first and second guests in the stateroom. Fares start as low at $129 per person, per day.

: Travelers eager to plan a trip for next year and beyond can book their future cruise or Alaska Cruisetour with 50% reduced deposits for the first and second guests in the stateroom. Fares start as low at per person, per day. Onboard Credit: Guests who book by Jan. 31 receive $100 per person onboard credit for cruises six to nine days, $150 per person for Alaska Cruisetours and cruises 10 to 20 days, $200 per person on cruises 21 days or longer, and $250 per person for Legendary Voyages. The credit can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more.

'Have It All' Amenities Included with the Premium Fare

When guests book with the "Have it All" premium fare, four high-value amenities are included: shore excursions (based on cruise duration), a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining (based on cruise duration) and a Wi-Fi Surf Package. With the "Start Your Journey" wave offer, these perks are in addition to the stateroom upgrade, reduced deposits, free fares for kids and onboard credit.

Sample Cruises Eligible Under the 'Start Your Journey Sale'

With the wave season promotion, travelers can explore Alaska, the Caribbean, Canada/New England, Mediterranean, Mexico, northern Europe, Panama Canal, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Asia, Australia/New Zealand and the U.S. Pacific Coast. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.

Several itineraries have multiple eligible departure dates. Example cruises include:

Taxes, fees and port expenses are included for all fares (excluding free kids). "Start Your Journey Sale" is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less. Kids traveling as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom do not need to book with Have It All to receive free fares. Upgrade based on stateroom availability.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

