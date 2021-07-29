"The tremendous response to the launch of the Assist Fund in 2020 demonstrated the real need families have for financial support to get their kids back to hockey. It also showed the desire of sponsors, hockey fans and members of the Canadian sport community to be a part of the solution," said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada. "We know the need will be even greater this year, and with restrictions lifting across the country, the continued support we have from our many partners and the funding we have available, we can help even more young people get back in the game."

The Assist Fund was created last year in response to the unique and challenging circumstances Canadians faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was brought to life through the ongoing commitment of the many partners of Hockey Canada and the Hockey Canada Foundation, such as BFL CANADA, BHE Canada, Chevrolet and Scotiabank, who gave assists through donations and awareness. Past sponsors are returning to lend their generous support in 2021, with Scotiabank contributing $350,000 specifically for BIPOC applicants and Chevrolet integrating the Assist Fund into its Good Deeds Cup program. The Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund is also welcoming new partners this year, including BDO, the Cannonball Sport & Education Fund and the Daryl K. Seaman Canadian Hockey Fund.

"The growing support for the Assist Fund from respected brands and experienced organizations is critical to us being able to help more Canadian kids take to the ice this year," said Donna Iampieri, executive director of the Hockey Canada Foundation. "Our Foundation is committed to helping remove barriers of access to the game of hockey for Canadians, and through our partners and the many Canadians who donate to us, we are helping thousands of kids every year. We plan to make the 2021-22 hockey season our biggest success yet."

The Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund has brought back three stars who know the positive impact of an assist on and off the ice.

Jarome Iginla ( St. Albert, Alta. ) – A two-time Olympic gold medallist (2002, 2010) and IIHF World Junior Championship gold medallist (1997), Iginla - member of the Class of 2020 for the Hockey Hall of Fame – provided one of the most famous assists in Canadian hockey history, setting up Sidney Crosby's Golden Goal at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver .





– A two-time Olympic gold medallist (2002, 2010) and IIHF World Junior Championship gold medallist (1997), Iginla - member of the Class of 2020 for the Hockey Hall of Fame – provided one of the most famous assists in Canadian hockey history, setting up Golden Goal at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in . Marie-Philip Poulin ( Beauceville, Que. ) – The captain of Canada's National Women's Team since 2014, Poulin scored the game-winning goals in the gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games in 2010 and 2014. She also owns a gold medal from the 2012 IIHF Women's World Championship.





– The captain of National Women's Team since 2014, Poulin scored the game-winning goals in the gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games in 2010 and 2014. She also owns a gold medal from the 2012 IIHF Women's World Championship. Greg Westlake ( Oakville, Ont. ) – One of the longest-serving members of Canada's National Para Hockey Team, Westlake helped Canada to its only Paralympic Winter Games gold medal in 2006. The owner of the third-most assists in Team Canada history (181), he has also won three gold medals at the IPC World Para Hockey Championship (2008, 2013, 2017).

About the Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund

The Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund allows Canadians who meet the criteria and need a financial assist to apply for up to $500 in registration fee reimbursements per player. Canadians can apply for the fund from August 1, 2021 to December 3, 2021 at HockeyCanada.ca/AssistFund. To enhance the impact and support for local communities, Canadians can also donate to the Assist Fund, with 100 per cent of all donated funds reaching young Canadians (the Hockey Canada Foundation will absorb all administration costs).

About Hockey Canada

Hockey Canada is the governing body for hockey in Canada and a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), with a membership through its 13 Member associations of over 750,000 players, coaches and officials. Hockey Canada is a not-for-profit organization that creates leading-edge hockey development programs for its members to deliver in communities across Canada; provides consistent rules and regulations and various other membership services from coast to coast to coast; manages numerous regional, national and international hockey events; and leads the operation of all teams that represent Canada in international competition. Hockey Canada's mission is to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences. For more information on Hockey Canada, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow through social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

