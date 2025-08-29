QINGDAO, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to strengthen its leadership in premium display technology. According to Omdia's latest half-year data, Hisense ranked No.1 worldwide in shipments of 100-inch and above TVs in the first half of 2025, capturing an impressive 58.0% global volume share. This milestone underlines Hisense's long-term investment in large-screen innovations and its pivotal role in shaping the future of home entertainment.

As an innovator at the forefront of display technology, Hisense is preparing to unveil its next chapter – RGB-MiniLED. Built on years of R&D, this breakthrough delivers purer colors, ultra-high brightness, and precise contrast, achieving 100% BT.2020 color gamut coverage for truly lifelike images. Recognized as the origin of RGB-MiniLED, Hisense continues to set industry benchmarks with world-first achievements such as the 116-inch world's largest RGB-MiniLED TV, offering audiences a level of scale and cinematic immersion never seen before. Beyond technical performance, RGB-MiniLED is designed to bring users closer to reality, transforming every viewing moment into an emotionally compelling experience.

These innovations will take center stage at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Hisense will host a media event on the IFA Innovation Stage, City Cube Berlin (Lower Level), September 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., under the theme "Own the Moment." At the event, Hisense will unveil its latest breakthroughs in display technology and AI-powered home appliances, sharing a holistic vision for the future of connected and intelligent living.

Visitors can also experience Hisense's full portfolio of premium visual and smart home solutions at Hall 23a, Messe Berlin, from September 5–9 (9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

With its continuing commitment to innovation and consumer experience, Hisense aims to inspire global audiences to embrace new possibilities and confidently Own the Moment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- H1 2025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

