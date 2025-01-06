Hisense Unveils Vision of an AI Future at CES 2025

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, showcased a bold vision for the future powered by artificial intelligence at CES 2025, unveiling groundbreaking advancements in display technology with the new TriChroma LED TV and stunning 136-inch MicroLED Display and smart living solutions.

Leading in the Global TV Market

Building on more than 55 years of innovation, Hisense continues to redefine what's possible across industries, from home entertainment to smart living, enhancing its commitment to build a leading technology company while delivering real-world solutions that enhance everyday life.

2024 marked a milestone year for Hisense, solidifying its leadership in the global TV market. In Q3, the company achieved a staggering 63.4% of the global TV shipment volume in the category of 100-inch and above, reflecting its dominance in the large-display market. Hisense is also reaping the rewards of its premium TV strategy, ranking second with a third-quarter global high-end TV market share of 24%. Additionally, Hisense's products have secured leading positions in several overseas markets, entering the Top 3 tier. This success is driven by strategic investments in cutting-edge technology.

A Vision for the Future Powered by AI

Artificial intelligence lies at the core of Hisense's strategy to make technology more intuitive and impactful. The proprietary Hi-View AI Engine powers real-time optimizations for picture and sound quality. This advanced functionality allows users to interact with their TVs in new ways, from personalized content recommendations to seamless queries and entertainment discovery.

This focus on intelligent design drives innovation across the home, from displays to appliances, ensuring exceptional consumer experiences. From appliances that suggest recipes to air conditioners that integrate into smart home ecosystems, the company is creating smarter, more efficient environments for consumers worldwide.

Revolutionizing Display Technology

Hisense continues driving to innovate, adapt, and deliver products that exceed consumer expectations, redefining what consumers expect from the future of displays. This new RGB Local Dimming Display Technology utilizes independent Red, Green, and Blue LED chips for unmatched brightness, contrast, and color precision, achieving up to 97% of the BT.2020 color space.

Complementing this is the new 136-inch MicroLED Display, which delivers self-emissive pixel-level precision, combining up to 10,000 nits of brightness with vivid, lifelike visuals. This innovation not only surpasses existing standards but also sets the stage for the next decade of display advancements.

Building Trust Through Partnerships

Partnerships remain central to Hisense's global growth strategy. Globally, Hisense continues its commitment to bringing people closer to the sporting moments they love through its long-standing partnership with FIFA and its latest sponsorship of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™.

In partnership with FIFA, Hisense also announced the first global brand campaign for this thrilling tournament with the theme of "Own the Moment", inspiring everyone to fully embrace life by taking control of the moment and being confident and decisive in engaging in the experience, whether a challenge, a performance or any significant moment in life's journey. Hisense is devoted to creating more meaningful and enjoyable moments for fans from across the world, cementing Hisense as a leader in delivering technological excellence. Hisense will be the first brand to feature the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy at its CES 2025 booth on January 7, 2025.

From the stunning realism of its display technology to AI-powered appliances and energy solutions, Hisense is delivering on its promise of innovation that makes life better.

