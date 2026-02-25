Holland America Line and Crane Stationery Celebrate America's 250th with Veteran‑Designed Cards Honoring the Written Word

Holland America ships are depicted on the keepsake cards, which will be available for purchase on board

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is partnering with Crane, the renowned American stationery brand, to commemorate America's 250th anniversary with an original collection of cards designed by artists from the United States Veterans' Artists Alliance (USVAA). Rooted in the storied legacies of Crane and Holland America Line, these exclusive, original designs honor heritage shaped over generations.

The U.S. veteran artists tapped to create the commemorative 12-card collection are Lindsay "Bones" Cordero, Amy R. Roberts and Jen LaVita. Each artist designed four cards in their own distinct style and aesthetic, with one card for each of Holland America Line's 11 ships. The one-of-a-kind works are printed on Crane's iconic American-made stationery and will be available for purchase on board at the end of April.

"There is power in bringing together two brands with such deep roots," said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line. "Crane and Holland America Line share a belief in craftsmanship, authenticity and creating lasting memories. This collaboration allows us to translate that heritage into a tangible experience our guests can truly connect with."

Throughout the centuries, Crane has been the paper of choice of those who helped shape the nation, including Paul Revere who used the paper to print the American Colonies' first paper money. The Golden Gate Bridge and Statue of Liberty inauguration invitations, the Roosevelts' Christmas cards, and sympathy acknowledgements from Jackie Kennedy were all printed on Crane stationery.

"We are honored to partner with Holland America Line, bringing together our shared commitment to artistry, storytelling and enduring design," said Robert Buhler, CEO of Crane Stationery. "Both of our brands are grounded in American Heritage, legacy and fine craftsmanship, and this commemorative card collection serves as a lasting tribute to America's 250th and the deep sense of pride, purpose and heritage reflected in the artists' work."

During the 2026 Grand World Voyage on Volendam, the ship will host a "veterans meet-up" that is open to all veterans aboard the ship and is led by an officer who is also a veteran, along with Holland America Line President Beth Bodensteiner. During this meet-up, veterans will send well wishes to other veterans on these specialty cards.

USVAA is an award-winning, multi-disciplinary, non-profit arts organization founded in 2004 by military veterans and artists. Partnering with USVAA honors the service of the artists while supporting their creative careers and celebrates the powerful stories of the men and women who have served the United States.

About the USVAA Artists

Lindsay "Bones" Cordero is a picture book author-illustrator and artist based in Washington, D.C. She served as an officer in the United States Air Force before pivoting into a creative career. The turn came when Cordero realized that her highest form of service would be through her art. Her mission is to bring more joy, belonging and possibility to life through her efforts in art, literacy and conservation.

Amy R. Roberts grew up in a remote area of Connecticut where nature became an infinite slideshow of diverse and intricately beautiful spaces. Her painting series is a way of organizing locations, cityscapes, seascapes, landscapes and people-scapes. For Roberts, "brushes" could include random tools she finds in hardware, grocery and pet stores if they get the paint where she needs it to go.

Jen LaVita is inspired by nature and creates vibrant, dreamy landscapes and animal portraits using saturated and unexpected hues. After serving as an Officer in the U.S. Army, LaVita followed her heart to California, where she established herself as a professional artist. Working primarily in acrylic and watercolor, her work has been featured in museums, and she has murals around the world. LaVita is also an art teacher, live event painter, an executive board member of the USVAA, and an artist with Access Books CA, where she designs and leads mural projects in lower-income schools throughout Los Angeles.

Additional Partnerships to Honor America's 250th Anniversary

In addition to Crane Stationery, Holland America Line is marking America's 250th celebration with partnerships featuring American brands that reflect the nation's rich heritage. In collaboration with Pendleton Woolen Mills -- a Pacific Northwest lifestyle brand -- a custom-designed, numbered, Alaska-themed throw blanket inspired by the Great Land was created exclusively for Holland America Line. The limited-edition throw will be available for purchase on board ships sailing in Alaska in 2026.

A 28-day Pan Am® 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage will set sail in 2027. Inspired by the Pan Am® historic Clipper routes, it celebrates a golden age of global travel. The ship will visit 18 ports along the legendary Pan Am® Great Circle Route, a pioneering path that spanned the entire Caribbean and set the standard for modern travel in the region.

Additional limited-edition co-branded offerings and future brand collaborations will be unveiled in the lead-up to the July 4, 2026, milestone, creating a meaningful tribute to America's 250th anniversary.

'America's 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes' Cruise

Guests who want to celebrate America's birthday in a unique way can set sail on Holland America Line's America's 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes cruise. Departing Boston, Massachusetts, July 4, 2026, the sailing promises special moments and experiences, including a late-night departure from Boston so guests can witness the historic skyline fireworks from a distance, as well as a July 4 party on deck with classic American picnic foods and a live music tribute to The Soundtrack of America. The cruise will include visits to cities that played an important role in U.S. history, including Norfolk, Virginia, and an overnight at New York.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

