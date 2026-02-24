Holland America Line's 2027-2028 South America & Antarctica Season Showcases Longer, Immersive Voyages

Nieuw Amsterdam leads the lineup with a robust collection of 14‑ to 41‑day journeys designed for deeper discovery

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Travelers looking to explore South America and Antarctica in 2027 and 2028 will have more opportunities with Holland America Line's upcoming season of extended voyages. Beginning earlier than in past years, the season allows for additional sailings and more ways to experience the region. All itineraries are 14 days or longer, designed to showcase iconic landmarks and remote destinations at a relaxed, rewarding pace.

Nieuw Amsterdam will make her debut in South America during the season, sailing on voyages ranging up to 41 days from October 2027 through March 2028. Guests will be able to take in Antarctica's icy landscapes, the Amazon River, the Chilean Fjords and many of South America's most celebrated ports.

"By adding more sailings, including a new Legendary itinerary, we're giving guests more opportunities to experience South America and Antarctica," said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management for Holland America Line. "These voyages are designed to help travelers really connect with the region, from the energy of South America to the history of the Inca Coast and the awe of Antarctica. And that sense of place continues on board, with destination‑inspired dishes like Argentinian empanadas and enrichment such as Spanish or tango classes that bring the region to life throughout the journey."

The 2027–2028 South America and Antarctica season underscores Holland America Line's focus on destination‑driven travel, pairing extended itineraries with onboard experiences that reflect the regions guests visit. With Nieuw Amsterdam's South America debut leading the season, travelers can explore farther and more fully while enjoying the comfort, service and enrichment that define the Holland America Line experience.

Nieuw Amsterdam Debuts in South America

Nieuw Amsterdam's arrival in South America brings added capacity and an enhanced onboard experience to the region for the 2027–2028 season. The ship replaces Oosterdam and offers guests more stateroom and suite options along with a range of popular dining and enrichment venues.

On board, guests can enjoy favorites such as Tamarind and Morimoto by Sea, as well as programming designed to connect them more closely to the destinations they visit. From scenic cruising through glacier-lined channels to overland adventures to iconic sites like Machu Picchu, Nieuw Amsterdam adds another dimension to exploring South America and Antarctica in comfort and style.

Ancient Pathways Meet Epic Horizons

The season begins with Holland America Line's 26‑Day Inca Coast: Mexico & Latin America Legendary Voyage, an extended journey from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, sailing Oct. 7, 2027, aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. The itinerary features overnights in Manta (Quito), Ecuador, and Callao (Lima), Peru, and includes calls across California, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Chile -- providing rare opportunities such as crossing the Equator and visiting Machu Picchu, along with meaningful time in vibrant coastal cities.

Guests trace the Pacific shoreline from North to South America, pairing marquee port calls and beachside stops with deeper exploration of ancient civilizations, rainforests and volcanic landscapes. Highlights include sailing the California coast; visiting Mayan gateways like Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; exploring Peru's storied coast; and stargazing off Arica and the dramatic beauty of Coquimbo (La Serena), Chile.

Unforgettable Scenic Cruising

Holland America Line's South America and Antarctica voyages offer nine dedicated scenic cruising experiences that put guests front and center to some of the world's most awe-inspiring landscapes. Highlights include a four-day Antarctic Experience, along with sailing past the immense Pío XI Glacier, through Glacier Alley, the Beagle Channel and the winding Chilean Fjords.

Iconic Sites Beyond the Shore

Holland America Line's overland adventures give guests the chance to step beyond the coastline and into the heart of South America's most legendary destinations. A journey to Machu Picchu brings travelers face to face with the famed "Lost City of the Incas," where stone terraces, sacred temples and precisely cut granite walls reveal the remarkable ingenuity of an ancient civilization. Walking the same paths once reserved for Incan royalty, guests experience the scale and significance of a city built high along a remote mountain ridge.

For those seeking natural wonders, the Galápagos Islands Overland Adventure offers rare access to one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth. Guests encounter giant tortoises wandering volcanic terrain, blue-footed boobies showcasing their distinctive coloring, Sally Lightfoot crabs darting across lava rock shores, and marine iguanas soaking up the equatorial sun. Each encounter highlights the islands' extraordinary wildlife and evolutionary history, making the Galápagos a standout experience for travelers drawn to nature and discovery.

Itinerary Highlights

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

