Purchase and modernization of the Stoney Creek transformer life-extension facility, one of the few sites in North America capable of servicing the largest power transformers

Acquisition of a new Cambridge facility to expand field service operations, strengthen grid reliability across Canada and drive skills development to help build capacity across the energy sector

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader in electrification, announced investments of $30 million CAD ($22 million USD) to expand and modernize its service operations in Ontario. The investment aims at addressing Canada's growing electricity demand while mitigating the challenges posed by aging grid infrastructure. It includes the purchase and upgrade of the company's Stoney Creek facility and the acquisition of a new field service center in Cambridge. Together, these expansions will add new jobs to Hitachi Energy's existing Canadian workforce of more than 1,200 employees and strengthen the nation's ability to keep critical grid equipment in service during rapid electrification.

Canada's electricity demand is rising sharply, driven by population growth, digitalization, industrial electrification, and the shift to clean energy. Replacing aging grid infrastructure can take years, and utilities across North America face growing pressure to keep existing equipment in service. Hitachi Energy's investment in the Cambridge facility is part of the company's recently announced $1 billion USD commitment to the organic expansion of its global Service business. This global initiative focuses on strengthening lifecycle services for critical energy infrastructure. It also advances Canada's progress toward a net-zero electricity grid by 2050 by increasing the nation's capacity to refurbish and maintain large power transformers, which are essential for long-distance, high-voltage transmission.

"Ontario is leading the largest energy buildout on the continent, which is driving manufacturing investment into the province as we solidify a made-in-Ontario supply chain" said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "Ontario's Integrated Energy Plan outlines the strategy to build new transmission and generation, which is reflected in the investment by Hitachi Energy to build, refurbish and service the most essential transformer components here in Ontario. Under Premier Ford, our government is protecting our province's supply chain, ending foreign dependence, and ensuring Ontario emerges more self-reliant and stronger."

"This major investment in our community will create good paying jobs, while supporting our government's work to strengthen Ontario's energy infrastructure," said Neil Lumsden, MPP for Hamilton East – Stoney Creek. "Having a facility of this scale here in Stoney Creek ensures our province can continue to provide reliable, safe, and locally made energy for generations to come."

"Ontario is facing historic growth in demand for electricity in the next 25 years. Hydro One will continue to invest in electricity equipment and prioritize Ontario-based operations to enable this growth to power new homes and support businesses, farms, manufacturers and mines," said Megan Telford, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "As a trusted partner, Hitachi Energy Canada has provided us with safe, reliable equipment and service to power the province for many years. We congratulate them on their investment in the province and look forward to our continued work together to build a system that meets the needs of the people of Ontario."

"At Hitachi Energy Canada, we are building the service capacity needed to help modernize the grid," said Carla Vicente, Country Managing Director, Hitachi Energy Canada. "Our Stoney Creek facility is one of North America's few sites with the expertise and scale to extend the life of large power transformers, and our new Cambridge facility will strengthen our ability to support customers across the country as demand for clean electricity accelerates."

The Stoney Creek facility is Canada's only site dedicated to upgrading and extending the life of medium- and large-power transformers up to 765 kV. It refurbishes dozens of units annually for utilities and industrial customers across Canada and the United States. Planned upgrades will shorten turnaround times, helping customers return critical assets to service faster and ease grid pressures. Refurbishing transformers can cut emissions by up to 70% compared to manufacturing new equipment by reusing major components.

Hitachi Energy's new facility in Cambridge will serve as the dedicated hub for field service expertise, to help deliver on-site maintenance and rapid response services to ensure customers can keep their systems running reliably and efficiently. These investments expand service capabilities and reinforce Canada's ability to maintain critical power grid infrastructure during one of the fastest periods of electrification in the country's history.

